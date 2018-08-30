Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Darlington

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR goes back in time this weekend at Darlington Raceway with the Xfinity and Cup Series celebrating seven decades of the sport by showing off numerous throwback paint schemes.

The action begins Friday and continues to Sunday for the Southern 500.

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2 p.m. — Cup qualifying; impound, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity race; 147 laps, 200.8 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

4 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

5:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

6 p.m. — Bojangles’ Southern 500; 367 laps, 501.3 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Christopher Bell among Indy midget entrants

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are among the NASCAR contingent entered for the USAC National Midget race Sept. 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

There are a record 118 entries for the Sept. 5-6 Driven2SaveLives BC 39 event that honors the late Bryan Clauson. The number of entries top the previous record of 109 for the final race at Ascot Park, California, in 1990.

Among those with NASCAR ties entered along with Bell and Stenhouse are Landon Cassill, J.J. Yeley and Chase Briscoe, who won the Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway in July.

Also entered is Logan Seavey, the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget champion who finished eighth in his Truck debut at Eldora, Tanner Thorson, who has run five Truck races this season, former Xfinity driver Chad Boat and Karsyn Elledge, the granddaughter of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.

Sept. 5 will feature hot laps, heat races and a pursuit race. Sept. 6 will feature hot laps, qualifying races and a series of races setting the field for the A main, which will be 39 laps on the quarter-mile track. The 39 represents Clauson’s car number.

The event will feature more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including $15,000 to the winner — the largest in Midget racing. This event will serve as a lead in for the Sept. 9 Cup regular-season finale at IMS. 

NASCAR America: Daniel Suarez: surviving Charlotte Roval takes discipline, patience

By Dan BeaverAug 30, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, one viewer used the Twitter hashtag #WednesDale to ask if Daniel Suarez thought NASCAR was making a mistake by adding a race at the Charlotte Roval during the playoffs.

With top-five finishes in both of his Cup starts at Watkins Glen International, Suarez had a response ready.

“I went there to test already,” Suarez said. “And I can tell it’s tough. Doing laps by yourself is tough. I think doing laps with 40 cars … is going to take a lot of discipline – a lot of patience.

“It is going to be one of the races you have to survive. That will be the key. You have to finish the race and if you can do that, you’re going to be in a good spot by the end of the race.”

While the course uses part of the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, the race will be won in the interior portion of the track – and anything can happen there.

“I don’t care about the oval part because you cannot do anything there on that part. You’re pretty much getting up to speed or it’s going down.”

NASCAR America: Burned back can’t keep Daniel Suarez out of go-karts

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Daniel Suarez’s first taste of auto racing came in go-karts in Mexico, so when he returns to his homeland, he continues to race them.

“The last time I raced, I remember they gave me a brand new car and I knew I was going to have a shot to win the race,” Suarez said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “That was a couple of years ago. … I went to the race, and I won.”

While Suarez has not raced a go-kart in Mexico in a couple of years, he returned to one of the sports’ marquee events during the last off-season: a 12-hour go-kart race in Brazil. In that endurance event, three drivers run stints of about an hour and a half.

“Those go-karts are very demanding,” Suarez said. “You don’t have power steering, you don’t have anything and after three hours in those things, it’s tough.

“It’s maybe one of the toughest races I’ve ever done – the first time I did it because I didn’t know what to expect. The second time I knew, and I was prepared.”

MORE: Thumb feeling better, Daniel Suarez is ready to add memories at Richmond 

It is made even tougher when there is an equipment failure and injury.

In that first 12-hour race, “one of the springs from the shock broke and the shock was in my seat. … It was in the middle of the race and we’re in the top five … and I couldn’t stop because I would mess everything up, so I burned my back.”

It left a scar that can still be seen today, but it prepared him to race with injury – which is something Suarez had to do this spring after injuring his thumb in a crash at Texas.

NASCAR America: Daniel Suarez’s rise to Cup started with a pass of the hat

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
If not for the help of fellow racers in the Volkswagen Beetles racing series in Mexico, Daniel Suarez might not have made it to NASCAR.

“I got an opportunity to race (Volkswagen) Beetles in Mexico, which is locally a big series,” Suarez said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “So I went there one year and the first year I won the championship.”

In 2008 at the age of 16, Suarez got his first glimpse of the NASCAR Mexico series and full-fender stock cars.

“I remember one race in Monterrey Mexico … was a combined race with the Beetles and NASCAR Mexico, so that race was extremely important to me because the big guys, the NASCAR people, was there and I wanted them to see me,” Suarez said.

“My father didn’t have the money to put me in a stock car,” said Suarez. “And all of the drivers in the Beetle series, they threw a little bit of money to help my father for my first race ever on an oval.”

After racing Beetles for one year, Suarez moved into a four-cylinder stock car. His father knew that would not be enough to showcase his talent, so after racing there for one year, Alejandro Suarez sold his automotive shop to raise the money needed to field a car for Daniel in the NASCAR Mexico series.

With the money that he got selling the shop, Alejandro bought into an existing team.

“They had another … experienced driver, full-time and they had me half of the season,” Daniel Suarez said. “And my father told me … ‘here’s the deal, you have 14 races in the season. You have seven races to make the big teams look at you and get you … to drive (for them) so you can move forward in your career.’ “

“The biggest team in Mexico … called me on the very last race because in that race, I won the pole and we were running up front. Then I got wrecked, but I was running up front. … The owner of that big team, he called me and moved someone to the side and he put me in the car.”

At the age of 18, Alejandro suggested his son turn his eye to America.

Daniel Suarez’s first race in America came in the 2011 Toyota All-Star Showdown. He qualified 12th and finished 11th.

“The first practice, we’re like 50,” Suarez said. “Second practice, we’re like 40; third practice, we’re like 30. We qualified 12th and then everything … getting better and better. We ended up racing 11th, which was something no one was expecting.”

The owner, Lori Williams, was excited enough about Suarez’s performance to host the Mexican driver in Buffalo, New York, so Suarez could learn English and get a taste of racing in the K&N Series. Firmly established in the United States, he continued to rise rapidly through the ranks and joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2014 racing in the Xfinity series.

