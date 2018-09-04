NASCAR America Scan All: ‘Lordy, don’t let us get hung behind him’

Darlington Raceway is tough to navigate no matter where one is running in the field.
Lapped traffic was a big part of the conversation in last week’s Southern 500 and a spinning Jeffrey Earnhardt contributed to another frustrating night for Martin Truex Jr.
Here are some of this week’s highlights:
- “Have a fun race tonight. This is a cool place to win – probably one of the coolest places to win.” – Joey Logano
- “Landon, we do not have a light up sign here tonight; you’re going to have to go off the pit board. … Yeah, we’re going throwback all the way.” – Rick Bourgeios, Landon Cassill’s crew chief
- “First few laps it’s strong; feels looser from there.” – Brad Keselowski
- “Just watch this 99; I ain’t sure where he’ll be when you get to him.” – Austin Dillon’s spotter
- “Lordy, don’t let us get hung behind him.” – Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief as Harvick ran up on another lapped car
- “He’s going to be the next caution.” – Chase Elliott
- “Here we go again, middle of the corner. I mean, come on.” –Truex
- “It looked like he was texting and driving, to be honest with you.” – Drew Blickensderfer, Bubba Wallace’s crew chief about Clint Bowyer’s accident with Ryan Newman
- “Like Days of Thunder … I got to scrape the wall, I gotta hit it to miss a frickin’ spinner.” Truex, after Earnhardt’s spin
- “You beat him. You, 42, 22.” Brad Keselowski’s spotter
- “Great job pit crew. That last stop was awesome. Thank you so much for that.” – Keselowski
