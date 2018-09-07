Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. baffled by their popularity

By Dan BeaverSep 7, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
NASCAR’s most popular driver from 2003 through 2017 sat down with Chase Elliott – the driver most believe will pick up the mantle in 2018 – before the Brickyard 400 to discuss the unlikeliness of their popularity.

“I don’t think I fully understand it, but I certainly appreciate it,” Elliott told Earnhardt. “For me, I’ve always tried to do my own thing and stay in my little circle, so I think sometimes that keeps you from understanding what the outside public thinks. That’s my choice, and that’s how I like things.”

“I never understood my celebrity or my popularity,” Earnhardt replied. “None of it ever made any sense to me – and it might not ever make any sense to you.”

Popularity is something both drivers know well. Chase’s father Bill Elliott had a stranglehold on the honor from 1984 through 2002 – stepping aside only three times when Darrell Waltrip won in 1989 / 1990 and when Elliott removed his name from the ballot in 2001 to make way for Dale Earnhardt Sr. to win posthumously.

Being named most popular driver “would be a great honor to have,” Elliott said. “It’s not one of those things that I like to go and promote myself for. I don’t like to go out there and say, ‘hey vote for me.’ I want that to be a natural and genuine thing for somebody to go and vote.”

Fans can cast a vote for a single driver once a day at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app.

Matt DiBenedetto leaving Go Fas Racing after this season

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Matt DiBenedetto announced Friday on Twitter that he will not return to Go Fas Racing after this season.

DiBenedetto, 27, has been with the team since 2017.

DiBenedetto stated on Twitter that team owner Archie St. Hilaire “and I have decided to move in different directions for 2019.”

DiBenedetto also stated that the move “gives me the best opportunity to further my career and showcase my talent and ability to the highest level. Winning races has always been the goal and now I’m taking a leap of faith and betting on myself to prove it.”

DiBenedetto is scheduled to meet with the media Saturday morning to discuss his plans.

DiBenedetto is 30th in points this season. He finished a season-high seventh at Daytona in July.

Rain keeps Xfinity cars off track Friday

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongSep 7, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Rain throughout the afternoon kept Xfinity teams from practicing Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rain washed out both practices.

The Xfinity Series is scheduled to race Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) but rain is in the forecast. Qualifying is set for 11:45 a.m. ET

 

Kasey Kahne details conditions that will keep him out of car at Indy

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – As last weekend’s Southern 500 progressed on a hot evening, Kasey Kahne quit taking fluids in his car.

He couldn’t drink any more because he was nauseous. With about 100 laps left in the 367-lap race, Kahne said “it was really hard to keep my eyes open and see. I was trying to control my heart rate because it was so high.

“At that point, all I’m doing is focusing on my body and my health and not what I should actually be focusing on and that’s racing.”

After finishing 24th, Kahne vomited on the way to the infield care center. He threw up after he arrived there. Kahne received IVs in both arms.

Even an hour after the Southern 500, Kahne said “the doctor still can’t get my pulse because it’s pumping so fast. I just can’t control it. I need to figure out how to control it.”

Darlington was the worst it has been for Kahne but he said Friday that the issue has gotten progressively worse the past two years and he doesn’t know why. He said Kentucky this year was “rough,” Indy last year “was rough”, Bristol this year was “pretty rough” on him. He said there were other races as well.

“I just can’t control the temperature in my body and my heart rate. Once it gets to that point, there’s nothing I can do until I get out of the car. We’re still trying to figure that out. That’s why I’m not racing this weekend, I don’t want to create any more damage to myself or my body.”

Regan Smith will drive in place of Kahne this weekend at Indianapolis for Leavine Family Racing.

While Kahne said doctors are hoping to have some answers early this, he has looked ahead to next weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and seen the forecast for temperatures near 100 degrees all weekend.

“It definitely worries me,” Kahne said on a conference call with reporters Friday morning. “But if we can come up with a solution to stay hydrated throughout the race prior to them and we feel really comfortable with it, then I’ll be in Las Vegas.”

Kahne admits this issue this was “definitely” part of his decision to decide not to run full-time in NASCAR beyond this season.

The problem is Kahne can’t replace the fluids lost sweating in the car. Practices aren’t as bad because he isn’t in the car as long as races. He said he knew Darlington would be hot and was “very hydrated” four days going into the race.

“At this point I have to just figure out how to finish these races, how to be able to go that long in a hot car in the environment that we’re in, between the air temp and the dew point degrees, just to control it all,” Kahne said.

“I work out three, four days a week. I run, I bike, I lift, I do interval work, whatever it may be. I feel great doing all that stuff. I’m in really good shape. That’s not the issue at all. Thirty minutes to an hour workouts and I’m fine. Just like in the Cup race I’m fine for the first hour, two hours probably. Then it starting going downhill from there.

“We just did blood work. The doctor had a few different tests that we did this week. So we’re just going through that stuff, trying to find a way to, you know, be able to put together a whole race and not hurt my body internally by the end of each race when they’re this hot right now.”

NASCAR America: Brickyard 400 is barometer of success

By Dan BeaverSep 7, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
If one wants a good indicator of who is going to win the championship and who will eventually join NASCAR’s Hall of Fame, look to the Brickyard 400.

In 24 previous editions of this race, only five drivers have won multiple Brickyard 400s. Two of them are already in the Hall of Fame: Jeff Gordon with his five wins and Dale Jarrett with two. The other three multiple winners will almost certainly join them in the Hall. Jimmie Johnson has four Brickyard 400 wins with Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch at two each.

As Nate Ryan pointed out on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, it has also been a good way to determine who is going to win the championship.

“It’s been an excellent championship barometer,” Ryan said. “Nine times in 24 Brickyard 400s, the winner of this race has gone on to win the championship the same year.

“That tells you everything about how difficult it is to win. You have to be a team that is on its game in terms of horsepower, in terms of aerodynamics. The track is extremely difficult to drive … it’s not built for stock cars, you have to be very precise through every turn at extremely high rates of speed and that’s why the best drivers and the best teams win here.”

The list of multiple winners underscores the importance of winning a Brickyard 400. It is possible to win this race based on strategy, but repeating takes a special kind of driver.

“I think back to what Jeff Burton was saying about the Southern 500 this past weekend. … When you look at the Southern 500 winners list, there’s not a lot of flukes,” Parker Kligerman said. “And when you look at the Brickyard 400 – it’s not a lot of flukes. Yes, we’ve had some crazy one-offs here and there, but when you look at drivers like (the multiple winners) who are certain Hall of Famers … that tells you this race really allows drivers and teams to rise up. The cream is going to rise to the top in these bigger races.”

