Who is Hot and who is Not heading to Indianapolis

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
The Cup regular season comes to an end this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Several drivers head into the race on hot streaks, while many others are not. A look at those who are hot and those who are not as provided by Racing Insights:

HOT

Brad Keselowski

• Won at Darlington (5th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 24 laps led)

• Ended a 29-race winless streak

• Finished in Top 2 in 2 of last 3 races

• Finished in Top 10 in 2 of last 3 Indianapolis races, including runner-up in 2017

• Top 10s in 4 of 8 career starts at Indianapolis

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 4th at Darlington (6th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2);

• Won 7 of last 24 races

• Finished in Top 5 in 9 of last 12 races

• Finished in Top 10 in 7 straight races and 11 of last 12

• 25 races in 2018: 21 finishes of 10th or better (including 7 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse

• Finished 8th or better in 4 straight Indianapolis races

• 11 Top 10s in 17 career Indianapolis starts

Chase Elliott

• Finished 5th at Darlington (10th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)

• Finished 9th or better in 6 straight races (first time since 2016)

• Tied his career best streak of top 10s (6 races)

• Finished in Top 10 in 9 of last 12 races

• Never finished better than 15th in 3 career Indianapolis starts

Kyle Busch

• Finished 7th at Darlington (9th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2)

• Won 6 of last 19 races

• Finished in Top 5 in 10 of last 13 races

• Finished in the Top 10 in 12 of last 14 races

• Finished in the Top 5 in 17 of 25 races this season

• Finished in Top 10 in 7 of last 8 Indianapolis races, including back-to-back wins in 2015 & 2016

Erik Jones

• Finished 8th at Darlington (2nd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 103 while running 2nd

• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 races

• Started 9th, (12th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 10 laps led) finished 31st at Indy one year ago, his only career start there; DNF – collected by #14 in incident on lap 150

Joey Logano

• Finished 2nd at Darlington (4th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 18 laps led)

• Finished in Top 10 in 3 straight races and 5 of last 7

• Finished 8th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races

• Top 5 in three of the last four Indianapolis races

Kurt Busch

• Finished 6th at Darlington (8th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2)

• Finished top 10 in 7 straight races

• Finished 14th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races

• Finished outside Top 10 in 11 of last 13 Indianapolis races

Kyle Larson

• Finished 3rd at Darlington (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 284 laps led)

• Finished 6th or better in 3 of last 4 races

• Finished top-10 in 3 of 4 career Indianapolis starts

NOT HOT

Austin Dillon

Finished 16th at Darlington (13th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 247

Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 races

Only two top 10s in the last 20 races of 2018

Finished outside Top 10 in 21 of 24 races since Daytona 500 win

5 career starts at Indianapolis: 2 Top 10s & 3 finishes of 21st or worse

Matt Kenseth

• Finished 25th at Darlington (21st in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2)

• Finished 13th or worse in 9 starts in 2018 (22.8 avg. finish)

• Finished 7th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races and 6 of the last 7

• Top 10s in 12 of 18 career Indianapolis starts

• Top-10 finishes in the last five Indianapolis races, tied for the longest active streak at the track

Aric Almirola

• Finished 14th at Darlington (17th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2)

• Finished 14th or worse in 4 of last 5 races and 6 of last 9

• Never finished better than 13th in 6 career Indianapolis starts

Clint Bowyer

Finished 36th at Darlington (11th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2); DNF – pit on lap 146 with a loose wheel while running 7th; wreck with #31 on lap 312 while running 12th

Finished 11th or worse in 7 of last 8 races

Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 12th at Darlington (27th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2)

• Finished outside the top 10 in 14 of last 15 races

• Finished 14th or worse in 20 of 25 races in 2018

• Never finished better than 12th in 5 career Indianapolis starts

Daniel Suarez

• Finished 29th at Darlington (22nd in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2); lost a tire on lap 223 while running 21st • Finished outside the top-10 3 straight races

• Started 15th, 15th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2, finished 7th in this race one year ago, his only career start at Indianapolis

Ryan Newman

Finished 19th at Darlington (12th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); wrecked with #14 on lap 312 while running 6th

Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races

Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 finishes of 7th or better & 3 finishes of 11th or worse

Jimmie Johnson

Finished 39th at Darlington (31st in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2); DNF – started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments pre-race; pit on lap 63 due to loose wheel and received commitment line violation while coming to pit road; went to the garage on lap 231 with oil pump issue

Finished 28th or worse in 3 of last 4 races

Finished outside the top 10 in 9 of last 11 races

Currently on a 48-race winless streak (longest of career)

Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 top 3s including 2012 win & 3 finishes of 14th or worse

Martin Truex Jr.

Finished 11th at Darlington (3rd in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2, 30 laps led); pit from 16th on lap 284 due to a loose wheel

Finished outside Top 10 in 3 straight races and 4 of the last 5

Won 3 of last 12 races

Finished in the Top 5 in 10 of last 15 races

Three top 10s in the last six Indianapolis races

 

 

Jimmie Johnson: ‘No need to flip out’ on not yet securing a playoff spot

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who has never failed to qualify for NASCAR’s postseason, is among those who have not secured a playoff spot entering this weekend’s regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It sucks,” Johnson said after finishing 39th in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. “I don’t want to be in this position. We have been around this spot for a while. We have seen it coming. We just need to transfer and honestly, I think our cars are capable of running in the top five. If we can just start minimizing mistakes, my own included, we will be much better off and have a shot.”

Two playoff spots remain. Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman hold those positions. Johnson leads Bowman by 19 points.

They both will make the playoffs provided a winless driver lower than them in the points does not win. If a winless driver below them in the points wins, than Johnson and Bowman will battle for the final playoff spot.

Johnson finds himself in this position after an awful Southern 500 weekend. He hit the wall in qualifying. Since cars were impounded afterward, the repair work the team did was considered unapproved adjustments and he started at the back of the 40-car field.

Johnson had moved to 14th when he pitted under green for a loose wheel. Johnson’s woes grew when he was penalized for a commitment line violation. That put Johnson multiple laps behind.

He continued to struggle before going to the garage with about 130 laps lap because of a mechanical issue. It marked the fourth time this season he’s failed to finish a race.

“We’ve just got to clean those things up,” he said. “Our cars are much better.

“There is no need to flip out now. We have had a pretty rough year to this point. We have been working hard, unfortunately just haven’t had the results. We will keep working hard. There is no quit in myself of this team.” 

Drivers who have clinched a playoff spot:

Kyle Busch

Kevin Harvick

Martin Truex Jr.

Kurt Busch

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Clint Bowyer

Ryan Blaney

Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott

Aric Almirola

Erik Jones

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski hopes Southern 500 win provides momentum for No. 2 team

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The moment for Brad Keselowski was fantastic. Winning an event he considers among NASCAR’s crown jewels, snapping a 29-race winless streak, and doing it when he thought his team had a fifth- to 10th-place car entering the race made the night special.

But after winning Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Keselowski was cautious about what the win signified for his team with one race left until the playoffs begin.

“There’s no tracks like this in the playoffs,” Keselowski said after his 25th career Cup victory. “And winning is great, but there’s not a lot of carryover here, and we still have a lot to work on and improve to be considered a favorite for the playoffs.

“I’m hopeful today is the catalyst to get that work done because it shows that when we do hit it, we’re capable of executing at the level needed to bring home trophies.”

Maybe Keselowski’s team will be the one break a trend among winners late in the regular season, but the odds are against them.

Since eliminations were added to the playoff format in 2014, no driver who won in either of the final two regular-season races went on to make it to the championship race in Miami.

Twice such winners finished as high as fifth in the points, including Keselowski in 2014 after his Richmond win in what was the regular-season finale that year. Twice such winners finished 15th in the standings.

This has not been an easy season for Keselowski and his Penske team. He is on pace for his fewest top-five finishes in the past three seasons. He would need to score a top-10 finish in more than 80 percent of the remaining races to match his total from last season. His victory Sunday was the third top-10 result in the last eight races.

“It’s been really frustrating because we haven’t had the speed we’ve had over the last few seasons, and then the races where I feel like we’ve had the speed, I feel like I completely screwed them up,” Keselowski said of how this season has challenged him.

“I felt like before today that we had the speed to win Daytona and Talladega, and that’s probably about it, and I messed both those races up. I made one bad move in the draft, got cycled back, and then the wreck happened. And then at both the Daytonas, I feel like I made the wrong move, one where I just was too nice to someone and another when I just didn’t anticipate somebody else’s bad move. I feel like those were failures on my part, and so that’s really frustrating. And you just never know when you’re going to get a winning race car again.

“And so you hope it’s every week. You enter every weekend thinking that. Then you get to the race and it’s not there, and you’re like, oh, what if I never get another car capable of winning again. Today we had a car capable of winning, we executed, we made the most of it, and I’m so thrilled for that because I know those moments are not a guarantee.”

Crew chief Paul Wolfe admitted the team felt the pressure of not having won a points race this season before Sunday.

“It’s been a tough year,” Wolfe said. “Usually we’ve won a race by now, and you start to feel that season coming to an end, and yeah, we were kind of locked into the playoffs on points, but you know, most of us that I’m aware of on this team are here to win races. That’s why we do this. That’s why we get up every day and go to work is to win races, whether we’re in the playoffs or not. It’s all about winning races and contending for a championship.”

Keselowski said he hopes this win can lift his team heading into the playoffs.

“Moments like today are just so refreshing,” he said. “They recharge your batteries so much because the season is such a death march, especially when things aren’t going well, and this is a complete battery recharge for myself and for our team. It makes going to the racetrack fun knowing that you’ve won and you can win.”

A LOOK AT HOW DRIVERS WHO WON IN THE FINAL TWO RACES OF THE REGULAR SEASON FARED (SINCE ELIMINATIONS WERE ADDED TO THE PLAYOFFS IN 2014)

2014

Race 25: Atlanta – Kasey Kahne (finished 15th in points)

Race 26: Richmond – Brad Keselowski (5th)

2015

Race 25: Darlington – Carl Edwards (5th)

Race 26: Richmond – Matt Kenseth (15th)#

2016

Race 25: Darlington – Martin Truex Jr. (11th)

Race 26: Richmond – Denny Hamlin (6th)

2017

Race 25: Darlington – Denny Hamlin (6th)

Race 26: Richmond – Kyle Larson (8th)

# Suspended two playoff races for intentionally wrecking Joey Logano at Martinsville

Martin Truex Jr. laments woes on pit road in Southern 500

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — With one race until the playoffs begin, Martin Truex Jr. sounded a warning to his team after an up-and-down night in the Southern 500.

“It’s really disappointing to have a car that good to be up front and have that many troubles on pit road,” Truex said after an 11th-place finish Sunday night. “It’s pretty disappointing. We have to clean it up. Playoffs are coming. We do that in the playoffs and we’ll be out in the second round.”

Truex had a strong car — he led 30 laps and ran in the top three most of the first 165 laps — but his fate changed when he was called for an uncontrolled tire penalty.

Replay showed that after the front tire changer placed the tire to his right and completed his work, he ran to the left side of the car. The right tire was out of arm’s reach of any other crew member at that point.

Section 10.9.10.4.1.b of the Cup Rule Book states that “a crew member must remain within arm’s reach and moving in the same direction as the tire/wheel when removing the tire/wheel from the outside half of the pit box.”

After serving the penalty, Truex was two laps down and running 20th.

He was the first car a lap down and in position to get his lap back when the second stage ended on Lap 200, but leader Kyle Larson nipped Austin Dillon at the line to end the stage. That made Dillon the first car a lap down and eligible to get his lap back.

With about 100 laps to go, Truex reported that he thought he had a loose wheel. He was running 15th at the time, the second car a lap down and didn’t want to pit to lose the chance to get his lap back. He eventually pitted about 20 laps later.

Truex didn’t get back on the lead lap until a caution for Jeffrey Earnhardt’s incident on Lap 345. It took Truex 175 laps — nearly half the race — to get back on the lead lap.

Sunday’s result leaves Truex third in the points.

Kyle Larson disappointed with finish but encouraged by car’s performance

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2018, 1:16 AM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brad Keselowski’s ear-splitting burnout sent tire smoke and the aroma of burnt tires wafting through the air to where Kyle Larson stood on pit road about 40 feet away.

Keselowski’s celebration should have been Larson’s.

Instead, Larson lost the lead with 22 laps to go on the final pit stop and finished third despite leading 284 of 367 laps — the most laps by a driver at Darlington who failed to win the race.

What has become a trend — Larson leading many laps but not winning — wasn’t enough to bring Larson down Sunday night. Yes, it was disappointing not to win but it was hard to be heartbroken when he had what he considered his best car “by far” in more than a year.

“I’ve run second or third a lot,” Larson said. “I guess you get used to the disappointment or whatever you want to call it. I can handle it, I guess, better than most people.”

Sunday marked the fourth time Larson has led 200 or more laps in a Cup race and he won none of those.

Since last year, Larson has finished second or third in 20 of the 61 races (32.8 percent). Last year, he won four races, finished second nine times and third one other time. This year, he remains winless but has five runner-up finishes and two third-place results, including his Southern 500 finish.

For as much as Larson dominated the race — at times he led by more than 10 seconds — it came down to a pit stop on Lap 345. Larson entered as the leader but was nipped by Keselowski at the exit of pit road.

“We didn’t get beat off pit road by much but it was enough,” Larson said.

Keselowski said he got a “perfect launch” from his pit stall after the stop and got beside Larson as they traveled down pit road at 45 mph.

“You’re looking at him, and then you’re looking at your tach or whatever that electronic crap is, and you’re looking at all of it, and you’re trying to maximize it to be perfect, and oh, I hope I wouldn’t speeding,” Keselowski said after his first career Southern 500 win. “That was what I was saying as soon as I got to the (pit exit) line.

“I think I got him by half a foot, and you’re just waiting, oh, here comes the speeding penalty, here it comes, here it comes, and the second the spotter keys the radio for that first time, you like cringe, and then he said, ‘okay, (22) to go.’ You’re like, man, that’s like waiting for your death sentence, and it didn’t come.  So I’m thankful for that.”

Larson’s car was strong on long runs but that didn’t help him off the restart and Keselowski pulled away.

“I was really loose that last run, trying to run hard to stay with him,” Larson said. “Just too loose to stay close. I felt if maybe I could have stayed close I could get to him at the end of the run.”

Instead, Larson fell back to third when Joey Logano passed him and had to watch someone else celebrate a win Larson seemed poised to take.

“We’ve just got to keep bringing good cars,” Larson said. “Eventually you put yourself in position enough times, the wins will start coming. It’s kind of been the story of my career a little bit. I’ve been close and close and close.”