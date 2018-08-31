Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ryan Newman fastest in final practice for the Southern 500

By Nate RyanAug 31, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ryan Newman turned the fastest lap (171.698 mph) in the final practice Friday for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Chase Elliott (171.512) and Jimmie Johnson (171.023) made it a sweep of the top three for Chevrolets. Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

Matt Kenseth was sixth, followed by Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman.

Denny Hamlin leads opening Cup practice at Darlington

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Cup practice at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin led the way with a lap of 172.287 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Larson (172.034 mph), Brad Keselowski (171.998), Alex Bowman (171.980) and Ryan Newman (171.926).

Next was Erik Jones (171.878). He was followed by Jimmie Johnson (171.746), Ryan Blaney (171.704), Aric Almirola (171.548) and Paul Menard (171.226).

Newman ran the most laps in this session with 28.

Jamie McMurray brought out the caution when his car suffered an engine issue had smoke trailing from it. Jones spun while coming to pit road. He did not hit anything.

Kurt Busch mulling contract offers for 2019

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kurt Busch said Friday he has received two contract offers for next season but has not made a decision on where he will race.

The 2004 Cup champion’s contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires after this season.

Busch did not say what teams have offered him contracts.

“It’s kind of the same thing as last year where the team at Stewart-Haas put me into free agency, it gives me the opportunity to talk to others,” Busch said at Darlington Raceway. “I do have the loyalty and the respect from Monster Energy.

“As the sport evolves and the sport changes, it’s unique for me to understand more about the ownership side and how the different structures are set up. No updates. Just more information for me to digest. We’ll announce things when they get closer.”

Gene Haas, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after Busch won at Bristol two weeks ago that he was not sure where Busch would race in 2019.

“I really think you need to talk to Kurt Busch and Chip Ganassi and Jamie McMurray. I think they know more than we do,” Haas told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, referring to reports that Busch would leave Stewart-Haas Racing for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 car next year.

Busch could be among multiple former Cup champions changing teams after this season. That last happened prior to the 2009 season when former Cup champions Tony Stewart (Joe Gibbs Racing to what would become Stewart-Haas Racing) and Bobby Labonte (Petty Enterprises to Hall of Fame Racing, changed teams.

Questions have circulated in the garage about what Furniture Row Racing and reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. will do after losing 5-hour Energy as a sponsor after this season. Questions remain despite car owner Barney Visser issuing a statement Aug. 8 that “not fielding a team in 2019 is not an option.” 5-hour Energy will be a co-primary sponsor on the car for 30 races this season, including this weekend.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was asked Friday how it would impact JGR if it didn’t have ties to Furniture Row Racing after this season.

“I don’t know how it would directly impact us,” Hamlin said. “They definitely bring some information to the table, like I said, for us on any given weekend and we share that information back with them, but we’ve been a four-car operation for a long time now and we just started the fifth here just a few years ago. I don’t know that it would make a huge impact one way or another, but certainly they’ve been really good partners of ours for the last few years.”

Busch, who drove for Furniture Row Racing late in the 2012 season and all of 2013, was asked Friday what it would mean to the sport if there wasn’t a Furniture Row Racing next season.

“That’s a heavy question,” Busch said. “It’s a loaded question because they’re the current defending championship team. For anybody to come in and buy that program right now, you’re going to have instant success and the parts and pieces and the people that they have have made that place as successful as it is and that comes through Barney Visser and his commitment to motorsports. 

“I think things will work out. It’s, again, a tough time in our sport with sponsorship and the way that corporate America and sponsorships are valuing our sport and so when that is cut back from a team owner, the team owner is like wait a minute I just put a decade into developing this team and I want it to run on its own and now it can’t? Barney’s heart will step back in. I don’t see them changing much for 2019, but I could be wrong.”

Xfinity practice report at Darlington

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Elliott Sadler posted the fastest lap in the final Xfinity practice session Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Sadler ran a lap of 165.995 mph. He was followed by Tyler Reddick (165.526 mph), Christopher Bell (165.092), Brad Keselowski (164.981) and Cole Custer (164.954).

Reddick ran the most laps at 52 in the session.

Tyler Reddick had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 162.745 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (162.437 mph) and Kevin Harvick (162.220).

PRACTICE 1

Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in the opening Xfinity Series practice session Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Bell had a top lap of 169.356 mph. Ross Chastain, driving this weekend for Chip Ganassi Racing, was next at 169.321 mph in the No. 42 car.

They were followed by Cole Custer (169.025 mph), Elliott Sadler (168.984) and Ty Dillon (168.798).

Tyler Reddick, who was ninth on the speed chart with a top lap of 168.106 mph, ran 30 laps, most in the session.

Bell also posted the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 166.143  mph.

Five Cup cars to be docked practice time at Darlington

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 31, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon are among those who will be penalized time in Friday’s first Cup practice session at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR announced that Dillon will be docked 30 minutes for failing inspection before the Bristol race three times.

Busch will be docked 15 minutes for failing inspection before the Bristol race twice.

David Ragan, Timmy Hill and Derrike Cope each will be penalized 15 minutes for being late to inspection at Bristol.

NASCAR also stated that the No. 7 car will be penalized 15 minutes of practice time for failing inspection twice at Bristol. That car is not entered at Darlington and will serve its penalty the next time it enters a Cup event.

In the Xfinity Series, three cars will be penalized practice time Friday .

Ryan Reed, Carl Long and Mike Harmon each will be docked 15 minutes for being out of the garage late. NASCAR also announced that the No. 13 car will be penalized 15 minutes for failing inspection two times at Road America. That car is not at Darlington. It will serve its  penalty the next time it enters an Xfinity race.