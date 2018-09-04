Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Barring special circumstances, Kevin Harvick is done with Xfinity Series

By Dan BeaverSep 4, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
After making 346 starts and winning 47 times, last week’s Xfinity race at Darlington will be Kevin Harvick’s last in the series, the driver announced Tuesday on “Happy Hours,” his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show.

“For me (Darlington) will be the last scheduled Xfinity race that we put on the schedule,” Harvick said.

The decision was made in order to allow him to concentrate on his Cup car.

Harvick has pulled double duty five times this year, including February’s race at Atlanta where he scored his last win.

Harvick also ran at Texas, Michigan, Chicagoland and last week at Darlington.

“With the two-day schedules, my family and all of the things that came up this year just because of the way the schedules worked out … I just need to focus on my Cup car and the things that are happening there,” Harvick said.

“Just like this weekend. The practices were back-to-back. I needed to be in the Cup hauler with Rodney (Childers) and those guys making sure that my car was 100 percent dialed in between practices.”

While Harvick will not commit to a regular schedule, he left open the possibility that he might run a select number of races in the future.

“It’s not to say that I won’t run here or there if we have a sponsor, or someone who needs something, or there’s a new racetrack that’s intriguing. But for me, there’s no more planned Xfinity races,” Harvick said.

With 47 victories, Harvick is third on the all-time wins list behind Kyle Busch at 92 and Mark Martin with 49. Harvick’s first win came in his first full season in 2000 at Gateway International Speedway.

Harvick’s first start came near the end of the 1999 season at North Carolina Motor Speedway. He completed 34 laps and retired with an engine failure.

Last weekend at Darlington, Harvick was involved in an incident with Ross Chastain on Lap 111 at Darlington as the two battled for the lead. The damage to Harvick’s car was sufficient to cause him to retire in 29th.

Cup Most Popular Driver voting now open

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
Voting for this year’s National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters opened today at Noon ET.

The award will go to the most popular Cup driver, which will be a driver not named Earnhardt for the first time since Bill Elliott in 2002. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the most popular driver from 2003 until his retirement following the 2017 season.

Fans can cast a vote for a single driver once a day at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook or Twitter count double.

Voting closes at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The winner will be announced during the Cup Series Awards program Thursday, Nov. 29 at the Wynn Las Vegas. NBCSN, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide coverage of this year’s program.

Nineteen drivers have received the award at least once since the program began. Elliott, a NMPA Hall of Fame member and the 1988 Cup Series champion, holds the record for most popular driver award wins with 16 coming in 1984 to 1988, 1991 to 2000 and 2002.

Penalty report from Darlington Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
NASCAR announced two penalties from the Darlington race weekend.

Chad Johnston, crew chief on Kyle Larson‘s No. 42 Chevrolet in Cup, was fined $10,000 for having one loose lug nut following the Southern 500.

In the Xfinity Series, Brandon Jones‘ No. 19 team at Joe Gibbs Racing was docked 10 driver and owner points for his car failing pre-qualifying inspection four times Saturday.

Jones remains seventh in the driver point standings following the L1 penalty.

 

 

Silly Season: Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch among free agents for 2019

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 5, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it will not continue after this season – a year after it won the Cup title – leaves Martin Truex Jr. out of a ride for the moment.

The news also will likely hasten some Silly Season decisions for 2019.

Here’s a look at what has been announced so far for the 2019 season:

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Roush Fenway Racing will have to decide what it plans to do with this team after Matt Kenseth joined the team in May and split duties with Trevor Bayne. Asked if he wanted to return and race in 2019, Kenseth said Aug. 31 at Darlington: “I’m just kind of honestly trying to concentrate on the rest of this season and trying to get this done. Those are probably things to talk about at a later date.”

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row could run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal last December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. 

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next  year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Kurt Busch — 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Daniel Hemric: The Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing was asked Aug. 17 at Bristol about his future and he described it as: “Cloudy, very cloudy.” He said then he has not signed anything for the 2019 season, adding: “I’m trying to do everything I can on the race track to prove to somebody that would be willing to put me in a car and give me a shot.”

Ryan PreeceModified ace who has run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and had great success has not announced his 2019 plans.

Martin Truex Jr. — Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season.

XFINITY SERIES

OPEN RIDES FOR 2019

1: Elliott Sadler announced Aug. 15 that he will not run full-time in NASCAR after this season, creating an opening at JR Motorsports for 2019.

Analysis: Furniture Row Racing’s demise leaves lingering questions

By Nate RyanSep 4, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Tuesday’s news that defending series champion Furniture Row Racing will cease operations after the 2018 season will send shockwaves reverberating through NASCAR for months and possibly years to come.

What led to this stunning development happen and what’s next?

Here are some cracks at answering the myriad questions prompted by the shutdown of the No. 78 Toyota:

Why is Furniture Row Racing closing after saying it wasn’t an option less than a month ago?

A: The situation grew much more dire than the team had hoped since 5-hour Energy announced its impending departure in mid-July, which is a suboptimal time to begin a sponsorship hunt to fill an eight-figure budget hole.

By the third quarter, most companies already have their marketing budgets set for the following year, and NASCAR sponsorship deals often require an enormous lead time of several months anyway. Furniture Row Racing scrambled for money, leaning on help from NASCAR and other teams in the search, but there wasn’t enough time.

To continue fielding a team at a cost of likely more than $20 million annually, team owner Barney Visser would have “to borrow money to continue as a competitive team, and I’m not going to do that.”

Why didn’t Visser just return to writing the checks with his furniture company serving as the de-facto primary sponsor of the team?

A: That worked for roughly the first decade of the team’s existence (though it ran full time in only one of its first five seasons). Even as recently as when Truex made the championship round for the first time, every race in 2015 was sponsored by Visser’s Furniture Row/Denver Mattress companies.

But Bass Pro Shops and Auto Owners Insurance picked up nearly half the season on Truex’s car in ’16, and Furniture Row reached peak sponsorship in ’17, filling nearly two-thirds of the races with outside sponsorship on the No. 78 while adding a second car in ’17 with 5-hour Energy as a sponsor for Erik Jones.

After Corporate America began footing the bill, it obviously became harder for Visser to open his wallet again. The first major sign was when the team shuttered the second team after a single season with Jones, moving the 5-hour Energy sponsorship to Truex’s car and essentially removing Visser’s companies from its funding mechanisms.

Visser, 69, has a family that doesn’t seem as passionate about racing as its patriarch, and he also gained a fresh perspective on life after suffering a heart attack a few weeks before winning the 2017 title.

“I had a wake-up call last year and while I feel great, I need to make the best decisions that will have an impact on myself and my family,” he said. “My wife Carolyn and the entire Visser family have been supportive of our racing journey and it’s been one incredible ride for all of us.”

Did the team’s relationship with Toyota Racing Development technical partner and rival Joe Gibbs Racing have an impact?

A: Yes. According to the release announcing its impending closure, Furniture Row Racing cited “the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing” as a reason it couldn’t bridge its 2019 budget shortfall. Beyond the financials, it’s difficult to discern whether underlying tension also was a factor.

All indications publicly were that the crew chiefs and drivers got along well (aside from that flareup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year), but it was trickier to get a read on the team owners. While there were no signs that the relationship was frosty, there also weren’t been many indications of chumminess, either.

Mixing business clientele and competition has proven complicated in NASCAR’s cutthroat world when the client begins outrunning its supplier (look no further than the contentious final two seasons of the alliance between Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing). Joe Gibbs Racing began supplying chassis to Furniture Row in 2016, and Truex has 16 victories since then while regularly outperforming Gibbs’ drivers last year.

What’s next for Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn?

A: Multiple reports have both headed to Joe Gibbs Racing together next season. Given their success, it would be natural for them to be a package deal, though Pearn has expressed some misgivings about his first go-round with living and working in North Carolina as a NASCAR team employee.

Can the team still contend for a championship in 2018?

A: If it makes the championship round for the third time in four years, the narrative would continue of being the underdog that consistently overcomes major adversity (just look at the 2017 season in particular).

But it’s never faced a situation as turbulent as 61 team members looking for work while also building race cars. Analyst Steve Letarte said on NASCAR America that he’ll be surprised if the team remains completely intact through the end of the season as employees without contracts leave to get a head-start on 2019.

Letarte also believes the team should fully support the job-searching – even if it has an impact during the week on race preparation. “I think if you try to put the playoffs in front of the livelihoods of those 61 employees in Colorado, then it’s an insensitive situation,” he said.

What does it say about NASCAR’s team business model?

A: That the exorbitant amount of money required to field a championship-caliber Cup franchise is increasingly disproportionate to the shrinking sponsorship pool available to teams.

The problem is that simple. The solution is not.

Does this kill the chances of a successful team ever being based outside of North Carolina again?

A: It shouldn’t, but it certainly dims the prospects of lightning striking twice. It was only Visser’s force of will and love of the Rockies that based Furniture Row Racing in Colorado in the first place, but its locale might have played a role in the unlikeliest of success stories.

Setting up shop 1,600 miles from NASCAR’s Charlotte hub ensured that talent stayed put along with the brilliant trade secrets cooked up by Pearn. It also provided a rooting interest in a market without a major NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack – something that Visser hoped other teams eventually would emulate.

But instead of being a trend-setter, its Denver headquarters will become the requiem for a stock-car Cinderella tale that ended much too soon.