Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Texas Motor Speedway president blasts F1 for 2019 scheduling

By Nate RyanAug 31, 2018, 12:07 PM EDT
For the second time in five years, a Formula One and NASCAR Cup race will fall on the same day in the same state.

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage remains just as stridently opposed to the head-to-head concept as he was in 2014.

“Shame on Formula One for doing this to the fans,” Gossage said in a statement Friday a few hours after Formula One announced a Nov. 3, 2019 race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin that will coincide with the second annual Cup race in Fort Worth. “Fans have recognized this as the NASCAR date on this weekend since its inception long before Circuit of the Americas was built.

“I would think a lot of fans – myself included – would enjoy going to both races. Now Formula 1 is making fans choose only one. Yet another bad call by Formula 1 showing their infamous indifference toward the fans.”

It will mark five years and a day since the last time NASCAR and Formula One raced on the same day 220 miles apart. The Formula One race in Austin on Nov. 2, 2014 began just after 3 p.m. — a few minutes before the green flag fell at Texas Motor Speedway.

Gossage also pushed back then against the F1 race, saying “it’s not good for us” to have both series racing the same day because “race fans shouldn’t have to choose.”

Formula One’s 2018 race in Austin will take place on Oct. 21, ahead of the Nov. 4 race at Texas.

Texas Motor Speedway also has expressed reservations about the IndyCar Series running at the Austin track. But Gosssage and his track recently announced a four-year sanctioning agreement with IndyCar that apparently will allow for a future IndyCar race at Austin.

Kurt Busch mulling contract offers for 2019

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kurt Busch said Friday he has received two contract offers for next season but has not made a decision on where he will race.

The 2004 Cup champion’s contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires after this season.

Busch did not say what teams have offered him contracts.

“It’s kind of the same thing as last year where the team at Stewart-Haas put me into free agency, it gives me the opportunity to talk to others,” Busch said at Darlington Raceway. “I do have the loyalty and the respect from Monster Energy.

“As the sport evolves and the sport changes, it’s unique for me to understand more about the ownership side and how the different structures are set up. No updates. Just more information for me to digest. We’ll announce things when they get closer.”

Gene Haas, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after Busch won at Bristol two weeks ago that he was not sure where Busch would race in 2019.

“I really think you need to talk to Kurt Busch and Chip Ganassi and Jamie McMurray. I think they know more than we do,” Haas told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, referring to reports that Busch would leave Stewart-Haas Racing for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 car next year.

Busch could be among multiple former Cup champions changing teams after this season. That last happened prior to the 2009 season when former Cup champions Tony Stewart (Joe Gibbs Racing to what would become Stewart-Haas Racing) and Bobby Labonte (Petty Enterprises to Hall of Fame Racing, changed teams.

Questions have circulated in the garage about what Furniture Row Racing and reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. will do after losing 5-hour Energy as a sponsor after this season. Questions remain despite car owner Barney Visser issuing a statement Aug. 8 that “not fielding a team in 2019 is not an option.” 5-hour Energy will be a co-primary sponsor on the car for 30 races this season, including this weekend.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was asked Friday how it would impact JGR if it didn’t have ties to Furniture Row Racing after this season.

“I don’t know how it would directly impact us,” Hamlin said. “They definitely bring some information to the table, like I said, for us on any given weekend and we share that information back with them, but we’ve been a four-car operation for a long time now and we just started the fifth here just a few years ago. I don’t know that it would make a huge impact one way or another, but certainly they’ve been really good partners of ours for the last few years.”

Busch, who drove for Furniture Row Racing late in the 2012 season and all of 2013, was asked Friday what it would mean to the sport if there wasn’t a Furniture Row Racing next season.

“That’s a heavy question,” Busch said. “It’s a loaded question because they’re the current defending championship team. For anybody to come in and buy that program right now, you’re going to have instant success and the parts and pieces and the people that they have have made that place as successful as it is and that comes through Barney Visser and his commitment to motorsports. 

“I think things will work out. It’s, again, a tough time in our sport with sponsorship and the way that corporate America and sponsorships are valuing our sport and so when that is cut back from a team owner, the team owner is like wait a minute I just put a decade into developing this team and I want it to run on its own and now it can’t? Barney’s heart will step back in. I don’t see them changing much for 2019, but I could be wrong.”

Xfinity practice report at Darlington

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in the opening Xfinity Series practice session Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Bell had a top lap of 169.356 mph. Ross Chastain, driving this weekend for Chip Ganassi Racing, was next at 169.321 mph in the No. 42 car.

They were followed by Cole Custer (169.025 mph), Elliott Sadler (168.984) and Ty Dillon (168.798).

Tyler Reddick, who was ninth on the speed chart with a top lap of 168.106 mph, ran 30 laps, most in the session.

Bell also posted the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 166.143  mph.

Five Cup cars to be docked practice time at Darlington

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon are among those who will be penalized time in Friday’s first Cup practice session at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR announced that Dillon will be docked 30 minutes for failing inspection before the Bristol race three times.

Busch will be docked 15 minutes for failing inspection before the Bristol race twice.

David Ragan, Timmy Hill and Derrike Cope each will be penalized 15 minutes for being late to inspection at Bristol.

NASCAR also stated that the No. 7 car will be penalized 15 minutes of practice time for failing inspection twice at Bristol. That car is not entered at Darlington and will serve its penalty the next time it enters a Cup event.

In the Xfinity Series, three cars will be penalized practice time Friday .

Ryan Reed, Carl Long and Mike Harmon each will be docked 15 minutes for being out of the garage late. NASCAR also announced that the No. 13 car will be penalized 15 minutes for failing inspection two times at Road America. That car is not at Darlington. It will serve its  penalty the next time it enters an Xfinity race.

A throwback veiled in secrecy — just like the first time with Dale Earnhardt

Nate Ryan
By Nate RyanAug 31, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Austin Dillon‘s team unveiled its Southern 500 paint scheme in the same manner as the famous car that it honors.

The “Quicksilver” No. 3 Chevrolet made its debut in the 1995 All-Star Race, and it marked the first departure from Dale Earnhardt’s famous “Black Intimidator” scheme.

Members of Earnhardt’s team hadn’t seen the car before it was rolled out at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Richard Childress Racing took the same approach with the No. 3 that Dillon will race this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

“This is kind of the one that kind of started all the wild paint schemes,” Dillon said. “And it was a secret. That’s why we kind of unveiled it the way we did. They didn’t unveil this car until it rolled off the back of the trailer.”

Members from Earnhardt’s 1995 team attended Friday morning’s unveiling, including SiriusXM radio host Chocolate Myers, whom Dillon said nearly figured out the secret inadvertently during a recent interview.

“Chocolate was talking about what are we going to do for Darlington weekend,” Dillon said. “I said, ‘You’ll have to wait until we get to the track.’ He said last time that was done, it was a secret, too. So it was cool to have those guys be here and be part of it.

“It’s very special for everyone at RCR.”