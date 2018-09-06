‘Stroker Ace’ star Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Burt Reynolds, the actor know for the “Smokey and the Bandit” film series and the 1983 NASCAR movie “Stroker Ace,” has died at the age of 82.

Reynolds played the titular NASCAR driver in “Stroker Ace,” which also featured cameos by Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Petty, Harry Gant and Ricky Rudd.

The movie, along with the “Bandit” films and Reynold’s “The Cannonball Run,” was directed by stuntman Hal Needham. Needham and Reynolds were NASCAR owners from 1981 to 1989, co-owning Gant’s No. 33 Skoal Bandit car, named for the character Reynold’s portrayed in the first two “Bandit” films.

Reynolds also starred in “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard” and was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 1997’s “Boogie Nights.”

What a shame. RIP, Stroker. — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018