Bump & Run: Is Kyle Larson’s Southern 500 run a sign of progress?

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martin Truex Jr’s future, Indianapolis memories
Today’s episode of NASCAR America is another edition of WednesDale with Dale Earnhardt Jr and it airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Rutledge Wood hosts with Kyle Petty and Earnhardt from the Big Oak Table at NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
· The discussion continues on Furniture Row Racing’s announcement to cease operations at the end of this season. What impact will this have on the sport going forward? Where will Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn take their talents for the 2019 season?
· We’ll react to Kevin Harvick’s decision to step away from competing in the Xfinity Series to focus on his quest of winning another Monster Energy Series championship.
· The guys will talk about their favorite memories of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the unique celebrations which take place there.
· Also, voting has begun for the 2018 Most Popular Driver Award. At least one active Cup Series driver thinks Chase Elliott has this thing in the bag. Our panel has reaction. Voting is open at NASCAR.com/MostPopularDriver.
· Plus, we’ll make a Social Pit Stop and answer your #WednesDale questions.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Homestead-Miami Speedway to host ‘NASCAR Heat 3’ esports tourney finale
Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the conclusion of a weekly esports competition using the upcoming “NASCAR Heat 3” video game.
The competition will span the entire Cup Series playoffs, which begins Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ends Nov. 18 in Miami, the same day the esports competition ends.
Titled “NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami,” the esports tournament culminates at Homestead-Miami Speedway with over $500,000 in prizes on the line.
Fans can compete from Sept. 10 through Nov. 11 and qualify at home weekly by posting their fastest total race times to qualify for the final tournament in Miami. Weekly tournaments will alternate between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Three additional finalists will race their way in at Homestead-Miami Speedway at Esports Arena Drive.
704Games, which produces the “NASCAR Heat” series, will fly weekly finalists and a guest to Miami for Ford Championship Weekend. The “NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami” finale will award $10,000 in prize money, Audeze Mobius gaming headsets, and an exclusive race weekend package from Homestead-Miami Speedway.
If the winner correctly predicts the official total race time of the Ford EcoBoost 400 within five seconds, they will win an additional $500,000.
“NASCAR Heat 3” will be available Tuesday on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.
For better racing, survival of teams, Michael Waltrip sees answer in spec parts
Michael Waltrip used to be an owner of a multi-car NASCAR Cup Series team.
“Used to” is the key part of that sentence.
The two-time Daytona 500 winner owned Michael Waltrip Racing from 2002-2015, fielding cars in 783 starts and earning seven wins.
Then the sponsorship money dried up.
It’s similar to the situation that found Furniture Row Racing announcing Tuesday it would be shutting it doors following the 2018 season, a year after it was atop the NASCAR world as the Cup champion.
“I have an intimate knowledge of spending more money than you got coming from sponsorship,” Waltrip said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.” “It was the reason our team doesn’t exist anymore.”
Waltrip, now an analyst for Fox Sports, said a closer look needs to be taken at NASCAR’s business model to “try to figure out a way to make it more viable to have more owners that want to participate. The more that want to play, the better it is.”
For his part, Waltrip championed the further exploration of using spec parts. In the Truck Series, many teams have gone to the spec Ilmor engine. In the Cup Series, spec pit guns are now used by teams. The Xfinity Series has transitioned to a composite body for its cars.
“You have to be competitive for the sponsors you have, whatever it costs to be competitive is what owners will spend,” Waltrip said. “That being said, sometimes you gotta save competitive people from themselves. … We need a spec chassis. A chassis that maybe Richard Childress Racing produces it and supplies to the industry or … maybe there’s a couple of suppliers. (We need a) chassis that we’re not spending millions of dollars developing … right after you just completed a new chassis.”
Waltrip then pointed to the differences between Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford that he won Sunday’s Southern 500 with and the car it was made to resemble, Rusty Wallace’s No. 27 Pontiac from 1990.
“You just look at a picture of them, you see basically the same thing,” Waltrip said. “But what’s going on underneath that car? There’s some crazy stuff happening with some exotic metals and things that move around and then when you stop they’re back to where they’re supposed to be and all of that is unnecessary. A race fan can’t see that. A race fan just wants to see their favorite guy outrun the rest and we’re spending a lot of money on moving parts and pieces and I just don’t think it’s necessary.”
Waltrip added: “I just feel like there’s a way for us to find common parts and pieces on the car where the crew chief and engineers can still adjust on those cars, but it comes down more to just a driver racing another.”
Cup Most Popular Driver voting now open
Voting for this year’s National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters opened today at Noon ET.
The award will go to the most popular Cup driver, which will be a driver not named Earnhardt for the first time since Bill Elliott in 2002. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the most popular driver from 2003 until his retirement following the 2017 season.
Fans can cast a vote for a single driver once a day at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook or Twitter count double.
Voting closes at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The winner will be announced during the Cup Series Awards program Thursday, Nov. 29 at the Wynn Las Vegas. NBCSN, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide coverage of this year’s program.
Nineteen drivers have received the award at least once since the program began. Elliott, a NMPA Hall of Fame member and the 1988 Cup Series champion, holds the record for most popular driver award wins with 16 coming in 1984 to 1988, 1991 to 2000 and 2002.