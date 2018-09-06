NASCAR America: Playoff power rankings of the 2018 contenders

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Entering the 2018 playoffs, NBCSports.com has compiled its first power rankings in NASCAR’s premier series.

The polling was done with several industry experts, including media members, manufacturer reps, drivers and crew chiefs. They were asked to assign a 1 to 10 rating in 11 categories for drivers, eight categories for crew chiefs and three for their teams, producing an overall rating.

Drivers were ranked on talent, qualifying, short tracks, intermediate tracks, plate tracks, road courses, restarts, pit road, driver engagement, team player/mentor and X factors. Crew chiefs were graded on strategy, chassis, aerodynamics, chemistry, leadership, creativity, experience and X factors. Teams were rated on pit crews, support staff and X factors.

Here are the overall rankings, followed by individual rankings for drivers and crew chiefs:

OVERALL RANKINGS

DRIVER RANKINGS

Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Kurt Busch Joey Logano Chase Elliott Denny Hamlin Jimmie Johnson Ryan Blaney Erik Jones Clint Bowyer Alex Bowman Austin Dillon Aric Almirola

CREW CHIEF RANKINGS