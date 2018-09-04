Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Furniture Row Racing to cease operations after 2018 season

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Furniture Row Racing, the reigning Cup championship team, announced Tuesday it will cease operations after this season, citing a lack of necessary funding.

“This is not good for anybody,” said team owner Barney Visser in a statement. “The numbers just don’t add up. I would have to borrow money to continue as a competitive team and I’m not going to do that. This was obviously a painful decision to arrive at knowing how it will affect a number of quality and talented people.

“We’ve been aggressively seeking sponsorship to replace 5-hour ENERGY and to offset the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing but haven’t had any success. I feel that it’s only proper to make the decision at this time to allow all team members to start seeking employment for next year. I strongly believe that all of our people have enhanced their careers by working at Furniture Row Racing.”

The announcement comes less than a month after car Visser issued a statement that “not fielding a team in 2019 is not an option and we have every intention of continuing to build on our success for years to come.”

The move comes after primary sponsor 5-hour Energy announced in July that it would no longer remain in NASCAR after this season. 5-hour Energy is serving as co-primary sponsor of the team with Bass Pro Shops for 30 races this year. Furniture Row Racing was unable to find any income to replace what it would be losing.

This announcement comes as Martin Truex Jr. is third in the points after winning his first series title last season.

Truex, who joined Furniture Row Racing in 2014 as the driver of the No. 78 car, said: “While I am saddened by today’s announcement, I totally understand the decision. Barney Visser, Joe Garone and the entire Furniture Row Racing team took me in while my career was in a bad place, and together we reached the pinnacle of the sport. I will forever be grateful to each and every one of them, and also to Furniture Row, Denver Mattress and the Visser family.

“But make no mistake this is not the immediate end. We still have unfinished business to attend to and that’s to give everything we have to successfully defend our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Right now that is foremost on my mind as it is with the entire team.”

With Furniture Row Racing leaving after this season, it will have a charter to sell. That will be among the more valuable charters. Cup charters guarantee a starting spot in each race but also a set amount of money per race. One portion of the team payments is based on performance in the past three years. Furniture Row Racing has made the playoffs each of the past two years and will again make the playoff this season.

Furniture Row Racing, based in Denver, Colorado, started its NASCAR program in 2005 as an Xfinity team before later moving to Cup.

The team’s first Cup victory was by Regan Smith in the 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The team has since scored 17 more wins with Truex, including victories this season at Auto Club Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Kentucky Speedway. Furniture Row Racing has won 12 of the last 59 Cup races (16.9 percent).

“There are so many people I want to thank because without them winning a championship and being competitive would never have happened: Joe Gibbs Racing for our technical alliance, Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development), Bass Pro Shops, 5-hour ENERGY, Auto-Owners Insurance, Furniture Row and Denver Mattress,” Visser said in a statement from the team.

“A heartfelt thank you to Joe Garone, Martin Truex Jr, Cole Pearn and all of our team members for their talent, dedication and sacrifices they made along the way. To the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress employees I want to express a special thank you for always having my back from the early years of our race team to our championship run.

“I also want to thank the fans, the Denver community, NASCAR, International Speedway Corporation (ISC), Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) and independent track owners for providing and maintaining the venues that we compete at. A special tip of the hat to the media and to NASCAR’s broadcast partners – FOX, NBC, Motor Racing Network (MRN), Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Radio. We’ve always been treated fairly by members of the media and I appreciate their hard work in one of the most demanding schedules in major league sports.”

In a statement, Laura Pierce, General Manager for Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) said: “We want to thank Barney Visser, Joe Garone, Martin, Cole and everyone at Furniture Row Racing for a successful partnership over the past few years. The team’s dedication and hard work in the sport was instrumental to our racing family as they helped us win our first NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer’s championships as well as reach the pinnacle of the sport with last year’s championship. We look forward to continuing to work with the Furniture Row Racing team as they defend their championship in the upcoming playoffs.”

Who is Hot and who is Not heading to Indianapolis

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
The Cup regular season comes to an end this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Several drivers head into the race on hot streaks, while many others are not. A look at those who are hot and those who are not as provided by Racing Insights:

HOT

Brad Keselowski

• Won at Darlington (5th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 24 laps led)

• Ended a 29-race winless streak

• Finished in Top 2 in 2 of last 3 races

• Finished in Top 10 in 2 of last 3 Indianapolis races, including runner-up in 2017

• Top 10s in 4 of 8 career starts at Indianapolis

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 4th at Darlington (6th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2);

• Won 7 of last 24 races

• Finished in Top 5 in 9 of last 12 races

• Finished in Top 10 in 7 straight races and 11 of last 12

• 25 races in 2018: 21 finishes of 10th or better (including 7 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse

• Finished 8th or better in 4 straight Indianapolis races

• 11 Top 10s in 17 career Indianapolis starts

Chase Elliott

• Finished 5th at Darlington (10th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)

• Finished 9th or better in 6 straight races (first time since 2016)

• Tied his career best streak of top 10s (6 races)

• Finished in Top 10 in 9 of last 12 races

• Never finished better than 15th in 3 career Indianapolis starts

Kyle Busch

• Finished 7th at Darlington (9th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2)

• Won 6 of last 19 races

• Finished in Top 5 in 10 of last 13 races

• Finished in the Top 10 in 12 of last 14 races

• Finished in the Top 5 in 17 of 25 races this season

• Finished in Top 10 in 7 of last 8 Indianapolis races, including back-to-back wins in 2015 & 2016

Erik Jones

• Finished 8th at Darlington (2nd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 103 while running 2nd

• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 races

• Started 9th, (12th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 10 laps led) finished 31st at Indy one year ago, his only career start there; DNF – collected by #14 in incident on lap 150

Joey Logano

• Finished 2nd at Darlington (4th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 18 laps led)

• Finished in Top 10 in 3 straight races and 5 of last 7

• Finished 8th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races

• Top 5 in three of the last four Indianapolis races

Kurt Busch

• Finished 6th at Darlington (8th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2)

• Finished top 10 in 7 straight races

• Finished 14th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races

• Finished outside Top 10 in 11 of last 13 Indianapolis races

Kyle Larson

• Finished 3rd at Darlington (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 284 laps led)

• Finished 6th or better in 3 of last 4 races

• Finished top-10 in 3 of 4 career Indianapolis starts

NOT HOT

Austin Dillon

Finished 16th at Darlington (13th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 247

Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 races

Only two top 10s in the last 20 races of 2018

Finished outside Top 10 in 21 of 24 races since Daytona 500 win

5 career starts at Indianapolis: 2 Top 10s & 3 finishes of 21st or worse

Matt Kenseth

• Finished 25th at Darlington (21st in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2)

• Finished 13th or worse in 9 starts in 2018 (22.8 avg. finish)

• Finished 7th or better in 5 straight Indianapolis races and 6 of the last 7

• Top 10s in 12 of 18 career Indianapolis starts

• Top-10 finishes in the last five Indianapolis races, tied for the longest active streak at the track

Aric Almirola

• Finished 14th at Darlington (17th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2)

• Finished 14th or worse in 4 of last 5 races and 6 of last 9

• Never finished better than 13th in 6 career Indianapolis starts

Clint Bowyer

Finished 36th at Darlington (11th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2); DNF – pit on lap 146 with a loose wheel while running 7th; wreck with #31 on lap 312 while running 12th

Finished 11th or worse in 7 of last 8 races

Finished 13th or worse in 6 of last 7 Indianapolis races

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 12th at Darlington (27th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2)

• Finished outside the top 10 in 14 of last 15 races

• Finished 14th or worse in 20 of 25 races in 2018

• Never finished better than 12th in 5 career Indianapolis starts

Daniel Suarez

• Finished 29th at Darlington (22nd in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2); lost a tire on lap 223 while running 21st • Finished outside the top-10 3 straight races

• Started 15th, 15th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2, finished 7th in this race one year ago, his only career start at Indianapolis

Ryan Newman

Finished 19th at Darlington (12th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); wrecked with #14 on lap 312 while running 6th

Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races

Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 finishes of 7th or better & 3 finishes of 11th or worse

Jimmie Johnson

Finished 39th at Darlington (31st in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2); DNF – started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments pre-race; pit on lap 63 due to loose wheel and received commitment line violation while coming to pit road; went to the garage on lap 231 with oil pump issue

Finished 28th or worse in 3 of last 4 races

Finished outside the top 10 in 9 of last 11 races

Currently on a 48-race winless streak (longest of career)

Last 6 Indianapolis races: 3 top 3s including 2012 win & 3 finishes of 14th or worse

Martin Truex Jr.

Finished 11th at Darlington (3rd in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2, 30 laps led); pit from 16th on lap 284 due to a loose wheel

Finished outside Top 10 in 3 straight races and 4 of the last 5

Won 3 of last 12 races

Finished in the Top 5 in 10 of last 15 races

Three top 10s in the last six Indianapolis races

 

 

Jimmie Johnson: ‘No need to flip out’ on not yet securing a playoff spot

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who has never failed to qualify for NASCAR’s postseason, is among those who have not secured a playoff spot entering this weekend’s regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It sucks,” Johnson said after finishing 39th in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. “I don’t want to be in this position. We have been around this spot for a while. We have seen it coming. We just need to transfer and honestly, I think our cars are capable of running in the top five. If we can just start minimizing mistakes, my own included, we will be much better off and have a shot.”

Two playoff spots remain. Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman hold those positions. Johnson leads Bowman by 19 points.

They both will make the playoffs provided a winless driver lower than them in the points does not win. If a winless driver below them in the points wins, than Johnson and Bowman will battle for the final playoff spot.

Johnson finds himself in this position after an awful Southern 500 weekend. He hit the wall in qualifying. Since cars were impounded afterward, the repair work the team did was considered unapproved adjustments and he started at the back of the 40-car field.

Johnson had moved to 14th when he pitted under green for a loose wheel. Johnson’s woes grew when he was penalized for a commitment line violation. That put Johnson multiple laps behind.

He continued to struggle before going to the garage with about 130 laps lap because of a mechanical issue. It marked the fourth time this season he’s failed to finish a race.

“We’ve just got to clean those things up,” he said. “Our cars are much better.

“There is no need to flip out now. We have had a pretty rough year to this point. We have been working hard, unfortunately just haven’t had the results. We will keep working hard. There is no quit in myself of this team.” 

Drivers who have clinched a playoff spot:

Kyle Busch

Kevin Harvick

Martin Truex Jr.

Kurt Busch

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Clint Bowyer

Ryan Blaney

Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott

Aric Almirola

Erik Jones

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski hopes Southern 500 win provides momentum for No. 2 team

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The moment for Brad Keselowski was fantastic. Winning an event he considers among NASCAR’s crown jewels, snapping a 29-race winless streak, and doing it when he thought his team had a fifth- to 10th-place car entering the race made the night special.

But after winning Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Keselowski was cautious about what the win signified for his team with one race left until the playoffs begin.

“There’s no tracks like this in the playoffs,” Keselowski said after his 25th career Cup victory. “And winning is great, but there’s not a lot of carryover here, and we still have a lot to work on and improve to be considered a favorite for the playoffs.

“I’m hopeful today is the catalyst to get that work done because it shows that when we do hit it, we’re capable of executing at the level needed to bring home trophies.”

Maybe Keselowski’s team will be the one break a trend among winners late in the regular season, but the odds are against them.

Since eliminations were added to the playoff format in 2014, no driver who won in either of the final two regular-season races went on to make it to the championship race in Miami.

Twice such winners finished as high as fifth in the points, including Keselowski in 2014 after his Richmond win in what was the regular-season finale that year. Twice such winners finished 15th in the standings.

This has not been an easy season for Keselowski and his Penske team. He is on pace for his fewest top-five finishes in the past three seasons. He would need to score a top-10 finish in more than 80 percent of the remaining races to match his total from last season. His victory Sunday was the third top-10 result in the last eight races.

“It’s been really frustrating because we haven’t had the speed we’ve had over the last few seasons, and then the races where I feel like we’ve had the speed, I feel like I completely screwed them up,” Keselowski said of how this season has challenged him.

“I felt like before today that we had the speed to win Daytona and Talladega, and that’s probably about it, and I messed both those races up. I made one bad move in the draft, got cycled back, and then the wreck happened. And then at both the Daytonas, I feel like I made the wrong move, one where I just was too nice to someone and another when I just didn’t anticipate somebody else’s bad move. I feel like those were failures on my part, and so that’s really frustrating. And you just never know when you’re going to get a winning race car again.

“And so you hope it’s every week. You enter every weekend thinking that. Then you get to the race and it’s not there, and you’re like, oh, what if I never get another car capable of winning again. Today we had a car capable of winning, we executed, we made the most of it, and I’m so thrilled for that because I know those moments are not a guarantee.”

Crew chief Paul Wolfe admitted the team felt the pressure of not having won a points race this season before Sunday.

“It’s been a tough year,” Wolfe said. “Usually we’ve won a race by now, and you start to feel that season coming to an end, and yeah, we were kind of locked into the playoffs on points, but you know, most of us that I’m aware of on this team are here to win races. That’s why we do this. That’s why we get up every day and go to work is to win races, whether we’re in the playoffs or not. It’s all about winning races and contending for a championship.”

Keselowski said he hopes this win can lift his team heading into the playoffs.

“Moments like today are just so refreshing,” he said. “They recharge your batteries so much because the season is such a death march, especially when things aren’t going well, and this is a complete battery recharge for myself and for our team. It makes going to the racetrack fun knowing that you’ve won and you can win.”

A LOOK AT HOW DRIVERS WHO WON IN THE FINAL TWO RACES OF THE REGULAR SEASON FARED (SINCE ELIMINATIONS WERE ADDED TO THE PLAYOFFS IN 2014)

2014

Race 25: Atlanta – Kasey Kahne (finished 15th in points)

Race 26: Richmond – Brad Keselowski (5th)

2015

Race 25: Darlington – Carl Edwards (5th)

Race 26: Richmond – Matt Kenseth (15th)#

2016

Race 25: Darlington – Martin Truex Jr. (11th)

Race 26: Richmond – Denny Hamlin (6th)

2017

Race 25: Darlington – Denny Hamlin (6th)

Race 26: Richmond – Kyle Larson (8th)

# Suspended two playoff races for intentionally wrecking Joey Logano at Martinsville

Martin Truex Jr. laments woes on pit road in Southern 500

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 3, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — With one race until the playoffs begin, Martin Truex Jr. sounded a warning to his team after an up-and-down night in the Southern 500.

“It’s really disappointing to have a car that good to be up front and have that many troubles on pit road,” Truex said after an 11th-place finish Sunday night. “It’s pretty disappointing. We have to clean it up. Playoffs are coming. We do that in the playoffs and we’ll be out in the second round.”

Truex had a strong car — he led 30 laps and ran in the top three most of the first 165 laps — but his fate changed when he was called for an uncontrolled tire penalty.

Replay showed that after the front tire changer placed the tire to his right and completed his work, he ran to the left side of the car. The right tire was out of arm’s reach of any other crew member at that point.

Section 10.9.10.4.1.b of the Cup Rule Book states that “a crew member must remain within arm’s reach and moving in the same direction as the tire/wheel when removing the tire/wheel from the outside half of the pit box.”

After serving the penalty, Truex was two laps down and running 20th.

He was the first car a lap down and in position to get his lap back when the second stage ended on Lap 200, but leader Kyle Larson nipped Austin Dillon at the line to end the stage. That made Dillon the first car a lap down and eligible to get his lap back.

With about 100 laps to go, Truex reported that he thought he had a loose wheel. He was running 15th at the time, the second car a lap down and didn’t want to pit to lose the chance to get his lap back. He eventually pitted about 20 laps later.

Truex didn’t get back on the lead lap until a caution for Jeffrey Earnhardt’s incident on Lap 345. It took Truex 175 laps — nearly half the race — to get back on the lead lap.

Sunday’s result leaves Truex third in the points.