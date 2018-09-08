NASCAR postpones Xfinity race to Monday; Cup race moved up an hour

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – NASCAR announced that Saturday’s Xfinity race has been postponed to 10 a.m. ET Monday on NBCSN.
NASCAR also announced that Sunday’s Cup race has been moved up an hour to 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Rain postponed all activity Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The lineups for both races will be set by the rule book.
In the Xfinity race, Ryan Blaney will start on the front row for Team Penske.
Indy Xfinity Starting Lineup
For the Cup race, Kyle Busch will start on the front row.
Click here for Cup starting lineup
EDITOR’S NOTE: All events Saturday were postponed by rain.
The Xfinity race has been moved to 10 a.m. ET Monday.
(All times are Eastern)
Saturday, Sept. 8
7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
11:45 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (NBCSN)
1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
1:30 – 2:20 p.m – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3 p.m. – Xfinity Lilly Diabetes 250; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying; impound; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
When today’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes the green flag, it will do so with only four full-time Cup drivers entered – a fact that surprises some Xfinity regulars and NASCAR America’s Nate Ryan.
Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will join the Xfinity drivers.
“I was a little bit surprised at some of the places we saw (Cup drivers) and – kind of on the flipside of it, kind of surprised at some of the places we didn’t see more Cup drivers,” Justin Allgaier said.
Ryan echoed Allgaier’s surprise – noting on Friday’s edition of NASCAR America that the Xfinity race has much greater implications than just a trophy. With NASCAR most likely preparing to roll out a new rules package in 2018 based on the current Xfinity drafting package, this would be an excellent opportunity to add to the notebook.
“This is the last chance that Cup drivers have in the Xfinity series and even though they’re not running this restrictor plate package in … the Brickyard 400 – not a lot transfers from Saturday to Sunday – a lot still would transfer from Saturday to next year because they’re talking about maybe using this package in maybe 16 races next year in the Cup series and probably at Indianapolis.”
For more, watch the video above.
NASCAR’s most popular driver from 2003 through 2017 sat down with Chase Elliott – the driver most believe will pick up the mantle in 2018 – before the Brickyard 400 to discuss the unlikeliness of their popularity.
“I don’t think I fully understand it, but I certainly appreciate it,” Elliott told Earnhardt. “For me, I’ve always tried to do my own thing and stay in my little circle, so I think sometimes that keeps you from understanding what the outside public thinks. That’s my choice, and that’s how I like things.”
“I never understood my celebrity or my popularity,” Earnhardt replied. “None of it ever made any sense to me – and it might not ever make any sense to you.”
Popularity is something both drivers know well. Chase’s father Bill Elliott had a stranglehold on the honor from 1984 through 2002 – stepping aside only three times when Darrell Waltrip won in 1989 / 1990 and when Elliott removed his name from the ballot in 2001 to make way for Dale Earnhardt Sr. to win posthumously.
Being named most popular driver “would be a great honor to have,” Elliott said. “It’s not one of those things that I like to go and promote myself for. I don’t like to go out there and say, ‘hey vote for me.’ I want that to be a natural and genuine thing for somebody to go and vote.”
Fans can cast a vote for a single driver once a day at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. If fans share their vote on Facebook or Twitter, it will count double.
For more, watch the video above.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Matt DiBenedetto announced Friday on Twitter that he will not return to Go Fas Racing after this season.
DiBenedetto, 27, has been with the team since 2017.
DiBenedetto stated on Twitter that team owner Archie St. Hilaire “and I have decided to move in different directions for 2019.”
DiBenedetto also stated that the move “gives me the best opportunity to further my career and showcase my talent and ability to the highest level. Winning races has always been the goal and now I’m taking a leap of faith and betting on myself to prove it.”
DiBenedetto had scheduled a press conference for Saturday morning but that later was canceled.
DiBenedetto is 30th in points this season. He finished a season-high seventh at Daytona in July.
