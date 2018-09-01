Denny Hamlin wins pole for Sunday’s Southern 500

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Defending Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin will start Sunday’s race from the pole after posting a lap of 173.571 mph.

It is Hamlin’s 29th career pole and his third of the season.

Kyle Larson will start second after a lap of 173.411 mph. It is his best starting spot for this race. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (173.204 mph), Alex Bowman (173.155) and Kyle Busch (173.064).

Truex scores consecutive top-five starts at Darlington. Bowman had not qualified better than 34th at this track before Saturday. Busch will make his seventh consecutive top-10 start at this track.

After qualifying, Truex was asked if he had any more news on his status beyond this season. His contract expires after this year.

“I’ve got no news,” Truex said.

Kevin Harvick qualified 22nd. Crew chief Rodney Childers said the right front tire lost air and that impacted the car’s handling.

Jeffrey Earnhardt spun off Turn 2 and slid down the backstretch before impacting the inside wall in the opening round.

