NASCAR America: Xfinity Down force rules package on slate for second year

By Dan BeaverSep 6, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Last year’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway brought the conversation about NASCAR’s aero package to the front of many fans minds.

The rules package used in that race contributed to 1,500 green flag lead changes throughout the field. William Byron won by .108 seconds over Paul Menard.

Parker Kligerman breaks down the rules and their impact in the video above.

That rules package provided the basis for the one used in this year’s All-Star race. As the conversation so often has since May, questions about its viability in the Cup series were addressed on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“There was pushback from teams and the engine builders,” Nate Ryan said. “Very difficult to get this package ready for some of these tracks because of the changes with the horsepower, with the (restrictor) plate.

“But, it sounds as if … it’s definitely on the drawing board for next year, potentially more than a dozen races,” Ryan added. “And I think Indianapolis would be very much at the top of the list.”

The timing of the prospective rules change is another factor that must be considered. Substantial changes in the middle of the season contribute to major cost increases.

“These team owners and NASCAR have been trying really hard to keep costs down,” Kligerman said. “And many of the Cup owners looked at adding a whole new package midseason was going to force them to build separate cars, different engine packages.”

One way or another, answers should become within a few weeks.

“I think we’ll get clarity on it probably at the end of this month,” Ryan said. “The proposed rules package went out at the end of August to teams for 2019 and we’ll probably hear in a few weeks what it will look like for 2019.”

For more, watch the video above.

Kasey Kahne to miss Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 6, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Leavine Family Racing announced Thursday that defending Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne will miss Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to the lingering effects from extreme heat exhaustion following the Southern 500.

Kahne went to the infield care center after finishing 24th this past Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Kahne consulted several physicians who recommended that he sit out this weekend’s events at Indianapolis until further testing and evaluations are completed.

Regan Smith will drive the team’s No. 95 car this weekend. Smith has served as a fill-in driver in the past for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Aric Almirola, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch. Smith, who has been working as a pit reporter for Fox Sports, last raced in Cup at Dover in June 2017 for an injured Almirola. Smith has one career Cup win in 213 starts.

Leavine Family Racing stated that a timeframe for Kahne’s return has not been set.

Kahne is scheduled to take part in a teleconference with reporters Friday morning to discuss his situation.

Kahne has previously announced this will be his final full-time season in NASCAR.

 

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Brickyard 400 preview, power rankings

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinSep 6, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives a final preview of the weekend’s action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

  • The importance of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has never been questioned. But it has now been underlined, as the race becomes the regular season finale for the Cup Series. Which driver outside the playoff picture has the best chance to save their season with a win on Sunday?
  • The Xfinity Series also heads to IMS this weekend, and their race is highly anticipated. Cars will feature the same aero package that spiced up the action in last year’s event – and was used by Cup cars in this year’s All-Star Race. Will we see more excitement?
  • As we get closer to the playoffs, where do the top drivers, crew chiefs and teams in the Cup Series stack up? It’s the debut of the NASCAR America Power Rankings! Find out how we came up with these – and who’s at the top.

NASCAR America: Playoff power rankings of the 2018 contenders

By Nate RyanSep 6, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Entering the 2018 playoffs, NBCSports.com has compiled its first power rankings in NASCAR’s premier series.

The polling was done with several industry experts, including media members, manufacturer reps, drivers and crew chiefs. They were asked to assign a 1 to 10 rating in 11 categories for drivers, eight categories for crew chiefs and three for their teams, producing an overall rating.

Drivers were ranked on talent, qualifying, short tracks, intermediate tracks, plate tracks, road courses, restarts, pit road, driver engagement, team player/mentor and X factors. Crew chiefs were graded on strategy, chassis, aerodynamics, chemistry, leadership, creativity, experience and X factors. Teams were rated on pit crews, support staff and X factors.

Here are the overall rankings, followed by individual rankings for drivers and crew chiefs:

OVERALL RANKINGS

  1. Kyle Busch/No. 18 team: Aside from plate tracks, hardly any weaknesses in his game
  2. Kevin Harvick/No. 4: His immersion within team direction is viewed as a major positive
  3. Martin Truex Jr./No. 78: Best crew chief in the game and an exceptionally steady driver
  4. Brad Keselowski/No. 2: Driver’s cerebral side draws high marks; crew chief is tops in strategy
  5. Denny Hamlin/No. 11: Strong grades for the driver’s versatility and crew chief’s tech savvy
  6. Chase Elliott/No. 9: Crew chief one of the best leaders; driver rapidly reaching potential
  7. Kyle Larson/No. 42: Driver was ranked consistently near the top in the “talent” category
  8. Joey Logano/No. 22: Above average in every way but still not in 2014-15 title-contention form
  9. Jimmie Johnson/No. 48: Seven-time champion’s experience and intangibles still carry weight
  10. Kurt Busch/No. 41: Grades out among the more underrated restarters in Cup
  11. Ryan Blaney/No. 12: Just experience and pit road improvement needed to break into top 10
  12. Erik Jones/No. 20: Erratic performances reflected in a wide range of ratings
  13. Clint Bowyer/No. 14: Two-win driver still ranked behind all with a victory this season but one
  14. Alex Bowman/No. 88: Winning crew chief is graded ahead of the driver for now
  15. Aric Almirola/No. 10: Restarts and pit road are among Achilles’ heels of subpar ratings
  16. Austin Dillon/No. 3: Qualifying is the highlight of a team still trying to back up Daytona 500 win

DRIVER RANKINGS

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Kevin Harvick
  3. Martin Truex Jr.
  4. Kyle Larson
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Kurt Busch
  7. Joey Logano
  8. Chase Elliott
  9. Denny Hamlin
  10. Jimmie Johnson
  11. Ryan Blaney
  12. Erik Jones
  13. Clint Bowyer
  14. Alex Bowman
  15. Austin Dillon
  16. Aric Almirola

CREW CHIEF RANKINGS

  1. Cole Pearn
  2. Rodney Childers
  3. Adam Stevens
  4. Paul Wolfe
  5. Chad Knaus
  6. Alan Gustafson
  7. Mike Wheeler
  8. Todd Gordon
  9. Chad Johnston
  10. Jeremy Bullins
  11. Mike Bugarewicz
  12. Greg Ives
  13. Chris Gayle
  14. Billy Scott
  15. Johnny Klausmeier
  16. Justin Alexander

‘Stroker Ace’ star Burt Reynolds dies at 82

By Daniel McFadinSep 6, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Burt Reynolds, the actor know for the “Smokey and the Bandit” film series and the 1983 NASCAR movie “Stroker Ace,” has died at the age of 82.

Reynolds played the titular NASCAR driver in “Stroker Ace,” which also featured cameos by Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Petty, Harry Gant and Ricky Rudd.

The movie, along with the “Bandit” films and Reynold’s “The Cannonball Run,” was directed by stuntman Hal Needham. Needham and Reynolds were NASCAR owners from 1981 to 1989, co-owning Gant’s No. 33 Skoal Bandit car, named for the character Reynold’s portrayed in the first two “Bandit” films.

Reynolds also starred in “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard” and was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 1997’s “Boogie Nights.”