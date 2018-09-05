Homestead-Miami Speedway to host ‘NASCAR Heat 3’ esports tourney finale

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the conclusion of a weekly esports competition using the upcoming “NASCAR Heat 3” video game.
The competition will span the entire Cup Series playoffs, which begins Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ends Nov. 18 in Miami, the same day the esports competition ends.
Titled “NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami,” the esports tournament culminates at Homestead-Miami Speedway with over $500,000 in prizes on the line.
Fans can compete from Sept. 10 through Nov. 11 and qualify at home weekly by posting their fastest total race times to qualify for the final tournament in Miami. Weekly tournaments will alternate between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Three additional finalists will race their way in at Homestead-Miami Speedway at Esports Arena Drive.
704Games, which produces the “NASCAR Heat” series, will fly weekly finalists and a guest to Miami for Ford Championship Weekend. The “NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami” finale will award $10,000 in prize money, Audeze Mobius gaming headsets, and an exclusive race weekend package from Homestead-Miami Speedway.
If the winner correctly predicts the official total race time of the Ford EcoBoost 400 within five seconds, they will win an additional $500,000.
“NASCAR Heat 3” will be available Tuesday on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.