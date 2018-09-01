Cole Pearn explains throwback scheme for Martin Truex Jr.’s car

While seven decades of NASCAR are being celebrated this weekend at Darlington Raceway and most teams have some sort of throwback scheme on their cars, one of the few cars that stands out without an obvious throwback look is the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing car of Martin Truex Jr.

Unlike previous throwback weekends at Darlington, there is no specific time period being highlighted. The throwback schemes vary from Clint Bowyer‘s car honoring Ned Jarrett’s 1965 win at the track to Jimmie Johnson‘s paint scheme that mirrors the 2012 car he drove to victory at this track for Hendrick Motorsports’ 200th Cup win.

Crew chief Cole Pearn had some fun on social media by explaining his team’s throwback look this weekend.