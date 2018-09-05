Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr., Cole Pearn belong together

By Dan BeaverSep 5, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Tuesday’s announcement that Furniture Row Racing will close its doors at the end of the 2018 season started a game of musical chairs.

“This could be one of the craziest silly seasons we’ve had in a long time,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

That announcement also began the conversation of the likelihood that Martin Truex Jr. and Cole Pearn will go to the same organization.

One of the most successful pairings in recent NASCAR history that has produced 17 wins and a championship could come to an end – or the sum of the parts might be too valuable for prospective owners to overlook.

“I think that you want to keep them together and I think they would like to stay together,” Earnhardt said. “They complement each other really well.

“A lot of people are going to think that Cole Pearn is maybe a bigger piece of that puzzle, but I would think that would be maybe underestimating Martin Truex Jr. and what he brings to the table as a driver.”

Pearn and Truex had success from the beginning. After finishing eighth in the 2015 Daytona 500 in their first race together, they scored 13 top 10s in the next 14 attempts, including Truex’s third career victory in the June 2015 Pocono race.

“One of the difficulties between drivers and crew chiefs is in finding out what a driver likes,” Earnhardt said. “And Cole knows those things. He can go, no matter where they go … he can go right in those organizations and build a car around Martin Truex Jr. that is going to be competitive right out of the gate.”

In the past couple of days, multiple reports have circulated that Truex and Pearn could land at Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 19 that was vacated by Carl Edwards at the end of the 2016 season.

That would leave current driver Daniel Suarez’s future uncertain, but it would be a good fit for Truex and Pearn, according to Earnhardt.

“If they end up at Gibbs, they know (Pearn) pretty well, they know what they’re getting.” Earnhardt said.

When the Truex/Pearn domino falls, several more will follow.

“It’s going to be interesting where Martin ends up – where Cole ends up,” Earnhardt said. “But what dominoes is this going to knock down? We‘ll have to understand what that does mean for Daniel and beyond. Because we’re hearing rumblings in the garage of other driver changes.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martin Truex Jr’s future, Indianapolis memories

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America is another edition of WednesDale with Dale Earnhardt Jr and it airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood hosts with Kyle Petty and Earnhardt from the Big Oak Table at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

·    The discussion continues on Furniture Row Racing’s announcement to cease operations at the end of this season. What impact will this have on the sport going forward? Where will Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn take their talents for the 2019 season?

·   We’ll react to Kevin Harvick’s decision to step away from competing in the Xfinity Series to focus on his quest of winning another Monster Energy Series championship.

·    The guys will talk about their favorite memories of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the unique celebrations which take place there.

·    Also, voting has begun for the 2018 Most Popular Driver Award. At least one active Cup Series driver thinks Chase Elliott has this thing in the bag. Our panel has reaction. Voting is open at NASCAR.com/MostPopularDriver.

·    Plus, we’ll make a Social Pit Stop and answer your #WednesDale questions.

Homestead-Miami Speedway to host ‘NASCAR Heat 3’ esports tourney finale

NASCAR Heat 3
By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the conclusion of a weekly esports competition using the upcoming “NASCAR Heat 3” video game.

The competition will span the entire Cup Series playoffs, which begins Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ends Nov. 18 in Miami, the same day the esports competition ends.

Titled “NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami,” the esports tournament culminates at Homestead-Miami Speedway with over $500,000 in prizes on the line.

Fans can compete from Sept. 10 through Nov. 11 and qualify at home weekly by posting their fastest total race times to qualify for the final tournament in Miami. Weekly tournaments will alternate between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Three additional finalists will race their way in at Homestead-Miami Speedway at Esports Arena Drive.

704Games, which produces the “NASCAR Heat” series, will fly weekly finalists and a guest to Miami for Ford Championship Weekend. The “NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami” finale will award $10,000 in prize money, Audeze Mobius gaming headsets, and an exclusive race weekend package from Homestead-Miami Speedway.

If the winner correctly predicts the official total race time of the Ford EcoBoost 400 within five seconds, they will win an additional $500,000.

“NASCAR Heat 3” will be available Tuesday on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

Bump & Run: Is Kyle Larson’s Southern 500 run a sign of progress?

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
What do you make of Kyle Larson not winning the Southern 500 after dominating the race? A sign of progress based on the speed the car had or a sign that the team can’t find a way to win in a season where Larson no wins, five runner-up finishes and two third-place results?
Nate Ryan: It was more indicative of the importance of lane choice on restarts at Darlington Raceway than anything else. If the pit crew is able to dispatch the No. 42 Chevrolet about a tenth of a second earlier, Larson restarts on the inside and likely wins the Southern 500. It still was a highly encouraging week for Larson, whose team regained the speed that had been missing the past two months by installing some last-minute components on the car from a test at Richmond Raceway
Dustin Long: I look at how encouraged Kyle Larson was moments after climbing from his car after the race. Instead of being dejected with a win going away, he talked on pit road about how that car was the best he’s had in more than a year.
Daniel McFadin: It showed that no matter how good a car Larson has, if you take away the high lane from him at a track like Darlington he becomes mortal. That was a result of a marginally slower pit stop than Brad Keselowski‘s team. The No. 42 team has lacked the killer instinct it had in closing out races last year.
Dan Beaver: Finishing second or third has to be getting a little tiresome overall, but this week might be a different. Larson has finished in the top three seven times in 2018, but this is the first time he has backed up one top five with another so he should be encouraged.
What did Ross Chastain’s performance this past weekend driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity event at Darlington show you?
Nate Ryan: He is worthy of consideration for a top-tier Xfinity Series ride.
Dustin Long: It showed he belongs in the conversation for some open rides in the series this season.
Daniel McFadin: It solidified Chastain as a wheelman, something he’s shown in over-performing with JD Motorsports. But it also exemplified the stark difference in equipment between the frontrunners in Xfinity and the teams running just outside the top 12. It’s night and day.
Dan Beaver: The equation of car versus driver skews slightly toward car. Before Chastain, everyone who has driven the No. 42 this year has scored at least a top 10. All but Justin Marks has a top five.
The only way the 16-driver Cup playoff lineup changes this weekend at Indianapolis is if a driver outside that group wins. Of those needing to win to make the playoffs, who would you give the best chance of doing so?
Nate Ryan: Ryan Newman. The Indiana native is a past winner of the Brickyard, and Richard Childress Racing seems to have its Chevrolets trending in the right direction. How delightfully apropos would it be if Newman, who finished runner-up in the 2014 playoffs despite going winless, were to upset the most points-dependent playoff grid in history?
Dustin Long: Ryan Newman has had better performances lately and crew chief Luke Lambert is good at strategy. That’s the type of combination it will take for such a win this weekend.
Daniel McFadin: Daniel Suarez if he can use what he learned at Pocono in a near-winning performance. But the No. 19 team does not have momentum entering Indy. They’ve placed 11th or worse in the last three races.
Dan Beaver: Quite frankly, it’s impossible to predict. Anyone currently outside playoff contention who can win will do so with race strategy. If it comes down to a driver who suddenly finds a burst of speed, Daniel Suarez or William Byron are most likely because of the strength of their organizations at Indy.

For better racing, survival of teams, Michael Waltrip sees answer in spec parts

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2018, 1:56 PM EDT
Michael Waltrip used to be an owner of a multi-car NASCAR Cup Series team.

“Used to” is the key part of that sentence.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner owned Michael Waltrip Racing from 2002-2015, fielding cars in 783 starts and earning seven wins.

Then the sponsorship money dried up.

It’s similar to the situation that found Furniture Row Racing announcing Tuesday it would be shutting it doors following the 2018 season, a year after it was atop the NASCAR world as the Cup champion.

“I have an intimate knowledge of spending more money than you got coming from sponsorship,” Waltrip said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.” “It was the reason our team doesn’t exist anymore.”

Waltrip, now an analyst for Fox Sports, said a closer look needs to be taken at NASCAR’s business model to “try to figure out a way to make it more viable to have more owners that want to participate. The more that want to play, the better it is.”

For his part, Waltrip championed the further exploration of using spec parts. In the Truck Series, many teams have gone to the spec Ilmor engine. In the Cup Series, spec pit guns are now used by teams. The Xfinity Series has transitioned to a composite body for its cars.

“You have to be competitive for the sponsors you have, whatever it costs to be competitive is what owners will spend,” Waltrip said. “That being said, sometimes you gotta save competitive people from themselves. … We need a spec chassis. A chassis that maybe Richard Childress Racing produces it and supplies to the industry or … maybe there’s a couple of suppliers. (We need a) chassis that we’re not spending millions of dollars developing … right after you just completed a new chassis.”

Waltrip then pointed to the differences between Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford that he won Sunday’s Southern 500 with and the car it was made to resemble, Rusty Wallace’s No. 27 Pontiac from 1990.

“You just look at a picture of them, you see basically the same thing,” Waltrip said. “But what’s going on underneath that car? There’s some crazy stuff happening with some exotic metals and things that move around and then when you stop they’re back to where they’re supposed to be and all of that is unnecessary. A race fan can’t see that. A race fan just wants to see their favorite guy outrun the rest and we’re spending a lot of money on moving parts and pieces and I just don’t think it’s necessary.”

Waltrip added: “I just feel like there’s a way for us to find common parts and pieces on the car where the crew chief and engineers can still adjust on those cars, but it comes down more to just a driver racing another.”

