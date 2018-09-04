Who is Hot and who is Not heading to Indianapolis

The Cup regular season comes to an end this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Several drivers head into the race on hot streaks, while many others are not. A look at those who are hot and those who are not as provided by Racing Insights:
HOT
• Won at Darlington (5th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 24 laps led)
• Ended a 29-race winless streak
• Finished in Top 2 in 2 of last 3 races
• Finished in Top 10 in 2 of last 3 Indianapolis races, including runner-up in 2017
• Top 10s in 4 of 8 career starts at Indianapolis
• Finished 4th at Darlington (6th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2);
• Won 7 of last 24 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 9 of last 12 races
• Finished in Top 10 in 7 straight races and 11 of last 12
• 25 races in 2018: 21 finishes of 10th or better (including 7 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
• Finished 8th or better in 4 straight Indianapolis races
• 11 Top 10s in 17 career Indianapolis starts
• Finished 5th at Darlington (10th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)
• Finished 9th or better in 6 straight races (first time since 2016)
• Tied his career best streak of top 10s (6 races)
• Finished in Top 10 in 9 of last 12 races
• Never finished better than 15th in 3 career Indianapolis starts
• Finished 7th at Darlington (9th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2)
• Won 6 of last 19 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 10 of last 13 races
• Finished in the Top 10 in 12 of last 14 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 17 of 25 races this season
• Finished in Top 10 in 7 of last 8 Indianapolis races, including back-to-back wins in 2015 & 2016
• Finished 8th at Darlington (2nd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 103 while running 2nd
• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 races
• Started 9th, (12th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 10 laps led) finished 31st at Indy one year ago, his only career start there; DNF – collected by #14 in incident on lap 150
• Finished 2nd at Darlington (4th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 18 laps led)
• Finished in Top 10 in 3 straight races and 5 of last 7
• Finished 8th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races
• Top 5 in three of the last four Indianapolis races
• Finished 6th at Darlington (8th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2)
• Finished top 10 in 7 straight races
• Finished 14th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races
• Finished outside Top 10 in 11 of last 13 Indianapolis races
• Finished 3rd at Darlington (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 284 laps led)
• Finished 6th or better in 3 of last 4 races
• Finished top-10 in 3 of 4 career Indianapolis starts
NOT HOT
• Finished 16th at Darlington (13th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 247
• Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 races
• Only two top 10s in the last 20 races of 2018
• Finished outside Top 10 in 21 of 24 races since Daytona 500 win
• 5 career starts at Indianapolis: 2 Top 10s & 3 finishes of 21st or worse
• Finished 25th at Darlington (21st in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 9 starts in 2018 (22.8 avg. finish)
• Finished 7th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races and 6 of the last 7
• Top 10s in 12 of 18 career Indianapolis starts
• Top-10 finishes in the last five Indianapolis races, tied for the longest active streak at the track
• Finished 14th at Darlington (17th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2)
• Finished 14th or worse in 4 of last 5 races and 6 of last 9
• Never finished better than 13th in 6 career Indianapolis starts
• Finished 36th at Darlington (11th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2); DNF – pit on lap 146 with a loose wheel while running 7th; wreck with #31 on lap 312 while running 12th
• Finished 11th or worse in 7 of last 8 races
• Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races
• Finished 12th at Darlington (27th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2)
• Finished outside the top 10 in 14 of last 15 races
• Finished 14th or worse in 20 of 25 races in 2018
• Never finished better than 12th in 5 career Indianapolis starts
• Finished 29th at Darlington (22nd in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2); lost a tire on lap 223 while running 21st • Finished outside the top-10 3 straight races
• Started 15th, 15th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2, finished 7th in this race one year ago, his only career start at Indianapolis
• Finished 19th at Darlington (12th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); wrecked with #14 on lap 312 while running 6th
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races
• Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 finishes of 7th or better & 3 finishes of 11th or worse
• Finished 39th at Darlington (31st in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2); DNF – started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments pre-race; pit on lap 63 due to loose wheel and received commitment line violation while coming to pit road; went to the garage on lap 231 with oil pump issue
• Finished 28th or worse in 3 of last 4 races
• Finished outside the top 10 in 9 of last 11 races
• Currently on a 48-race winless streak (longest of career)
• Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 top 3s including 2012 win & 3 finishes of 14th or worse
• Finished 11th at Darlington (3rd in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2, 30 laps led); pit from 16th on lap 284 due to a loose wheel
• Finished outside Top 10 in 3 straight races and 4 of the last 5
• Won 3 of last 12 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 10 of last 15 races
• Three top 10s in the last six Indianapolis races