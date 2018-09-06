‘Stroker Ace’ star Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Burt Reynolds, the actor know for the “Smokey and the Bandit” film series and the 1983 NASCAR movie “Stroker Ace,” has died at the age of 82.
Reynolds played the titular NASCAR driver in “Stroker Ace,” which also featured cameos by Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Petty, Harry Gant and Ricky Rudd.
The movie, along with the “Bandit” films and Reynold’s “The Cannonball Run,” was directed by stuntman Hal Needham. Needham and Reynolds were NASCAR owners from 1981 to 1989, co-owning Gant’s No. 33 Skoal Bandit car, named for the character Reynold’s portrayed in the first two “Bandit” films.
Reynolds also starred in “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard” and was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 1997’s “Boogie Nights.”
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives a final preview of the weekend’s action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan from Stamford, Connecticut.
On today’s show:
- The importance of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has never been questioned. But it has now been underlined, as the race becomes the regular season finale for the Cup Series. Which driver outside the playoff picture has the best chance to save their season with a win on Sunday?
- The Xfinity Series also heads to IMS this weekend, and their race is highly anticipated. Cars will feature the same aero package that spiced up the action in last year’s event – and was used by Cup cars in this year’s All-Star Race. Will we see more excitement?
- As we get closer to the playoffs, where do the top drivers, crew chiefs and teams in the Cup Series stack up? It’s the debut of the NASCAR America Power Rankings! Find out how we came up with these – and who’s at the top.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Entering the 2018 playoffs, NBCSports.com has compiled its first power rankings in NASCAR’s premier series.
The polling was done with several industry experts, including media members, manufacturer reps, drivers and crew chiefs. They were asked to assign a 1 to 10 rating in 11 categories for drivers, eight categories for crew chiefs and three for their teams, producing an overall rating.
Drivers were ranked on talent, qualifying, short tracks, intermediate tracks, plate tracks, road courses, restarts, pit road, driver engagement, team player/mentor and X factors. Crew chiefs were graded on strategy, chassis, aerodynamics, chemistry, leadership, creativity, experience and X factors. Teams were rated on pit crews, support staff and X factors.
Here are the overall rankings, followed by individual rankings for drivers and crew chiefs:
OVERALL RANKINGS
- Kyle Busch/No. 18 team: Aside from plate tracks, hardly any weaknesses in his game
- Kevin Harvick/No. 4: His immersion within team direction is viewed as a major positive
- Martin Truex Jr./No. 78: Best crew chief in the game and an exceptionally steady driver
- Brad Keselowski/No. 2: Driver’s cerebral side draws high marks; crew chief is tops in strategy
- Denny Hamlin/No. 11: Strong grades for the driver’s versatility and crew chief’s tech savvy
- Chase Elliott/No. 9: Crew chief one of the best leaders; driver rapidly reaching potential
- Kyle Larson/No. 42: Driver was ranked consistently near the top in the “talent” category
- Joey Logano/No. 22: Above average in every way but still not in 2014-15 title-contention form
- Jimmie Johnson/No. 48: Seven-time champion’s experience and intangibles still carry weight
- Kurt Busch/No. 41: Grades out among the more underrated restarters in Cup
- Ryan Blaney/No. 12: Just experience and pit road improvement needed to break into top 10
- Erik Jones/No. 20: Erratic performances reflected in a wide range of ratings
- Clint Bowyer/No. 14: Two-win driver still ranked behind all with a victory this season but one
- Alex Bowman/No. 88: Winning crew chief is graded ahead of the driver for now
- Aric Almirola/No. 10: Restarts and pit road are among Achilles’ heels of subpar ratings
- Austin Dillon/No. 3: Qualifying is the highlight of a team still trying to back up Daytona 500 win
DRIVER RANKINGS
- Kyle Busch
- Kevin Harvick
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Kyle Larson
- Brad Keselowski
- Kurt Busch
- Joey Logano
- Chase Elliott
- Denny Hamlin
- Jimmie Johnson
- Ryan Blaney
- Erik Jones
- Clint Bowyer
- Alex Bowman
- Austin Dillon
- Aric Almirola
CREW CHIEF RANKINGS
- Cole Pearn
- Rodney Childers
- Adam Stevens
- Paul Wolfe
- Chad Knaus
- Alan Gustafson
- Mike Wheeler
- Todd Gordon
- Chad Johnston
- Jeremy Bullins
- Mike Bugarewicz
- Greg Ives
- Chris Gayle
- Billy Scott
- Johnny Klausmeier
- Justin Alexander
NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Here are the preliminary entry lists for the Cup and Xfinity Series:
Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard (2 p.m. ET Sept. 9 on NBCSN)
Forty cars are on the preliminary entry list for the final regular-season race of the year. Former winners entered are: Kasey Kahne, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard, Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick.
StarCom Racing has withdrawn the No. 99 Chevrolet of Gray Gaulding from the race
Click here for the updated entry list.
Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET. Sept. 8 on NBCSN)
Forty-one cars are entered. Cup drivers entered are: Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.
Click here for the updated entry list.
The night before a race he must win to make the Cup playoffs, Ryan Newman will go back to his roots.
The Richard Childress Racing driver is set to compete in a USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series race Saturday night, hours before the Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).
The race will take place at Lucas Oil Raceway, just six miles from west of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Newman is 17th in points entering the Brickyard 400.
Newman, the 1999 USAC Silver Crown champion, will drive the Johnny Vance/Aristocrat Products No. 2 in the Rich Vogler Classic.
Newman’s car is a tribute to Vance. Newman raced to Vance’s final USAC National Sprint Car victory at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway in 2000. Vance died in June 2017.
The .686-mile track was the site of Newman’s first USAC National Midget victory in 1997 and his title in 1999.
Qualifying for the 100-lap event is set for 6 p.m. ET Saturday night, 15 minutes before Brickyard 400 qualifying is scheduled to start.
The Rich Vogler Classic is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.