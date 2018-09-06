Defending Indianapolis winner Kasey Kahne to miss Sunday’s race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Leavine Family Racing announced Thursday that defending Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne will miss Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to the lingering effects from extreme heat exhaustion following last weekend’s Southern 500.

Kahne went to the infield care center after finishing 24th last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Kahne consulted several physicians who recommended that he sit out this weekend’s events at Indianapolis until further testing and evaluations are completed.

Regan Smith will drive the team’s No. 95 car this weekend.

The team stated that a timeframe for Kahne’s return has not been set.

Kahne is scheduled to take part in a teleconference with reporters Friday morning to discuss his situation.