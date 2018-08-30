NASCAR America: Daniel Suarez: surviving Charlotte Roval takes discipline, patience

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, one viewer used the Twitter hashtag #WednesDale to ask if Daniel Suarez thought NASCAR was making a mistake by adding a race at the Charlotte Roval during the playoffs.

With top-five finishes in both of his Cup starts at Watkins Glen International, Suarez had a response ready.

“I went there to test already,” Suarez said. “And I can tell it’s tough. Doing laps by yourself is tough. I think doing laps with 40 cars … is going to take a lot of discipline – a lot of patience.

“It is going to be one of the races you have to survive. That will be the key. You have to finish the race and if you can do that, you’re going to be in a good spot by the end of the race.”

While the course uses part of the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, the race will be won in the interior portion of the track – and anything can happen there.

“I don’t care about the oval part because you cannot do anything there on that part. You’re pretty much getting up to speed or it’s going down.”

