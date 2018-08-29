NASCAR America Scan All: ‘It’s fixing to get wild’

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Johnsonville 180 at Road America got off to a bumpy start with Justin Marks wondering early in the race if the No. 11 of Ryan Truex had a spotter after contact from Truex’s car sent him spinning.

He did, and later in the race, his spotter would provide some important information to his driver when Truex got turned by Brandon Jones.

“That was the 19 when you get to him,” Truex’s spotter said.

“You be ready if anything goes down,” Jones said to his spotter.

“Copy that. We got your back, brother,” Jones’ spotter replied.

Here are some other highlights”

“Don’t let them drive it in on you,” Chase Elliott, spotting for Bill Elliott

“You need to get in here,” Bill Elliott replied

“Can’t hardly see; you’ll have to help me get to pit road. Everything seems to be ok – all the stuff in here – just got the hood bowed up on it.” Bill Elliott

“Just wanted to get some dirt racing in,” Christopher Bell, after an off-track excursion

“Your gonna have a little shootout; it’s fixing to get wild,” Daniel Hemric’s spotter.

“You have no idea how much of an honor it is to drive this stuff, so thank you for that,” Justin Allgaier

