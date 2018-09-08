Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Lessons learned from Darlington, Jimmie Johnson focused on what’s ahead

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s quite simple, Jimmie Johnson says.

“We just need to stop making mistakes,’’ said the seven-time champion, who has yet to secure a playoff spot entering Sunday’s regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Last weekend’s 39th-place at Darlington Raceway produced a litany of mistakes. The woes cut Johnson’s lead on Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, who holds the final playoff spot, to 19 points.

Johnson and Bowman will make the playoffs if there is a repeat winner Sunday. If there is a new winner, then one of them will be bumped from the playoffs. Johnson is the only driver who has never failed to qualify for the playoffs/chase since the format debuted in 2004.

Johnson’s woes last week included all facets of the team. It started in qualifying. He hit the wall in the second round. With the race an impound event, the team had to start at the back of the 40-car field because the repairs came after qualifying.

Johnson climbed to 14th in the race before he had a loose wheel. He had a commitment line violation on that pit stop and had to return for a penalty. His race later ended after ran oil pump issue.

“There’s plenty of learn,” Johnson said of the Darlington weekend. “First and foremost, I look at myself. The excitement of having a good first round in qualifying, the frustration of having a bad first attempt in the second round led to me running wide in Turn 4. There’s the first mistake. I can learn a lot from that for sure.

“Going into the race, work our way into the top 15 and unfortunately a loose wheel, those things happen, it’s a part of it, a mistake there. I compound the mistake by missing pit road. Here we go again.

“Then the oil pump situation that happened. I think we learned a lot from that to make sure that doesn’t happen to our cars again in the future, especially at that track. So there are plenty of takeaways, plenty of things we learned. Kind of the overarching thing for me is compounding mistakes. People make mistakes, let’s not make a bad situation worse.

“We just need to stop making mistakes. I think I was in a position and drove outside of my means and drove over the 100 percent level because I knew I had such a good car. And I’m so eager to get back to winning and get back to leading laps that I just tried too hard.”

Johnson has two top-10 finishes in the last 11 races. He has gone career-long 48 races since his last Cup victory. When asked Saturday what a win this weekend would mean in what has been a difficult season, he said: “I couldn’t even put it into words.

“We’ve worked so hard and have had some good moments along the way that could have turned into great moments,” he said. “And mistakes on my behalf or the team or whatever it might be; bad luck, misfortune, we’ve just not been able to capitalize on opportunities that have been there. Plus, we’ve had a tough year. So, it’s been extremely frustrating and extremely difficult to live through, but we are all still very eager to turn it around and know that we will.”

Drivers will face a challenge that they’ve never experienced in Cup

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 8, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Regan Smith was on a golf course Thursday afternoon when he got the call asking him to fill in this weekend for Kasey Kahne at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Smith will climb into the No. 95 car having run no laps in it after both practices and qualifying were rained out this weekend — marking the first time in at least 15 years (and possibly much longer, veteran observers say) that a Cup race will be run without any practice.

That it comes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a track known be tough on tires, makes the task all the more daunting for every driver, let alone Smith, who last raced in June 2017.

“Is this a pep talk?” Smith joked. “Is this your idea of a pep talk because I’m not feeling this is a pep talk.”

Smith understands what he faces.

“When I looked at the weather forecast after I committed to it, that’s when I said ‘oh …,” he said, realizing the chances that his first lap in a car in more than a year would be when the green flag waved. “It is a challenging situation and the weather is going to add to that.”

It will be a challenge for everyone.

Alex Bowman last raced at this track in 2015 and comes into the regular-season finale holding the last playoff spot. If there is a new winner, he could be bumped out of the playoffs.

But he has a bigger concern, at least early in the race.

From my point of view, I haven’t been here in so long that I’m just trying to put four corners together and not mess up,” said Bowman, who last drove on the track last year in a test.

Racing Insights confirmed that there has never been a Cup race run without a practice since at least 2003. Records about practice sessions are incomplete before then but anecdotal evidence suggests that it’s been much longer, meaning that no starter in today’s race likely has ever faced this situation in Cup.

Kurt Busch said he would like to have a warm-up session before the race to “shake the cars down and literally park them on pit road, have an hour or so break and go race.”

The forecast likely won’t allow for that. There is a 74 percent chance of rain up to 7 a.m. and then it falls to between 40-54 percent to the scheduled 1p.m. ET start.

Some drivers expect NASCAR to call at least two competition cautions for today’s race on NBCSN. Jamie McMurray suggested a competition caution at Lap 10 and another at Lap 25 for the 160-lap race. NASCAR has not announced when it will have a competition caution or how many it will have for this race.

The issue is that this track takes time to rubber in, meaning that the first set of tires wears quickly and can get to the cords in a short time. Once the track takes rubber, the tire wear improves significantly.

“You spend your first set of tires just laying rubber down,” Kyle Busch said. “That’s pretty much it. You’ve got to count on everybody laying rubber down on their first set of tires. After that, you can pretty much start to learn what you got going on.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who must win this race to make the playoffs, said he hopes the lack of practice time actually helps his team.

“I always tend to feel like sometimes we’re better off just if we lined them up and raced, so I’m OK with doing that,” he said.

Cup drivers won’t have to worry about history repeating next week. The forecast for next weekend’s playoff-opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway calls for sunny skies and a high of 102 degrees.

NASCAR postpones Xfinity race to Monday; Cup race moved up an hour

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 8, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – NASCAR announced that Saturday’s Xfinity race has been postponed to 10 a.m. ET Monday on NBCSN.

NASCAR also announced that Sunday’s Cup race has been moved up an hour to 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rain postponed all activity Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The lineups for both races will be set by the rule book.

In the Xfinity race, Ryan Blaney will start on the front row for Team Penske.

Indy Xfinity Starting Lineup

For the Cup race, Kyle Busch will start on the front row.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

 

 

 

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Indianapolis

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
EDITOR’S NOTE: All events Saturday were postponed by rain.

The Xfinity race has been moved to 10 a.m. ET Monday.

 

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 8

7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Xfinity Lilly Diabetes 250; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying; impound; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Cup drivers in Xfinity get to test drafting package

By Dan BeaverSep 8, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
When today’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes the green flag, it will do so with only four full-time Cup drivers entered – a fact that surprises some Xfinity regulars and NASCAR America’s Nate Ryan.

Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will join the Xfinity drivers.

“I was a little bit surprised at some of the places we saw (Cup drivers) and – kind of on the flipside of it, kind of surprised at some of the places we didn’t see more Cup drivers,” Justin Allgaier said.

Ryan echoed Allgaier’s surprise – noting on Friday’s edition of NASCAR America that the Xfinity race has much greater implications than just a trophy. With NASCAR most likely preparing to roll out a new rules package in 2018 based on the current Xfinity drafting package, this would be an excellent opportunity to add to the notebook.

“This is the last chance that Cup drivers have in the Xfinity series and even though they’re not running this restrictor plate package in … the Brickyard 400 – not a lot transfers from Saturday to Sunday – a lot still would transfer from Saturday to next year because they’re talking about maybe using this package in maybe 16 races next year in the Cup series and probably at Indianapolis.”

For more, watch the video above.

