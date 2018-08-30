Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America 5 p.m. ET: Looking ahead to this weekend’s Southern 500

By Dustin LongAug 30, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET today on NBCSN and is followed at 5:30 p.m. ET by an episode of the Dale Jr. Download where Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks to with Kasey Kahne, who recently announced he would not run full-time after this season.

Carolyn Manno hosts today’s NASCAR America and is joined by Kyle Petty.

On today’s show:

  • Veterans or Rookies: Who has a better shot of winning the Southern 500 and breaking into the playoff field? Kyle Petty talks about what you really need to do at the track “Too Tough to Tame.”
  • Today’s “7 Decades of Darlington” looks back at Richard Petty’s 1970’s crash and how that moment added a new safety feature to the cars we see every week.
  • SiriusXM’s Pete Pistone joins the show to discuss this weekend’s race and Martin Truex Jr’s future with Furniture Row Racing.

Former Truck driver Rick Crawford convicted of attempted enticement of a minor

Photo: Seminole County Sheriffs Office
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
A federal jury found former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford guilty of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Crawford, 60, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. His sentence hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Crawford was arrested March 5 after he was a caught in a FBI undercover child sex sting in Florida. He was indicted March 30.

Court documents state that Crawford answered a Craigslist ad Feb. 10, posted by an undercover officer, offering “taboo” relations.

Crawford had numerous email and text exchanges with the undercover agent, who posed as a father offering his 12-year-old daughter for sexual services.

In an early email exchange, the undercover officer wrote: “FYI 50yo taboo dad(,) w 12yo daughter (,) she’s into guys….i’m not(,) she’s also accepts donations(,) if this isn’t you then to no need to reply.”

Court documents state that Crawford responded: “Lets do it. Let me know where.”

According to court documents, Crawford agreed to pay between $50 – $75 to engage the girl in oral sex and intercourse. Crawford also indicated he wanted the child to be nude or wearing something with “easy access” at the time of their meeting.

The agent met Crawford in a restaurant parking in Lake Mary, Florida, on Feb. 28. After acknowledging to the undercover officer he was there for the arranged meeting with the young girl, Crawford was arrested as he exited his vehicle. He was found to be carrying $80 and a condom in his pants pocket.

During a search of Crawford’s vehicle, agents found two over-the-counter pills labeled “Diamond Male Sexual Performance Enhancement,” several digital video discs containing adult pornography, a device capable of playing DVDs, massage oils, personal lubricating gels, an open box of disposable gloves, a solid phallically shaped adult sex toy and condoms.

The case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Crawford spent 17 years in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made 336 starts and earned five wins, 75 top five and 160 top 10 finishes. He last appeared in a race in fall 2012 at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished as high as second in the points in 2002.

Click here for press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office on Rick Crawford’s conviction

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Darlington in last three seasons

By Dan BeaverAug 30, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Drivers are constantly on the edge of control. On most tracks, there is a little room for error. If a car is too loose in the bottom groove, the driver has chance to catch it. That luxury does not exist at Darlington Raceway where the preferred line has always been about an inch from the retaining wall.

The Darlington Stripe is more than a badge of honor; often, it is a sign of speed because it means the car has hovered on that edge for most of the race. Drivers who lightly brush the wall are maximizing speed; those who hit the wall too hard risk doing damage, however, and the difference between those two is measured in tiny increments.

Only five drivers enter the Southern 500 with back-to-back top 10s at Darlington. By itself, that is a testament to how difficult this race is to navigate – and also how challenging it will be to set this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster.

1. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 2.67)
Bristol was the first time this season the Big 3 all experienced trouble in the same race. That opened the door for someone else to win. The same thing could happen at Darlington. Hamlin is the defending winner of this race and enters with three consecutive top fives at Darlington.

2. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 5.33)
Only three drivers enter the weekend with at least three consecutive top 10s. Harvick has the longest streak among active drivers with five. That includes a victory in 2014 and a second in 2016. He is also tied for the longest top-10 streak of 2018. Harvick and Kurt Busch have both finished that well in the last six races.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 6.00)
Truex won the 2016 Southern 500. That was a bit of a surprise because it was only the second time he’d finished in the top five there. Last year, he proved it wasn’t a fluke by winning both stages of the race before slipping to eighth at the checkers. With Harvick and Kyle Busch developing a points advantage, he needs to win and close the gap.

4. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 6.67)
When Busch won the Dodge Challenger 500 in 2008, he lacked consistency. In his first five attempts at Darlington, he finished outside the top 20 three times. Since 2010, he’s earned six top 10s in eight races and finished 11th twice. It won’t take long for players to forget all about what happened at Bristol where he was involved in three incidents.

5. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 8.67)
Everyone keeps waiting for Keselowski and Joey Logano to snap out of their slump and challenge for more top fives. The time is running out on the regular season. If they want to develop some momentum before the playoffs, there are only two races remaining and that is a lot of pressure on a track as tough as Darlington.

6. Joey Logano (three-year average: 9.00)
It took seven years for Logano to score a top five at Darlington, but on the heels of a fourth-place finish in 2015, he scored a fifth in 2016. That momentum might have been squandered with last year’s 18th. Logano was one of the biggest challengers to the Big 3 at the start of the year, but fantasy players want to see more from him before they risk an allocation.

6. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 9.00)
Darlington is not typically kind to rookies, so Larson’s eighth-place finish in the 2014 Southern 500 was notable. He followed that up with a 10th the following year and a third in 2016. Fantasy players need to take a moment and consider if his 14th in last year’s edition of this race foreshadows a turnaround or if it was simply an anomaly.

8. Ryan Newman (three-year average: 9.33)
Ryan Newman could well be the greatest differentiator this week. While he has not earned a top five at Darlington since 2011, his last five attempts there have been between seventh and 13th. He deserves a spot in the garage in the NASCAR Fantasy Live game because he’s going to be a safe pick if one your other drivers experiences trouble.

9. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 11.00)
This could be the week that Kenseth finally gets back inside the top 10. Trevor Bayne came within one position of that mark last week at Bristol and Kenseth has a stellar record at Darlington with a victory and five results of sixth or better in the last six races. If Kenseth can get in the top 10, the No. 6 will be this week’s most pleasant surprise.

10. Austin Dillon (three-year average: 12.67)
Dillon’s average finish is not as impressive as one would like, but he’s rapidly improved during the past three years at Darlington. He finished 22nd in 2015, scored a 12th the following year and then jumped all the way to fourth in 2017. Anything near the top 10 will be a successful outing for this team.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Harvick has led the field to green in three of the last four races. He earned the pole on speed last year and in 2014. He was awarded the pole by NASCAR’s rule book in 2016 and that has been part of his secret to success.

Segment Winners: Truex swept both stages of last year’s Southern 500 and he’s proven capable of repeating that accomplishment on a number of occasions – most recently this July at Kentucky. If he has fast 10-lap averages in this week’s practice, he is a good selection for the race. Hamlin scored 17 stage points last year and should also be considered.

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Darlington

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR goes back in time this weekend at Darlington Raceway with the Xfinity and Cup Series celebrating seven decades of the sport by showing off numerous throwback paint schemes.

The action begins Friday and continues to Sunday for the Southern 500.

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2 p.m. — Cup qualifying; impound, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity race; 147 laps, 200.8 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

4 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

5:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

6 p.m. — Bojangles’ Southern 500; 367 laps, 501.3 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Christopher Bell among Indy midget entrants

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 30, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are among the NASCAR contingent entered for the USAC National Midget race Sept. 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

There are a record 118 entries for the Sept. 5-6 Driven2SaveLives BC 39 event that honors the late Bryan Clauson. The number of entries top the previous record of 109 for the final race at Ascot Park, California, in 1990.

Among those with NASCAR ties entered along with Bell and Stenhouse are Landon Cassill, J.J. Yeley and Chase Briscoe, who won the Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway in July.

Also entered is Logan Seavey, the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget champion who finished eighth in his Truck debut at Eldora, Tanner Thorson, who has run five Truck races this season, former Xfinity driver Chad Boat and Karsyn Elledge, the granddaughter of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.

Sept. 5 will feature hot laps, heat races and a pursuit race. Sept. 6 will feature hot laps, qualifying races and a series of races setting the field for the A main, which will be 39 laps on the quarter-mile track. The 39 represents Clauson’s car number.

The event will feature more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including $15,000 to the winner — the largest in Midget racing. This event will serve as a lead in for the Sept. 9 Cup regular-season finale at IMS. 