NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martin Truex Jr’s future, Indianapolis memories

Today’s episode of NASCAR America is another edition of WednesDale with Dale Earnhardt Jr and it airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Rutledge Wood hosts with Kyle Petty and Earnhardt from the Big Oak Table at NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
· The discussion continues on Furniture Row Racing’s announcement to cease operations at the end of this season. What impact will this have on the sport going forward? Where will Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn take their talents for the 2019 season?
· We’ll react to Kevin Harvick’s decision to step away from competing in the Xfinity Series to focus on his quest of winning another Monster Energy Series championship.
· The guys will talk about their favorite memories of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the unique celebrations which take place there.
· Also, voting has begun for the 2018 Most Popular Driver Award. At least one active Cup Series driver thinks Chase Elliott has this thing in the bag. Our panel has reaction. Voting is open at NASCAR.com/MostPopularDriver.
· Plus, we’ll make a Social Pit Stop and answer your #WednesDale questions.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.