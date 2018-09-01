Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, points after Darlington Xfinity race

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2018, 7:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brad Keselowski led the final 33 laps after Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick wrecked battling for the lead and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

Cole Custer finished second and Tyler Reddick was third.

Click here for race results

Matt Tifft (8th-place finish), Brandon Jones (12th) and Ryan Truex (15th) each clinched playoff spots. Three playoff spots remain with two regular-season races left.

Justin Allgaier extended his points lead by 11 on Christopher Bell. Allgaier leads Bell by 16 points after Saturday’s race. Custer is 17 points behind Allgaier. Christopher Bell is 36 points behind.

Click here for points report

Brad Keselowski wins Xfinity race at Darlington

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brad Keselowski took advantage of contact between Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick as they battled for the lead and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway. It is Keselowski’s 39th career Xfinity win.

Harvick lashed out at Chastain for the incident.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ross Chastain

CLINCHED PLAYOFF SPOT VIA POINTS: Brandon Jones, Matt Tifft and Ryan Truex. They join Justin Allgaier, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Christopher Bell, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick in the playoffs. Three spots remain with two races left in the regular season.

HOW BRAD KESELOWSKI WON: He was in the right place at the right time when Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick had contact while racing for the lead in the final stage, avoided the incident and went on to win the race.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Runner-up Cole Custer scored his eighth consecutive top-10 finish and third top-five finish in a row. … Tyler Reddick placed third for his best finish since his Daytona win in the season opener. … Denny Hamlin was fourth. He has placed in the top 10 in all 11 starts in Darlington Xfinity races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACEAustin Cindric was eliminated by a crash on the second lap after contact from behind by Ryan Truex. Cindric finished 40th. It marks the sixth finish of 30th or worse in 24 starts this season for Cindric. … Christopher Bell suffered a cut tire after making contact with Daniel Hemric’s car. Less than 15 laps after repairs, Bell hit the wall. Bell finished 34th.

NOTABLE: Ross Chastain, in his first of three races with Chip Ganassi Racing, won the pole, won both stages and led 90 laps before his incident with Kevin Harvick as they raced for the lead and finished 25th.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Just to be not able to experience this race … it really bothers me. I’m just really frustrated,” said Austin Cindric after he was eliminated by a crash on the second lap.

WHAT’S NEXT: September 8 in Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kevin Harvick calls Ross Chastain ‘a really inexperienced guy in a really fast car’

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
2 Comments

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kevin Harvick lashed out at Ross Chastain after their incident battling for the lead in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

Harvick and Chastain were side-by-side for the lead with less than 45 laps in the race. Harvick was under Chastain. Harvick’s car slid up and that sent Chastain into the wall. Chastain’s car came back down and hit Harvick’s car in the right rear, spinning Harvick.

“You could see it kind of coming,” said Brad Keselowski, who was running third at the time and went on to win the race. “It was a tough battle.”

“Just trying to race,” Chase said of the contact. “We had given each other room all day. It’s unfortunate.”

Chastain denied intentionally wrecking Harvick in the right rear in retaliation.

“I was out of control after I got put in the fence,” Chastain said. “We hit the wall hard. Can’t believe we were able to finish. … In my experience, most race cars after taking a hit like that wouldn’t have finished.”

Chastain continued. He finished 25th. Harvick was done for the day. Harvick drove to Chastain’s pits and stopped his car briefly before driving back to the garage.

Harvick told NBC of the incident with Chastain: “I tried to stay as low as I could and he just rode on my door. That’s just a really inexperienced racer and a really bad move there and got the air and got on beside me and just kept going up the race track. I couldn’t do anything with the wheel.

“So, you’ve got a really inexperienced guy in a really fast car and made a really bad move, and then wrecked me down the back straightaway and hooked me to the right. That’s probably the reason that he’ll never get to drive many of them again.”

After reading Harvick’s comments, Chastain had little to say: “Nothing I say is going to help.”

A few minutes later, Chastain said he would talk with Harvick at some point. Asked if he was hurt by what Harvick said, Chastain said: “I don’t care what he says.”

Chastain, who typically races for JD Motorsports, was in his first race of a three-race deal with Chip Ganassi Racing, to drive that team’s No. 42 car. Chastain started on the pole for the first time in his career and won the first two stages. This was his 130th career Xfinity start.

Chastain, 25, was making his 130th career Xfinity start. He has spent much of his career with lower-funded teams. The Ganassi ride was viewed as a chance for him to show more people what he can do. He won the pole, his first career series pole. He won the first two stages.

“This was a win for every short track racer running fast trucks, pro trucks, late models across the country that you can just race and as long as you can stay in the car and progress up the ranks, however fast or slow it is going to be, or whatever your situation is, … as long as you keep racing, it will pay off one day.”

So what was it like for him before his incident?

“It was really cool, man,” Chastain said. “I was smiling inside the car the whole time. It’s just cool to be able to learn so quickly with (Chip Ganassi Racing). They got me up to speed so quick. It’s a product of racing every week since I was 13 years old, every chance I got, no matter good, bad or ugly, I did it.”

Denny Hamlin wins pole for Sunday’s Southern 500

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 1, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Defending Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin will start Sunday’s race from the pole after posting a lap of 173.571 mph.

It is Hamlin’s 29th career pole and his third of the season.

Kyle Larson will start second after a lap of 173.411 mph. It is his best starting spot for this race. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (173.204 mph), Alex Bowman (173.155) and Kyle Busch (173.064).

Truex scores consecutive top-five starts at Darlington. Bowman had not qualified better than 34th at this track before Saturday. Busch will make his seventh consecutive top-10 start at this track.

After qualifying, Truex was asked if he had any more news on his status beyond this season. His contract expires after this year.

“I’ve got no news,” Truex said.

Kevin Harvick qualified 22nd. Crew chief Rodney Childers said the right front tire lost air and that impacted the car’s handling.

Jeffrey Earnhardt spun off Turn 2 and slid down the backstretch before impacting the inside wall in the opening round.

Click here for starting lineup

Ross Chastain wins Xfinity pole for today’s race

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 1, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ross Chastain won the pole for today’s Xfinity race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Chastain is driving this weekend for Chip Ganassi Racing. It is Chastain’s first career Xfinity pole.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 169.531 mph.

Christopher Bell (169.263 mph) will start second and Tyler Reddick (169.048) will start third. Daniel Hemric (168.839) is fourth and Denny Hamlin (168.106) will start fifth.

The first round was stopped when Vinnie Miller stopped on the track after his car was smoking.

Brandon Jones did not make a qualifying attempt after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. He will start 39th in the 40-car field.

Click here for starting lineup