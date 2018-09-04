Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Pocono Raceway unveils 2019 policy to give kids free Cup race admission

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Pocono Raceway announced Tuesday that children 12 and under will receive free gate admission for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series races there in 2019.

Kids ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the 100 and 200 levels of the grandstand, as well as Fan Fair for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday events during NASCAR and IndyCar weekends. All children must be accompanied by an adult with a gate admission ticket.

“The 2019 season marks our 50th year of racing,” said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO. “To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to do something extraordinary for the fans. One of my grandparents’ visions was for Pocono to become one of the most beloved, family friendly motorsports and entertainment facilities. Today’s announcement embodies our family’s core values, which have remained unchanged since we first opened our gates to the public in 1968. Hopefully, this kids free on Sunday initiative will provide more families the opportunity to create lasting memories, much like the ones I have and continue to experience with my own family, at the track for generations to come.”

The Cup races at Pocono in 2019 will be June 2 and July 28. The IndyCar race there will be Aug. 18.

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Indianapolis

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Here are the preliminary entry lists for the Cup and Xfinity Series:

Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard (2 p.m. ET Sept. 9 on NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are on the preliminary entry list for the final regular-season race of the year. Former winners entered are: Kasey Kahne, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard, Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for Cup entry list

Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET. Sept. 8 on NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered. Cup drivers entered are: Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: More on Furniture Row Racing ceasing operations

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN and will have coverage of Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it will close its doors after this season, a year after winning the Cup title with Martin Truex Jr.

Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll discuss Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it will cease operations at the end of the 2018 season. We’ll have reaction from team owner Barney Visser and reigning Monster Energy Series champion Martin Truex Jr. NBCSports.com NASCAR writer Nate Ryan calls in with the details.

 

  • Steve & Parker will weigh in on what this decision means for Martin Truex Jr. and for NASCAR overall.

 

  • Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone calls in to give his take on the Furniture Row Racing news, in addition to some other trending topics.

 

  • Plus, today’s edition of Scan All re-visits Brad Keselowski’s victory in Sunday night’s Southern 500 at historic Darlington Raceway.

 

 

Furniture Row Racing to cease operations after 2018 season

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
16 Comments

Furniture Row Racing, the reigning Cup championship team, announced Tuesday it will cease operations after this season, citing a lack of necessary funding.

“I’ve always felt that we could be a competitive team and run for a championship even when it seemed like a pipe dream to many racing insiders,” car owner Barney Visser said in a statement. “But to be successful in any business you need to assemble the right people and make a strong commitment to succeed. We achieved what we set out to do and feel like we climbed Mount Everest. To continue with anything less than a competitive team would not be acceptable. It’s been one incredible ride.”

The announcement comes less than a month after car Visser issued a statement that “not fielding a team in 2019 is not an option and we have every intention of continuing to build on our success for years to come.”

The move also comes after primary sponsor 5-hour Energy announced in July that it would no longer remain in NASCAR after this season. 5-hour Energy is serving as co-primary sponsor of the team with Bass Pro Shops for 30 races this year. Furniture Row Racing was unable to find any income to replace what it would be losing.

“This is not good for anybody,” Visser said in a statement about closing the team down after this season. “The numbers just don’t add up. I would have to borrow money to continue as a competitive team and I’m not going to do that. This was obviously a painful decision to arrive at knowing how it will affect a number of quality and talented people.

“We’ve been aggressively seeking sponsorship to replace 5-hour ENERGY and to offset the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing but haven’t had any success. I feel that it’s only proper to make the decision at this time to allow all team members to start seeking employment for next year. I strongly believe that all of our people have enhanced their careers by working at Furniture Row Racing.”

This announcement comes as Martin Truex Jr. is third in the points after winning his first series title last season.

Truex, who joined Furniture Row Racing in 2014 as the driver of the No. 78 car, said: “While I am saddened by today’s announcement, I totally understand the decision. Barney Visser, Joe Garone and the entire Furniture Row Racing team took me in while my career was in a bad place, and together we reached the pinnacle of the sport. I will forever be grateful to each and every one of them, and also to Furniture Row, Denver Mattress and the Visser family.

“But make no mistake this is not the immediate end. We still have unfinished business to attend to and that’s to give everything we have to successfully defend our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Right now that is foremost on my mind as it is with the entire team.”

With Furniture Row Racing leaving after this season, it will have a charter to sell. That will be among the more valuable charters. Cup charters guarantee a starting spot in each race but also a set amount of money per race. One portion of the team payments is based on performance in the past three years. Furniture Row Racing has made the playoffs each of the past two years and will again make the playoff this season.

Furniture Row Racing, based in Denver, Colorado, started its NASCAR program in 2005 as an Xfinity team before moving to Cup. The team made its Cup debut in Nov. 13, 2005 at Phoenix with Jerry Robertson. He started 43rd and finished 41st, completing 51 laps.

The team’s first Cup victory was by Regan Smith in the 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The team has since scored 17 more wins with Truex, including victories this season at Auto Club Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Kentucky Speedway. Furniture Row Racing has won 12 of the last 59 Cup races (16.9 percent).

Others who drove for Furniture Row Racing included Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Kenny Wallace, Joe Nemechek and Jimmy Spencer.

“There are so many people I want to thank because without them winning a championship and being competitive would never have happened: Joe Gibbs Racing for our technical alliance, Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development), Bass Pro Shops, 5-hour ENERGY, Auto-Owners Insurance, Furniture Row and Denver Mattress,” Visser said in a statement from the team.

“A heartfelt thank you to Joe Garone, Martin Truex Jr, Cole Pearn and all of our team members for their talent, dedication and sacrifices they made along the way. To the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress employees I want to express a special thank you for always having my back from the early years of our race team to our championship run.

“I also want to thank the fans, the Denver community, NASCAR, International Speedway Corporation (ISC), Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) and independent track owners for providing and maintaining the venues that we compete at. A special tip of the hat to the media and to NASCAR’s broadcast partners – FOX, NBC, Motor Racing Network (MRN), Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Radio. We’ve always been treated fairly by members of the media and I appreciate their hard work in one of the most demanding schedules in major league sports.”

NASCAR issued a statement Tuesday: “NASCAR wishes the very best to Barney Visser and his family. Barney has been a successful owner and an amazing champion, and his presence will certainly be missed. We look forward to seeing Martin Truex Jr., Cole Pearn and the entire No. 78 team finish the 2018 season strong and competing for another championship. NASCAR will continue to work on growing the sport and working with the race teams on competitive and operational excellence. Much of those efforts have already been put in place, and will continue to be a focus.”

Car owner Joe Gibbs, whose team is aligned with Furniture Row Racing, said in a statement: “We have a great partnership with Barney and everyone at Furniture Row Racing. It’s unfortunate that they will not be continuing after this season and I know it was a difficult decision for them. They have accomplished so much and I know they would like nothing more than to win another championship this season.”

In a statement, Laura Pierce, General Manager for Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) said: “We want to thank Barney Visser, Joe Garone, Martin, Cole and everyone at Furniture Row Racing for a successful partnership over the past few years. The team’s dedication and hard work in the sport was instrumental to our racing family as they helped us win our first NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer’s championships as well as reach the pinnacle of the sport with last year’s championship. We look forward to continuing to work with the Furniture Row Racing team as they defend their championship in the upcoming playoffs.”

Who is Hot and who is Not heading to Indianapolis

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
The Cup regular season comes to an end this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Several drivers head into the race on hot streaks, while many others are not. A look at those who are hot and those who are not as provided by Racing Insights:

HOT

Brad Keselowski

• Won at Darlington (5th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 24 laps led)

• Ended a 29-race winless streak

• Finished in Top 2 in 2 of last 3 races

• Finished in Top 10 in 2 of last 3 Indianapolis races, including runner-up in 2017

• Top 10s in 4 of 8 career starts at Indianapolis

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 4th at Darlington (6th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2);

• Won 7 of last 24 races

• Finished in Top 5 in 9 of last 12 races

• Finished in Top 10 in 7 straight races and 11 of last 12

• 25 races in 2018: 21 finishes of 10th or better (including 7 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse

• Finished 8th or better in 4 straight Indianapolis races

• 11 Top 10s in 17 career Indianapolis starts

Chase Elliott

• Finished 5th at Darlington (10th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)

• Finished 9th or better in 6 straight races (first time since 2016)

• Tied his career best streak of top 10s (6 races)

• Finished in Top 10 in 9 of last 12 races

• Never finished better than 15th in 3 career Indianapolis starts

Kyle Busch

• Finished 7th at Darlington (9th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2)

• Won 6 of last 19 races

• Finished in Top 5 in 10 of last 13 races

• Finished in the Top 10 in 12 of last 14 races

• Finished in the Top 5 in 17 of 25 races this season

• Finished in Top 10 in 7 of last 8 Indianapolis races, including back-to-back wins in 2015 & 2016

Erik Jones

• Finished 8th at Darlington (2nd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 103 while running 2nd

• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 races

• Started 9th, (12th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 10 laps led) finished 31st at Indy one year ago, his only career start there; DNF – collected by #14 in incident on lap 150

Joey Logano

• Finished 2nd at Darlington (4th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 18 laps led)

• Finished in Top 10 in 3 straight races and 5 of last 7

• Finished 8th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races

• Top 5 in three of the last four Indianapolis races

Kurt Busch

• Finished 6th at Darlington (8th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2)

• Finished top 10 in 7 straight races

• Finished 14th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races

• Finished outside Top 10 in 11 of last 13 Indianapolis races

Kyle Larson

• Finished 3rd at Darlington (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 284 laps led)

• Finished 6th or better in 3 of last 4 races

• Finished top-10 in 3 of 4 career Indianapolis starts

NOT HOT

Austin Dillon

Finished 16th at Darlington (13th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 247

Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 races

Only two top 10s in the last 20 races of 2018

Finished outside Top 10 in 21 of 24 races since Daytona 500 win

5 career starts at Indianapolis: 2 Top 10s & 3 finishes of 21st or worse

Matt Kenseth

• Finished 25th at Darlington (21st in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2)

• Finished 13th or worse in 9 starts in 2018 (22.8 avg. finish)

• Finished 7th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races and 6 of the last 7

• Top 10s in 12 of 18 career Indianapolis starts

• Top-10 finishes in the last five Indianapolis races, tied for the longest active streak at the track

Aric Almirola

• Finished 14th at Darlington (17th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2)

• Finished 14th or worse in 4 of last 5 races and 6 of last 9

• Never finished better than 13th in 6 career Indianapolis starts

Clint Bowyer

Finished 36th at Darlington (11th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2); DNF – pit on lap 146 with a loose wheel while running 7th; wreck with #31 on lap 312 while running 12th

Finished 11th or worse in 7 of last 8 races

Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 12th at Darlington (27th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2)

• Finished outside the top 10 in 14 of last 15 races

• Finished 14th or worse in 20 of 25 races in 2018

• Never finished better than 12th in 5 career Indianapolis starts

Daniel Suarez

• Finished 29th at Darlington (22nd in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2); lost a tire on lap 223 while running 21st • Finished outside the top-10 3 straight races

• Started 15th, 15th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2, finished 7th in this race one year ago, his only career start at Indianapolis

Ryan Newman

Finished 19th at Darlington (12th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); wrecked with #14 on lap 312 while running 6th

Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races

Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 finishes of 7th or better & 3 finishes of 11th or worse

Jimmie Johnson

Finished 39th at Darlington (31st in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2); DNF – started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments pre-race; pit on lap 63 due to loose wheel and received commitment line violation while coming to pit road; went to the garage on lap 231 with oil pump issue

Finished 28th or worse in 3 of last 4 races

Finished outside the top 10 in 9 of last 11 races

Currently on a 48-race winless streak (longest of career)

Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 top 3s including 2012 win & 3 finishes of 14th or worse

Martin Truex Jr.

Finished 11th at Darlington (3rd in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2, 30 laps led); pit from 16th on lap 284 due to a loose wheel

Finished outside Top 10 in 3 straight races and 4 of the last 5

Won 3 of last 12 races

Finished in the Top 5 in 10 of last 15 races

Three top 10s in the last six Indianapolis races

 

 