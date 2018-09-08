Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR postpones Xfinity race to Monday

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – NASCAR announced that Saturday’s Xfinity race has been postponed to 10 a.m. ET Monday on NBCSN.

Rain postponed all activity Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The lineups for both races will be set by the rule book.

In the Xfinity race, Ryan Blaney will start on the front row for Team Penske.

Indy Xfinity Starting Lineup

For the Cup race, Kyle Busch will start on the front row.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

Brickyard 400 postponed to Monday at 2 p.m. ET because of rain

Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinSep 9, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
The 25th running of the Brickyard 400 has been postponed to Monday because of rain.

The race will take place at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN following the conclusion of the Xfinity Series race, which also was postponed because of rain. That race broadcast is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Both races will occur with neither series having qualified or practiced.

The starting lineup for each race is based off owner points. Kyle Busch is on the pole for the Brickyard 400. Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez will start from the rear after failing inspection.

Tony Stewart says Bobby Rahal offered him an Indianapolis 500 ride

By Nate RyanSep 9, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
Tony Stewart’s dream of returning to the Indianapolis 500 remains very much alive, but he might be hitting the brakes on next season despite already having an offer.

In an interview with Rutledge Wood (video above) during Sunday’s rain delay at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Stewart said he has been emailed by IndyCar team owner Bobby Rahal about running one of his cars in the Greatest Spectacle of Racing next season.

“And I don’t do emails, so I haven’t even responded to Bobby Rahal yet, so I just found out I had an email from him,” Stewart said, pausing to turn to the camera with a smile. “Sorry Bobby, I don’t do email.”

The delayed response is OK because Stewart seems to be taking himself out of the running already for 2019 after indicating a month ago that he was ready to return to the Indianapolis 500 after an 18-year absence.

“Not this coming year,” he said. “I did what I normally do, I let my mouth open before I thought about what I was saying and mentioned that I was open to the possibility again, and I realistically am.

“The reason I wouldn’t do it next year, I’m not doing it to just do it. I want to do it to try to win the race. If you’re really going to do that, the IndyCar Series is so competitive right now, and the drivers and teams so tough, you’re not going to just stroll in here like they used to do in the ’70s and ’80s and do a good job. I’d want to run an oval race sometime in the coming year to get ready for 2020 if I’m going to do it.

Stewart, who was born and raised in Indiana and lives about an hour south of Indianapolis in Columbus, also said he had talked with team owner Michael Andretti and noted that Roger Penske recently said his offer to drive one of his cars in May remained open. He also believes team owner Chip Ganassi (who fielded Stewart in the 2001 Indy 500, his most recent start) would give him another shot.

The three-time NASCAR champion, who will turn 48 next May, won the 1997 IndyCar championship and has five starts in the Indianapolis 500. In 1999 and ’01, he raced both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

“I’ve learned to never say never, but you keep doing the math, and I’m pretty sure 49’s probably not a good age to try to resurrect an IndyCar career, but who knows, I’ve done a lot dumber things than that.”

Brickyard 400 in rain delay

By Daniel McFadinSep 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The 25th Brickyard 400 is in a rain delay.

The command to start engines was scheduled for 12:54 p.m. ET on NBCSN with the green flag set for 1:06 p.m. ET.

The start time was moved forward one hour on Saturday due to the threat of rain.

Qualifying and all of practice was rained out.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole.

Daniel Suarez on his future: ‘Everything happens for a reason’

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Daniel Suarez, the subject of reports that Martin Truex Jr. will take his ride next year at Joe Gibbs Racing, said Sunday he could say very little about his future.

“We don’t really have a lot to say,” Suarez stated as he walked to the drivers meeting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I’m not really allowed. You will have to talk to somebody from Joe Gibbs.

“Everything happens for a reason. I think we are going to be in good shape.”

The 26-year-old driver from Mexico is in his second Cup season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the 2016 Xfinity championship to become the first Latin American to win a NASCAR national series title.

Reports have stated that Martin Truex Jr. will move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 team after this season with Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it won’t return after this season. Such a move would force Suarez to find another ride for 2019.

Asked if he could say if he would be back at Joe Gibbs Racing, Suarez said Sunday: “I don’t know, man. Everything is in the air. Nothing is signed. Nothing is on paper. A lot of rumors. I see a lot of things you guys do.”

Asked if sponsor Arris was aligned with him, which would allow him to take the sponsor to another ride if needed, or the team, Suarez said: “I don’t know. All I can tell you is I have a great relationship with them. They like me a lot. We have a friendship, but I don’t have anything directly with them. They’re with the team.”

Suarez enters today’s race at Indy 20th in the points. He must win this race to make the playoffs. All three of this JGR teammates, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin have clinched playoff spots.

A possible landing spot for Suarez could be Leavine Family Racing, which is looking for a driver after Kasey Kahne announced that he would not return and run full-time in NASCAR next year. Car owner Bob Leavine has expressed an interest in joining Toyota next year.

 

 