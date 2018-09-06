Updated entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Indianapolis

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Here are the preliminary entry lists for the Cup and Xfinity Series:

Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard (2 p.m. ET Sept. 9 on NBCSN)

Forty cars are on the preliminary entry list for the final regular-season race of the year. Former winners entered are: Kasey Kahne, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard, Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick.

StarCom Racing has withdrawn the No. 99 Chevrolet of Gray Gaulding from the race

Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET. Sept. 8 on NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered. Cup drivers entered are: Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

