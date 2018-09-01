Today’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After running on a road course in three of the last four races, the Xfinity Series is back to the ovals with the series heading to one of the sport’s most historic tracks: Darlington Raceway.

Here is all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Vincent “B.J.” Lawrence, National Commander Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 147 laps (200.8 miles) around the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Staff Sergeant Adriana Bradley from Shaw AFB will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 92 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin won and was followed across the finish line last year by Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.



STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. ET