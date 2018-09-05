Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Silly Season: Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch among free agents for 2019

By Dustin LongSep 5, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it will not continue after this season – a year after it won the Cup title – leaves Martin Truex Jr. out of a ride for the moment.

The news also will likely hasten some Silly Season decisions for 2019.

Here’s a look at what has been announced so far for the 2019 season:

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Roush Fenway Racing will have to decide what it plans to do with this team after Matt Kenseth joined the team in May and split duties with Trevor Bayne. Asked if he wanted to return and race in 2019, Kenseth said Aug. 31 at Darlington: “I’m just kind of honestly trying to concentrate on the rest of this season and trying to get this done. Those are probably things to talk about at a later date.”

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row could run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year last December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. 

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next  year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Kurt Busch — 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Daniel Hemric: The Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing was asked Aug. 17 at Bristol about his future and he described it as: “Cloudy, very cloudy.” He said then he has not signed anything for the 2019 season, adding: “I’m trying to do everything I can on the race track to prove to somebody that would be willing to put me in a car and give ma shot.”

Ryan PreeceModified ace who has run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and had great success has not announced his 2019 plans.

Martin Truex Jr. — Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season.

XFINITY SERIES

OPEN RIDES FOR 2019

1: Elliott Sadler announced Aug. 15 that he will not run full-time in NASCAR after this season, creating an opening at JR Motorsports for 2019.

Analysis: Furniture Row Racing’s demise leaves lingering questions

By Nate RyanSep 4, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Tuesday’s news that defending series champion Furniture Row Racing will cease operations after the 2018 season will send shockwaves reverberating through NASCAR for months and possibly years to come.

What led to this stunning development happen and what’s next?

Here are some cracks at answering the myriad questions prompted by the shutdown of the No. 78 Toyota:

Why is Furniture Row Racing closing after saying it wasn’t an option less than a month ago?

A: The situation grew much more dire than the team had hoped since 5-hour Energy announced its impending departure in mid-July, which is a suboptimal time to begin a sponsorship hunt to fill an eight-figure budget hole.

By the third quarter, most companies already have their marketing budgets set for the following year, and NASCAR sponsorship deals often require an enormous lead time of several months anyway. Furniture Row Racing scrambled for money, leaning on help from NASCAR and other teams in the search, but there wasn’t enough time.

To continue fielding a team at a cost of likely more than $20 million annually, team owner Barney Visser would have “to borrow money to continue as a competitive team, and I’m not going to do that.”

Why didn’t Visser just return to writing the checks with his furniture company serving as the de-facto primary sponsor of the team?

A: That worked for roughly the first decade of the team’s existence (though it ran full time in only one of its first five seasons). Even as recently as when Truex made the championship round for the first time, every race in 2015 was sponsored by Visser’s Furniture Row/Denver Mattress companies.

But Bass Pro Shops and Auto Owners Insurance picked up nearly half the season on Truex’s car in ’16, and Furniture Row reached peak sponsorship in ’17, filling nearly two-thirds of the races with outside sponsorship on the No. 78 while adding a second car in ’17 with 5-hour Energy as a sponsor for Erik Jones.

After Corporate America began footing the bill, it obviously became harder for Visser to open his wallet again. The first major sign was when the team shuttered the second team after a single season with Jones, moving the 5-hour Energy sponsorship to Truex’s car and essentially removing Visser’s companies from its funding mechanisms.

Visser, 69, has a family that doesn’t seem as passionate about racing as its patriarch, and he also gained a fresh perspective on life after suffering a heart attack a few weeks before winning the 2017 title.

“I had a wake-up call last year and while I feel great, I need to make the best decisions that will have an impact on myself and my family,” he said. “My wife Carolyn and the entire Visser family have been supportive of our racing journey and it’s been one incredible ride for all of us.”

Did the team’s relationship with Toyota Racing Development technical partner and rival Joe Gibbs Racing have an impact?

A: Yes. According to the release announcing its impending closure, Furniture Row Racing cited “the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing” as a reason it couldn’t bridge its 2019 budget shortfall. Beyond the financials, it’s difficult to discern whether underlying tension also was a factor.

All indications publicly were that the crew chiefs and drivers got along well (aside from that flareup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year), but it was trickier to get a read on the team owners. While there were no signs that the relationship was frosty, there also weren’t been many indications of chumminess, either.

Mixing business clientele and competition has proven complicated in NASCAR’s cutthroat world when the client begins outrunning its supplier (look no further than the contentious final two seasons of the alliance between Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing). Joe Gibbs Racing began supplying chassis to Furniture Row in 2016, and Truex has 16 victories since then while regularly outperforming Gibbs’ drivers last year.

What’s next for Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn?

A: Multiple reports have both headed to Joe Gibbs Racing together next season. Given their success, it would be natural for them to be a package deal, though Pearn has expressed some misgivings about his first go-round with living and working in North Carolina as a NASCAR team employee.

Can the team still contend for a championship in 2018?

A: If it makes the championship round for the third time in four years, the narrative would continue of being the underdog that consistently overcomes major adversity (just look at the 2017 season in particular).

But it’s never faced a situation as turbulent as 61 team members looking for work while also building race cars. Analyst Steve Letarte said on NASCAR America that he’ll be surprised if the team remains completely intact through the end of the season as employees without contracts leave to get a head-start on 2019.

Letarte also believes the team should fully support the job-searching – even if it has an impact during the week on race preparation. “I think if you try to put the playoffs in front of the livelihoods of those 61 employees in Colorado, then it’s an insensitive situation,” he said.

What does it say about NASCAR’s team business model?

A: That the exorbitant amount of money required to field a championship-caliber Cup franchise is increasingly disproportionate to the shrinking sponsorship pool available to teams.

The problem is that simple. The solution is not.

Does this kill the chances of a successful team ever being based outside of North Carolina again?

A: It shouldn’t, but it certainly dims the prospects of lightning striking twice. It was only Visser’s force of will and love of the Rockies that based Furniture Row Racing in Colorado in the first place, but its locale might have played a role in the unlikeliest of success stories.

Setting up shop 1,600 miles from NASCAR’s Charlotte hub ensured that talent stayed put along with the brilliant trade secrets cooked up by Pearn. It also provided a rooting interest in a market without a major NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack – something that Visser hoped other teams eventually would emulate.

But instead of being a trend-setter, its Denver headquarters will become the requiem for a stock-car Cinderella tale that ended much too soon.

Barring special circumstances, Kevin Harvick is done with the Xfinity Series

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 4, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
After making 346 starts and winning 47 times, last week’s Xfinity race at Darlington will be Kevin Harvick’s last in the series, the driver announced Tuesday on “Happy Hours,” his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show.

“For me (Darlington) will be the last scheduled Xfinity race that we put on the schedule,” Harvick said.

The decision was made in order to allow him to concentrate on his Cup car.

Harvick has pulled double duty five times this year, including February’s race at Atlanta where he scored his last win.

Harvick also ran at Texas, Michigan, Chicagoland and last week at Darlington.

“With the two-day schedules, my family and all of the things that came up this year just because of the way the schedules worked out … I just need to focus on my Cup car and the things that are happening there,” Harvick said.

“Just like this weekend. The practices were back-to-back. I needed to be in the Cup hauler with Rodney (Childers) and those guys making sure that my car was 100 percent dialed in between practices.”

While Harvick will not commit to a regular schedule, he left open the possibility that he might run a select number of races in the future.

“It’s not to say that I won’t run here or there if we have a sponsor, or someone who needs something, or there’s a new racetrack that’s intriguing. But for me, there’s no more planned Xfinity races,” Harvick said.

With 47 victories, Harvick is third on the all-time wins list behind Kyle Busch at 92 and Mark Martin with 49. Harvick’s first win came in his first full season in 2000 at Gateway International Speedway.

Harvick’s first start came near the end of the 1999 season at North Carolina Motor Speedway. He completed 34 laps and retired with an engine failure.

Last weekend at Darlington, Harvick was involved in an incident with Ross Chastain on Lap 111 at Darlington as the two battled for the lead. The damage to Harvick’s car was sufficient to cause him to retire in 29th.

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘Lordy, don’t let us get hung behind him’

By Dan BeaverSep 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Darlington Raceway is tough to navigate no matter where one is running in the field.

Lapped traffic was a big part of the conversation in last week’s Southern 500 and a spinning Jeffrey Earnhardt contributed to another frustrating night for Martin Truex Jr.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

  • “Have a fun race tonight. This is a cool place to win – probably one of the coolest places to win.” – Joey Logano
  • “Landon, we do not have a light up sign here tonight; you’re going to have to go off the pit board. … Yeah, we’re going throwback all the way.” – Rick Bourgeios, Landon Cassill’s crew chief
  • “First few laps it’s strong; feels looser from there.” – Brad Keselowski
  • “Just watch this 99; I ain’t sure where he’ll be when you get to him.” – Austin Dillon’s spotter
  • “Lordy, don’t let us get hung behind him.” – Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief as Harvick ran up on another lapped car
  • “He’s going to be the next caution.” – Chase Elliott
  • “Here we go again, middle of the corner. I mean, come on.” –Truex
  • “It looked like he was texting and driving, to be honest with you.” – Drew Blickensderfer, Bubba Wallace’s crew chief about Clint Bowyer’s accident with Ryan Newman
  • “Like Days of Thunder … I got to scrape the wall, I gotta hit it to miss a frickin’ spinner.” Truex, after Earnhardt’s spin
  • “You beat him. You, 42, 22.” Brad Keselowski’s spotter
  • “Great job pit crew. That last stop was awesome. Thank you so much for that.” – Keselowski

For more, watch the video above.

Pocono Raceway unveils 2019 policy to give kids free Cup race admission

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Pocono Raceway announced Tuesday that children 12 and under will receive free gate admission for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series races there in 2019.

Kids ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the 100 and 200 levels of the grandstand, as well as Fan Fair for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday events during NASCAR and IndyCar weekends. All children must be accompanied by an adult with a gate admission ticket.

“The 2019 season marks our 50th year of racing,” said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO. “To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to do something extraordinary for the fans. One of my grandparents’ visions was for Pocono to become one of the most beloved, family friendly motorsports and entertainment facilities. Today’s announcement embodies our family’s core values, which have remained unchanged since we first opened our gates to the public in 1968. Hopefully, this kids free on Sunday initiative will provide more families the opportunity to create lasting memories, much like the ones I have and continue to experience with my own family, at the track for generations to come.”

The Cup races at Pocono in 2019 will be June 2 and July 28. The IndyCar race there will be Aug. 18.