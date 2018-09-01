Ross Chastain wins Xfinity pole for today’s race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ross Chastain won the pole for today’s Xfinity race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Chastain is driving this weekend for Chip Ganassi Racing. It is Chastain’s first career Xfinity pole.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 169.531 mph.

Christopher Bell (169.263 mph) will start second and Tyler Reddick (169.048) will start third. Daniel Hemric (168.839) is fourth and Denny Hamlin (168.106) will start fifth.

The first round was stopped when Vinnie Miller stopped on the track after his car was smoking.

Brandon Jones did not make a qualifying attempt after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. He will start 39th in the 40-car field.

