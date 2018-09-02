Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tonight’s Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongSep 2, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR has been commemorating seven decades of the sport this weekend and the celebration culminates with tonight’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Here are the details for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Randy Poindexter, Bojangles’ Sr. VP of Marketing, 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jack Roush and other members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will give the command to start engines at 6:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 367 laps (501.3 miles) around the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions are at 5:25 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Hanson will perform the anthem at 6:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 6 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 5 p.m., followed by Countdown to Green at 5:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 89 degrees and a 35 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin took the lead with three laps to go to win this race last year. Kyle Busch was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

CARS TO THE REAR: Jamie McMurray (engine change), Joey Gase (engine change), Jimmie Johnson (unapproved adjustments) and Jeffrey Earnhardt (unapproved adjustments)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Long: Enjoy a trip back in time tonight, but the future beckons

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongSep 2, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — For a few hours Sunday night, NASCAR transforms itself into the image many fans have from when they started following the sport.

For longtime fans, Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 reminds them of the car Ned Jarrett drove to his dominating 1965 Southern 500 win.  For others with less gray hair, William Byron’s No. 24 brings back memories of Jeff Gordon in a rainbow-colored car, and Austin Dillon’s ride recalls the time Dale Earnhardt shocked fans by driving a silver No. 3 in the 1995 All-Star Race. For new fans, there’s Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78, which harkens back to March when he won at Auto Club Speedway, as crew chief Cole Pearn explained in a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

On a weekend that celebrates NASCAR’s past, it is the future that carries the discussion in and around the garage.

Many are guessing what is in the future for Truex, the reigning series champion, and Furniture Row Racing after 5-hour Energy announced in July it would not remain in NASCAR beyond this season. Some are convinced the team won’t race next year, others are convinced the team will be competing. Some just don’t know.

Truex said little about his future after qualifying third for tonight’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“I’ve got no news,” Truex said.

What happens with the team and Truex likely will create a domino effect.

While many in the garage wait to see what happens, Kurt Busch says he’s got two offers for next season.

Those could be just the tip of a bevy of driver movements, with most of those happening with mid-tier teams or lower.

But those aren’t the only questions.

Jim France is again at the track this weekend. He’s the interim CEO and Chairman of NASCAR, but questions remain as to what NASCAR will do with its leadership and will it include Brian France.

NASCAR announced Aug. 6 that Brian France was taking a leave of absence after he was arrested by the Sag Harbor Village (New York) police and cited for aggravated driving while intoxicating and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. 

There also are questions about what next year will be like on the track. Rule discussions continue. NASCAR gave teams an outline of 2019 rules a month ago to ponder. There still seems to be an interest toward a package similar to what was run with at the All-Star Race but giving drivers greater throttle control.

Deals also are taking place in the garage as teams look to next year. Plans are being arranged for charters to switch teams after this season. Will anybody be left out in the movement or will somebody new move up to Cup and take a charter?

What will Toyota’s team lineup be next year? Yes, it will have Joe Gibbs Racing’s four Cup teams but who else? Will Leavine Family Racing join the fold as many expect? And, of course, there’s the status of Furniture Row Racing. A lot leads back to what car owner Barney Visser decides.

So enjoy tonight, the trip back to memory lane with the special paint schemes, crew uniforms and other stylish touches. The future – and answers to many of these questions – will be here soon enough.

Retro Rundown 2018: Southern 500 paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinSep 2, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
It’s finally here! The 69th running of the Southern 500 will be held at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

The night will be a blast from the past with paint schemes representing NASCAR’s history as the track celebrates NASCAR’s seven decades.

Here’s a roundup of the paint schemes:

No. 00 – Landon Cassill: The StarCom Racing driver will pilot a car with Bobby Allison’s 1988 Miller High Life paint scheme. Derrike Cope, StarCom’s team manager, drove for Allison from 1994-96. Matt DiBenedetto drove the scheme in last year’s Southern 500.

No. 1 – Jamie McMurrayThe Chip Ganassi Racing driver will have a paint scheme based on one Bill Elliott drove in 1998. Instead of being dedicated to the 50th anniversary of NASCAR, it’s dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

No. 2 – Brad KeselowskiWill drive Rusty Wallace’s paint scheme from the 1990 Cup season.

Team Penske

No. 3 – Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing brings back the silver No. 3 that Dale Earnhardt debuted at the 1995 All-Star Race.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick: Will drive a scheme based on Busch Beer’s can design from 1996.

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 6  – Matt Kenseth: The 2013 Southern 500 winner will be sponsored by Oscar Mayer, who was an associate sponsor of Roush Fenway Racing in the early 2000s.

Roush Fenway Racing

No. 9 – Chase Elliott: The Hendrick Motorsports driver will have a scheme based on one driven by his late cousin, Casey Elliott. He passed away from cancer in 1996.

Photo: Dustin Long

No. 10 – Aric Almirola: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will have Helping Hungry Homes, Smithfield’s initiative focused on alleviating hunger & helping Americans become more food secure.

No. 11 – Denny Hamlin: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to his his short track days with the paint scheme he competed in mini-stocks with in 1997.

No. 12 – Ryan Blaney: Will drive a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, raced in the 2003 Cup season.

No. 13 – Ty Dillon: Germain Racing will have its original GEICO paint scheme from the 2009 season when the car was driven by Max Papis.

No. 14 – Clint BowyerBowyer will driver a paint scheme based on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett drove to a win in the 1965 Southern 500.

 

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr: The Roush Fenway Racing driver will have the John Deere paint scheme driven by Chad Little from 1997-2000.

Top: Roush Fenway Racing/Bottom: Getty Images

No. 18 – Kyle Busch: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the original Skittles paint scheme first driven by Ernie Irvan in 1997.

No. 20 – Erik Jones: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pay tribute to the Camping World Truck Series career of his spotter, Rick Carelli.

No. 21 – Paul Menard: Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough’s win in the 1968 Southern 500, which was the first for the team and Yarborough.

No. 22 – Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver will pay tribute to Steve Park with the Pennzoil scheme Park drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in the early 2000s and won two races with.

Logano picture: NBCSN/Steve Park picture: Getty Images

No. 23 – Joey GaseHis car duplicates the paint scheme his father, Bob, had when he won the 2003 championship in his modified at Hawkeye Downs Speedway.

No. 24 – William Byron: Will drive Jeff Gordon‘s iconic DuPont “Rainbow Warriors” scheme he raced full-time from 1993 -2000.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31 – Ryan Newman: The Richard Childress Racing driver will honor the late Neil Bonnett with his scheme. The car will be painted like the Mom & Pop’s sponsored car Bonnett drove in two Cup races in 1993. He was the first RCR driver to drive the No. 31.

RCR

No. 32 – Matt DiBenedetto: Will drive Jeff Burton‘s paint scheme from the 2000 Cup season.

No. 34 – Michael McDowellThis look replicates the color scheme for the first Love’s Travel Stop in 1981 in Amarillo, Texas.

 

No. 37 – Chris Buescher: The JTG Daugherty Racing driver’s car will have a scheme dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Busch’s Best Beans.

No. 38 – David RaganWill drive a paint scheme reminiscent of Dale Jarrett’s victory in the 1991 Champion Spark Plug 400 over Davey Allison. 

No. 41 – Kurt BuschWill drive his own paint scheme from the 2003 season when he was part of one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history at Darlington Raceway, losing to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the race.

 

No. 42 – Kyle Larson: The Chip Ganassi Racing car will have a scheme based on Davey Allison’s 1988 rookie paint scheme.

 

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace: Richard Petty Motorsports changed its throwback scheme Sunday morning to include more of STP Day-Glo red on the car.

No. 47 – AJ Allmendinger: JTG Daugherty Racing will pay tribute to one of their early entries. Allmendinger’s No. 47 boasts the colors from Robert Pressley’s 1998 car in what was then the Busch Series (Xfinity today).

 

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson: The three-time Darlington winner will drive the scheme he used in 2012 when he won the Southern 500 and gave Hendrick Motorsports its 200th victory.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 66: Timmy HillHill’s car will be a tribute to Darrell Waltrip’s farewell scheme from his final Cup campaign in 2000.

No. 72 – Corey LaJoieHe pays tribute to his father, Randy, a two-time Xfinity Series champion. The No. 72 will paint scheme mirrors the paint scheme on Randy’s cars when he had FINA has a sponsor.

 

No. 88 – Alex BowmanThe Hendrick Motorsports driver is sponsored by Llumar, but does not have a throwback scheme.

No. 95 – Kasey Kahne: The Leavine Family Racing driver will boast the paint scheme from his 2006 Cup season, when he won a career-best six races and claimed six poles.

No. 96 – Jeffrey Earnhardt – The grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr. will drive a scheme that the seven-time champion drove in 1978.

No. 99 – Derrike Cope: Cope will be sponsored by Bojangles and will have the paint scheme Cope drove in the Cup Series in 1993 when sponsored by the company.

StarCom Racing

 

Results, points after Darlington Xfinity race

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2018, 7:13 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brad Keselowski led the final 33 laps after Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick wrecked battling for the lead and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

Cole Custer finished second and Tyler Reddick was third.

Click here for race results

Matt Tifft (8th-place finish), Brandon Jones (12th) and Ryan Truex (15th) each clinched playoff spots. Three playoff spots remain with two regular-season races left.

Justin Allgaier extended his points lead by 11 on Christopher Bell. Allgaier leads Bell by 16 points after Saturday’s race. Custer is 17 points behind Allgaier. Christopher Bell is 36 points behind.

Click here for points report

Brad Keselowski wins Xfinity race at Darlington

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brad Keselowski took advantage of contact between Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick as they battled for the lead and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway. It is Keselowski’s 39th career Xfinity win.

Harvick lashed out at Chastain for the incident.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ross Chastain

CLINCHED PLAYOFF SPOT VIA POINTS: Brandon Jones, Matt Tifft and Ryan Truex. They join Justin Allgaier, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Christopher Bell, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick in the playoffs. Three spots remain with two races left in the regular season.

HOW BRAD KESELOWSKI WON: He was in the right place at the right time when Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick had contact while racing for the lead in the final stage, avoided the incident and went on to win the race.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Runner-up Cole Custer scored his eighth consecutive top-10 finish and third top-five finish in a row. … Tyler Reddick placed third for his best finish since his Daytona win in the season opener. … Denny Hamlin was fourth. He has placed in the top 10 in all 11 starts in Darlington Xfinity races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACEAustin Cindric was eliminated by a crash on the second lap after contact from behind by Ryan Truex. Cindric finished 40th. It marks the sixth finish of 30th or worse in 24 starts this season for Cindric. … Christopher Bell suffered a cut tire after making contact with Daniel Hemric’s car. Less than 15 laps after repairs, Bell hit the wall. Bell finished 34th.

NOTABLE: Ross Chastain, in his first of three races with Chip Ganassi Racing, won the pole, won both stages and led 90 laps before his incident with Kevin Harvick as they raced for the lead and finished 25th.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Just to be not able to experience this race … it really bothers me. I’m just really frustrated,” said Austin Cindric after he was eliminated by a crash on the second lap.

WHAT’S NEXT: September 8 in Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.