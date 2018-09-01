Denny Hamlin wins pole for Sunday’s Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Defending Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin will start Sunday’s race from the pole after posting a lap of 173.571 mph.
It is Hamlin’s 29th career pole and his third of the season.
Kyle Larson will start second after a lap of 173.411 mph. It is his best starting spot for this race. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (173.204 mph), Alex Bowman (173.155) and Kyle Busch (173.064).
Truex scores consecutive top-five starts at Darlington. Bowman had not qualified better than 34th at this track before Saturday. Busch will make his seventh consecutive top-10 start at this track.
After qualifying, Truex was asked if he had any more news on his status beyond this season. His contract expires after this year.
“I’ve got no news,” Truex said.
Kevin Harvick qualified 22nd. Crew chief Rodney Childers said the right front tire lost air and that impacted the car’s handling.
Jeffrey Earnhardt spun off Turn 2 and slid down the backstretch before impacting the inside wall in the opening round.
Click here for starting lineup
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ross Chastain won the pole for today’s Xfinity race (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Chastain is driving this weekend for Chip Ganassi Racing. It is Chastain’s first career Xfinity pole.
Chastain won the pole with a lap of 169.531 mph.
Christopher Bell (169.263 mph) will start second and Tyler Reddick (169.048) will start third. Daniel Hemric (168.839) is fourth and Denny Hamlin (168.106) will start fifth.
The first round was stopped when Vinnie Miller stopped on the track after his car was smoking.
Brandon Jones did not make a qualifying attempt after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. He will start 39th in the 40-car field.
Click here for starting lineup
DARLINGTON, S.C. – NASCAR will prevent the team of Brandon Jones from qualifying for today’s Xfinity race after the car failed inspection four times Saturday.
Jones will still be able to compete, making the field via owner points and start at the rear of the field.
The penalties the No. 19 team is to serve are:
# Car chief ejected
# Car cannot qualify for today’s race and will start at the rear of the field
# Owner and driver docked 10 points each
# Jones must serve a pass-through penalty once the green flag waves
# Loss of pit selection next week at Indianapolis
# A 30-minute practice hold to be served
Also, NASCAR announced that the No. 23 GMS Racing car of Chase Elliott failed inspection three times. The car chief was ejected.
After running on a road course in three of the last four races, the Xfinity Series is back to the ovals with the series heading to one of the sport’s most historic tracks: Darlington Raceway.
Here is all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Vincent “B.J.” Lawrence, National Commander Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, will give the command to start engines at 3:44 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:52 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 147 laps (200.8 miles) around the 1.366-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:12 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Staff Sergeant Adriana Bradley from Shaw AFB will perform the anthem at 3:38 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 92 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin won and was followed across the finish line last year by Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The playoff teams of Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones each will have a different pit crew lineup for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Michael Johnson will be the rear tire changer for Harvick’s team, replacing Daniel Smith this weekend. It will be Johnson’s first weekend with the team, which has won a series-high seven points races and also won the All-Star Race this season. This is the team’s second change with the pit crew this year. Shayne Pipala became the team’s front tire changer at New Hampshire in July.
Erik Jones’ pit crew has two changes this weekend. Brad Donaghy will be the team’s tire carrier, replacing Matt Ver Meer. Trey Burklin will be the team’s jackman, replacing Bailey Walker. These are the first changes to the Joe Gibbs Racing team’s pit crew this year.
“This is the time to make changes for the (playoffs) and evaluate it,” crew chief Chris Gayle told NBC Sports of the moves.
Also, the pit crew for Daniel Suarez, who is seeking to make the playoffs, will have a change. Brian Eastland will be the new front tire changer, replacing Clay Robinson on the Joe Gibbs Racing team. This is the second change of the pit crew this season for the team. Graham Molatch became the team’s jackman at Pocono in June. He replaced Burklin, who started the season as that team’s jackman.