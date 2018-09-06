NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Brickyard 400 preview, power rankings

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The night before a race he must win to make the Cup playoffs, Ryan Newman will go back to his roots.

The Richard Childress Racing driver is set to compete in a USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series race Saturday night, hours before the Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

The race will take place at Lucas Oil Raceway, just six miles from west of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newman is 17th in points entering the Brickyard 400.

Newman, the 1999 USAC Silver Crown champion, will drive the Johnny Vance/Aristocrat Products No. 2 in the Rich Vogler Classic.

Newman’s car is a tribute to Vance. Newman raced to Vance’s final USAC National Sprint Car victory at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway in 2000. Vance died in June 2017.

The .686-mile track was the site of Newman’s first USAC National Midget victory in 1997 and his title in 1999.

Qualifying for the 100-lap event is set for 6 p.m. ET Saturday night, 15 minutes before Brickyard 400 qualifying is scheduled to start.

The Rich Vogler Classic is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.