Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘Lordy, don’t let us get hung behind him’

By Dan BeaverSep 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Darlington Raceway is tough to navigate no matter where one is running in the field.

Lapped traffic was a big part of the conversation in last week’s Southern 500 and a spinning Jeffrey Earnhardt contributed to another frustrating night for Martin Truex Jr.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

  • “Have a fun race tonight. This is a cool place to win – probably one of the coolest places to win.” – Joey Logano
  • “Landon, we do not have a light up sign here tonight; you’re going to have to go off the pit board. … Yeah, we’re going throwback all the way.” – Rick Bourgeios, Landon Cassill’s crew chief
  • “First few laps it’s strong; feels looser from there.” – Brad Keselowski
  • “Just watch this 99; I ain’t sure where he’ll be when you get to him.” – Austin Dillon’s spotter
  • “Lordy, don’t let us get hung behind him.” – Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief as Harvick ran up on another lapped car
  • “He’s going to be the next caution.” – Chase Elliott
  • “Here we go again, middle of the corner. I mean, come on.” –Truex
  • “It looked like he was texting and driving, to be honest with you.” – Drew Blickensderfer, Bubba Wallace’s crew chief about Clint Bowyer’s accident with Ryan Newman
  • “Like Days of Thunder … I got to scrape the wall, I gotta hit it to miss a frickin’ spinner.” Truex, after Earnhardt’s spin
  • “You beat him. You, 42, 22.” Brad Keselowski’s spotter
  • “Great job pit crew. That last stop was awesome. Thank you so much for that.” – Keselowski

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Barring special circumstances, Kevin Harvick is done with the Xfinity Series

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 4, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After making 346 starts and winning 47 times, last week’s Xfinity race at Darlington will be Kevin Harvick’s last in the series, the driver announced Tuesday on “Happy Hours,” his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show.

“For me (Darlington) will be the last scheduled Xfinity race that we put on the schedule,” Harvick said.

The decision was made in order to allow him to concentrate on his Cup car.

Harvick has pulled double duty five times this year, including February’s race at Atlanta where he scored his last win.

Harvick also ran at Texas, Michigan, Chicagoland and last week at Darlington.

“With the two-day schedules, my family and all of the things that came up this year just because of the way the schedules worked out … I just need to focus on my Cup car and the things that are happening there,” Harvick said.

“Just like this weekend. The practices were back-to-back. I needed to be in the Cup hauler with Rodney (Childers) and those guys making sure that my car was 100 percent dialed in between practices.”

While Harvick will not commit to a regular schedule, he left open the possibility that he might run a select number of races in the future.

“It’s not to say that I won’t run here or there if we have a sponsor, or someone who needs something, or there’s a new racetrack that’s intriguing. But for me, there’s no more planned Xfinity races,” Harvick said.

With 47 victories, Harvick is third on the all-time wins list behind Kyle Busch at 92 and Mark Martin with 49. Harvick’s first win came in his first full season in 2000 at Gateway International Speedway.

Harvick’s first start came near the end of the 1999 season at North Carolina Motor Speedway. He completed 34 laps and retired with an engine failure.

Last weekend at Darlington, Harvick was involved in an incident with Ross Chastain on Lap 111 at Darlington as the two battled for the lead. The damage to Harvick’s car was sufficient to cause him to retire in 29th.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Pocono Raceway unveils 2019 policy to give kids free Cup race admission

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pocono Raceway announced Tuesday that children 12 and under will receive free gate admission for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series races there in 2019.

Kids ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the 100 and 200 levels of the grandstand, as well as Fan Fair for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday events during NASCAR and IndyCar weekends. All children must be accompanied by an adult with a gate admission ticket.

“The 2019 season marks our 50th year of racing,” said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO. “To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to do something extraordinary for the fans. One of my grandparents’ visions was for Pocono to become one of the most beloved, family friendly motorsports and entertainment facilities. Today’s announcement embodies our family’s core values, which have remained unchanged since we first opened our gates to the public in 1968. Hopefully, this kids free on Sunday initiative will provide more families the opportunity to create lasting memories, much like the ones I have and continue to experience with my own family, at the track for generations to come.”

The Cup races at Pocono in 2019 will be June 2 and July 28. The IndyCar race there will be Aug. 18.

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Indianapolis

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Here are the preliminary entry lists for the Cup and Xfinity Series:

Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard (2 p.m. ET Sept. 9 on NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are on the preliminary entry list for the final regular-season race of the year. Former winners entered are: Kasey Kahne, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard, Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for Cup entry list

Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race (3 p.m. ET. Sept. 8 on NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered. Cup drivers entered are: Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: More on Furniture Row Racing ceasing operations

NBCSN
By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN and will have coverage of Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it will close its doors after this season, a year after winning the Cup title with Martin Truex Jr.

Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll discuss Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it will cease operations at the end of the 2018 season. We’ll have reaction from team owner Barney Visser and reigning Monster Energy Series champion Martin Truex Jr. NBCSports.com NASCAR writer Nate Ryan calls in with the details.

 

  • Steve & Parker will weigh in on what this decision means for Martin Truex Jr. and for NASCAR overall.

 

  • Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone calls in to give his take on the Furniture Row Racing news, in addition to some other trending topics.

 

  • Plus, today’s edition of Scan All re-visits Brad Keselowski’s victory in Sunday night’s Southern 500 at historic Darlington Raceway.

 

 

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.