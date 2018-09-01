NASCAR penalizes Brandon Jones’ team for failing Xfinity inspection multiple times

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – NASCAR will prevent the team of Brandon Jones from qualifying for today’s Xfinity race after the car failed inspection four times Saturday.

Jones will still be able to compete, making the field via owner points and start at the rear of the field.

The penalties the No. 19 team is to serve are:

# Car chief ejected

# Car cannot qualify for today’s race and will start at the rear of the field

# Owner and driver docked 10 points each

# Jones must serve a pass-through penalty once the green flag waves

# Loss of pit selection next week at Indianapolis

# A 30-minute practice hold to be served

Also, NASCAR announced that the No. 23 GMS Racing car of Chase Elliott failed inspection three times. The car chief was ejected.