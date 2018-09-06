Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ryan Newman set for USAC Silver Crown race on eve of Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinSep 6, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The night before a race he must win to make the Cup playoffs, Ryan Newman will go back to his roots.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is set to compete in a USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series race Saturday night, hours before the Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

The race will take place at Lucas Oil Raceway, just six miles from west of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newman is 17th in points entering the Brickyard 400.

Newman, the 1999 USAC Silver Crown champion, will drive the Johnny Vance/Aristocrat Products No. 2 in the Rich Vogler Classic.

Newman’s car is a tribute to Vance. Newman raced to Vance’s final USAC National Sprint Car victory at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway in 2000. Vance died in June 2017.

The .686-mile track was the site of Newman’s first USAC National Midget victory in 1997 and his title in 1999.

Qualifying for the 100-lap event is set for 6 p.m. ET Saturday night, 15 minutes before Brickyard 400 qualifying is scheduled to start.

The Rich Vogler Classic is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Ford looks to party in Indianapolis like it’s 1999

By Daniel McFadinSep 6, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indianapolis Motor Speedway was once a happy place for Ford’s NASCAR efforts.

In the early years of the Brickyard 400, the blue oval was a regular presence in Victory Lane at 2.5-mile track, winning three of four races thanks to Dale Jarrett (1996, 1999) and Ricky Rudd (1997).

Then the turn of the century happened.

Ford has gone winless in one of NASCAR’s biggest races in the 18 years since Jarrett last kissed the bricks (a tradition Jarrett started in 1996).

Since then, the full-time Cup careers of Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick have come and gone and Tony Stewart won all 49 of his Cup races.

In that time, four other manufacturers have triumphed in Indy, with Chevrolet running away with 14 victories over Toyota (two) and the departed Dodge and Pontiac, who claimed one win each.

But entering the 25th annual Brickyard 400 this weekend (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN), Ford is in a fairly happy place.

The manufacturer is coming off a win in the Southern 500 with Brad Keselowski and Team Penske, the team’s first Darlington Raceway victory since 1975.

Ford now has 12 wins through the season’s first 25 races. At this point in 2017 it had eight of an eventual 10 wins. In 2016, it had six of eight victories. In 2015, they had four of seven wins.

Entering the regular-season finale, the first time Indianapolis has hosted it, Ford’s dominance has been centered on one team: Stewart-Haas Racing.

The four-car team has 10 of the 12 wins, with Penske claiming the other two through Keselowski and Joey Logano (Talladega). Kevin Harvick has a series-leading seven wins.

But every current Ford team is looking for their first Brickyard win for the manufacturer.

Though Penske is the king of Indy in open-wheel racing, it has proved to be one of its worst tracks in NASCAR.

In 51 combined starts, Penske has 10 top fives, its fourth fewest on Cup’s active tracks. Its 20 top 10s are its third fewest. Its 316 laps led are only ahead of its totals at Watkins Glen (230) and Sonoma (273).

But like Ford’s improved overall success in the last three seasons, Penske has gained ground at Indy.

Logano has three top fives in his last four starts at Indy. Keselowski earned his first in eight starts last year with a runner-up finish in a race marred by late wrecks.

Stewart-Haas Racing has an Indy win, but that came in 2013 with Ryan Newman driving a Chevrolet. The team transitioned to Ford in 2017.

In 27 combined starts, SHR has five top fives (second fewest), 11 top 10s (third fewest) and 144 laps led, ahead of only its Watkins Glen total (78 laps).

Since joining SHR the year after Newman’s Brickyard win, Kevin Harvick has been the team’s leader at the track. He has four top 10s and one top five in his four starts.

Ford’s other major team is Roush Fenway Racing.

In 93 combined starts, the team has earned 16 top fives (fourth fewest), 30 top 10s (fourth fewest) and led 173 laps, which is only better than its total at Kentucky (38 laps).

Roush hasn’t placed in the top five at Indy since 2012 with Greg Biffle (third).

Matt Kenseth, who is competing part-time this year for Roush, will make his 19th Brickyard 400 start.

He has three runner-up results at IMS (2003, 2006, 2016) and has placed seventh or better in his last five starts there. Those starts came with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“There’s no other track we go to that compares to Indy,” Kenseth said in a press release. “It’s two-and-a-half miles, but it’s one of the flattest tracks on the circuit, and it has such long straightaways that you’re carrying a lot of speed going into those flat turns. It’s also pretty narrow and you need to find ways to get track position, because there’s just not a lot of room to pass.”

Kenseth’s first Indy start came in 2000, the year after Jarrett delivered Ford its last Brickyard win.

 and on Facebook

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 6, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR returns to one of the most famous tracks in the world this weekend to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series will hold its 25th annual Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

Here’s the full weekend schedule leading up to the race.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 7

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Sept. 8

7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Xfinity Lilly Diabetes 250; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying; impound; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 9

7 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Brickyard 400; 160 lap/400 miles (NBCSN, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Indy in last three seasons

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On the heels of one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races – the Southern 500 – the series heads to another of its marquee events: the Brickyard 400.

Last week, Brad Keselowski joined Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, and Erik Jones as recent winners among those who are not generally considered one of the Big 3.

The Brickyard 400 is the final regular season race of the 2018 season, which means there is only one more opportunity to win and get into the playoffs – and that may be one of the biggest factors in who should be on a fantasy roster. This race has been won by some surprising contenders in the past, including Kasey Kahne last year and Paul Menard in 2011 when he employed a fuel mileage strategy.

The entire field is ready to roll the dice and take some risks. That could make for one of the most interesting and chaotic finishes of 2018 and it is going to keep fantasy owners second-guessing the makeup of their NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster until the checkered flag waves.

1. Joey Logano (three-year average: 4.33)
Logano was happy to finish second at Darlington last week for more than one reason. That strong run gives him momentum entering a track on which he’s finished eighth or better in each of the last five years. He has not yet won at Indy, but a second-place finish to Kyle Busch in 2015 proves that he has a feel for the track.

2. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 4.67)
Kenseth has been unable to back up his previous numbers on any track since he re-entered the Cup series, but strong records typically predict a result in the teens. He enters this week with four top fives and a seventh in his last five starts at Indy. Depending on which game one is playing, Kenseth could be a great value.

3. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 5.00)
For the past three weeks, Harvick has been the top performing driver among the Big 3. Even so, he has not shown the same dominant form that he had earlier in the year. He could be in a similar situation this week where a finish just outside the top five allows him to earn a lot of points without challenging for the victory. At Indy, he’s finished in the top 10 in the last four races, but has only one top five.

4. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 8.67)
Hamlin was a victim of the general chaos that defined last year’s Brickyard 400 when he crashed on the final lap and finished 17th. Prior to that, he had three consecutive top fives plus a sixth in 2012. The trick for this team is going to be in managing a smart race without making any mistakes. If that happens, they should be right back among the top five.

5. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 9.67)
Keselowski’s win last week came at an opportune time. Team Penske has been as strong as any organization without at Big 3 member, but that has been obscured by the supremacy of The Dominators. By finishing 1-2 last week in the Southern 500, Keselowski and Logano have become part of the conversation when it matters – as they are trying to create and maintain momentum.

6. Chris Buescher (three-year average: 11.50 in two starts)
Like Pocono, Indy is a rhythm track. Buescher’s victory on the Tricky Triangle was aided by strategy, but he has had other strong runs there as well. The same is true of the Brickyard where he has a perfect record of top 15s in two starts. If one is looking for a solid dark horse, the No. 37 fits the bill.

7. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 12.00)
Busch’s numbers are not at all indicative of how he will run this week. He was racing Truex for the lead last year when he crashed and failed to finish. Before that, he had back-to-back wins in 2015/2016 plus runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2012. He is the best opportunity for the Big 3 to get back into victory lane after getting shutout in consecutive races at Bristol and Darlington.

8. Paul Menard (three-year average: 13.33)
Seven years ago, Menard’s crew chief made a great call and helped the driver win the 2011 Brickyard 400 on fuel mileage. That was Menard’s second top 15 in five starts on this track. He has not earned another top five since, but he has been perennially in the top half of the field with five results of 10th through 16th in the past six races.

9. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 14.00)
Larson was another strong contender last year who ran into trouble. He finished 28th, which was the first time in four Indy starts that he failed to crack the top 10. Last week’s dominant performance in the Southern 500 will give him a lot of confidence. It should even help him earn a third straight top five for the first time since last October.

10. Kasey Kahne (three-year average: 14.33)
Kahne survived the carnage marking last year’s Brickyard 400 and got a great restart during a green-white-checkered attempt to beat Keselowski to the overtime line as Hamlin crashed behind him. While that was a surprise, astute fantasy players would note that he started his Indy career with back-to-back top fives and had a third-place finish as recently as 2013.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Prior to last year’s Brickyard 400, five consecutive Brickyard 400s were won from a top 10 starting position. On three occasions, the race was won from the front row with Ryan Newman winning from the pole in 2013 and Kyle Busch doing so in 2016. Jeff Gordon won from the outside pole in 2014. Kyle Busch won the last two poles on this track, but that does not necessarily mean he’s a favorite because the previous 12 editions were all won by a different driver.

Segment Winners: Kyle Busch won both segments of last year’s Brickyard 400. Truex finished second in both with Ryan Blaney third in each. If not for accidents, they would almost certainly have been among the top five at the end of the race. If one wants to disregard last year’s Indy results because the multitude of accidents that altered the finish, the top segment points earners at Pocono in the past two years have been Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

NASCAR America: The day Kyle Petty was sure he’d died at Indy

By Dan BeaverSep 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last year’s Brickyard 400 featured 14 caution periods for 55 laps, but it was not the only incident-riddled race at Indy. In 1996, a rash of cut tires contributed to five cautions for 21 laps. In one of these, NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty was fairly sure he’d died.

When his tire rapidly deflated on lap 39 as he ran second to Johnny Benson, Petty shot up the track and pounded the outside wall – careening back into the path of Sterling Marlin. When Marlin’s car made contact with Petty’s, it shoved the left front tire into the engine and caused the throttle to stick – which in turn drove Petty into the inside wall.

“I’m knocked out in that car,” Petty remembered on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “My head’s down in my lap and my arms are down and I can’t move anything. … I just start praying that I’m alive. And I keep trying to move my hands and my legs and I can’t move anything – and I’m praying and I’m praying.

“Finally I realize I can’t move my hands and I can’t move my legs – so I’m not alive. So then I start praying, ‘Please God when I open my eyes, let me be standing at the Pearly Gates.’ And then I hear Sterling talking – and I know if Sterling’s there and I’m dead, we ain’t in heaven.”

Marlin had to tell Petty the rest of the story.

Petty regained consciousness while lying on the ground, strapped to a back board with a neck brace on.

Petty recalled: “They picked me up; I screamed like a girl. They set me down. They picked me up; I screamed like a girl. They set me down. Sterling said, “you quit standing on his ponytail; he’ll quit screaming.’ “

For more, watch the videos above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter