Brickyard 400 in rain delay

By Daniel McFadinSep 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The 25th Brickyard 400 is in a rain delay.

The command to start engines was scheduled for 12:54 p.m. ET on NBCSN with the green flag set for 1:06 p.m. ET.

The start time was moved forward one hour on Saturday due to the threat of rain.

Qualifying and all of practice was rained out.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole.

Check back for more.

Daniel Suarez on his future: ‘Everything happens for a reason’

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Daniel Suarez, the subject of reports that Martin Truex Jr. will take his ride next year at Joe Gibbs Racing, said Sunday he could say very little about his future.

“We don’t really have a lot to say,” Suarez stated as he walked to the drivers meeting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I’m not really allowed. You will have to talk to somebody from Joe Gibbs.

“Everything happens for a reason. I think we are going to be in good shape.”

The 26-year-old driver from Mexico is in his second Cup season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the 2016 Xfinity championship to become the first Latin American to win a NASCAR national series title.

Reports have stated that Martin Truex Jr. will move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 team after this season with Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it won’t return after this season. Such a move would force Suarez to find another ride for 2019.

Asked if he could say if he would be back at Joe Gibbs Racing, Suarez said Sunday: “I don’t know, man. Everything is in the air. Nothing is signed. Nothing is on paper. A lot of rumors. I see a lot of things you guys do.”

Asked if sponsor Arris was aligned with him, which would allow him to take the sponsor to another ride if needed, or the team, Suarez said: “I don’t know. All I can tell you is I have a great relationship with them. They like me a lot. We have a friendship, but I don’t have anything directly with them. They’re with the team.”

Suarez enters today’s race at Indy 20th in the points. He must win this race to make the playoffs. All three of this JGR teammates, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin have clinched playoff spots.

A possible landing spot for Suarez could be Leavine Family Racing, which is looking for a driver after Kasey Kahne announced that he would not return and run full-time in NASCAR next year. Car owner Bob Leavine has expressed an interest in joining Toyota next year.

 

 

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Indianapolis

By NBC SportsSep 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will triumph today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dustin Long

Ryan Newman pulls off the upset special.

Nate Ryan

Kevin Harvick. He backs up his speed from Pocono Raceway for his first Brickyard win in 15 years.

Daniel McFadin

Martin Truex Jr. begins Furniture Row Racing’s farewell tour with a big win.

Dan Beaver

Kyle Busch was one incident away from potentially getting a fourth straight top-two finish last year.

Cup regular-season finale: What’s at stake at Indy

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — With the final regular-season race today for the Cup Series (1 p.m. ET on NBCSN), here’s a look at what is at stake:

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Fourteen of the 16 playoff spots have been filled. Already securing playoff spots are Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Aric Almirola.

Jimmie Johnson (605 points) and Alex Bowman (19 points behind Johnson) hold the final two playoff spots. If a playoff driver wins, both Johnson and Bowman make it.

If there is a first-time winner, then that person will knock either Johnson or Bowman — whoever has the fewest points — out of the playoffs.

It’s a pretty vulnerable spot coming to Indy with three guys (Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray and Paul Menard) who have won here behind you in points that haven’t won yet, but you know, I think we can get the job done just as good as they can,” said Bowman, seeking his first playoff spot.

Among those trying to race their way in with a victory is Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was in the playoffs last year.

“It’s clear-cut what we’ve got to do, so throughout the race we’re not really worried about each stage,” Stenhouse said. “We’re only worried about setting ourselves up for the end of the race because that’s all that really matters for us in this particular race.”

REGULAR-SEASON TITLE

Kyle Busch has a 39-point lead over Kevin Harvick for the regular-season title. No one else can overtake Busch.

Last year was the first time since the elimination format was created in 2014 that the regular-season won the championship. Martin Truex Jr. accomplished the feat.

“Being the regular-season champion … that’s kind of what we set out to do after about week eight or nine,” Kyle Busch said. “Earlier on in the season, we had a rough start to kind of fire off with Daytona not being so great and some other races not being so great. Once we got to the lead and … we started winning some races, then it kind of became a reality and that’s what we set our (goal) for the rest of the regular season. Hopefully we can see that through.”

The winner of the regular season collects 15 playoff points. Second place in the regular gets 10 playoff points, third gets eight playoff points and on down to 10th place in the regular-season standings getting one playoff point.

Today’s Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Today marks one last chance for drivers to secure a playoff spot. Fourteen of the 16 playoff positions have been clinched. Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman hold the final two playoff spots but one of them would be bumped if someone not yet qualified for the playoffs wins today’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to advance to the postseason.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Florida Georgia Line will give the command to start engines at 12:54 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:15 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Carly Pearce will perform the anthem at 12:47 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 1 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at noon. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network’s radio broadcast begins at noon. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the radio broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 59 degrees and a 34 percent chance of showers at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kasey Kahne won in overtime, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Ryan Newman.

TO THE REAR: Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez will go to the rear for failing inspection at least three times.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup