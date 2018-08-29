Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Daniel Suarez’s rise to Cup started with a pass of the hat

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If not for the help of fellow racers in the Volkswagen Beetles racing series in Mexico, Daniel Suarez might not have made it to NASCAR.

“I got an opportunity to race (Volkswagen) Beetles in Mexico, which is locally a big series,” Suarez said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “So I went there one year and the first year I won the championship.”

In 2008 at the age of 16, Suarez got his first glimpse of the NASCAR Mexico series and full-fender stock cars.

“I remember one race in Monterrey Mexico … was a combined race with the Beetles and NASCAR Mexico, so that race was extremely important to me because the big guys, the NASCAR people, was there and I wanted them to see me,” Suarez said.

“My father didn’t have the money to put me in a stock car,” said Suarez. “And all of the drivers in the Beetle series, they threw a little bit of money to help my father for my first race ever on an oval.”

After racing Beetles for one year, Suarez moved into a four-cylinder stock car. His father knew that would not be enough to showcase his talent, so after racing there for one year, Alejandro Suarez sold his automotive shop to raise the money needed to field a car for Daniel in the NASCAR Mexico series.

With the money that he got selling the shop, Alejandro bought into an existing team.

“They had another … experienced driver, full-time and they had me half of the season,” Daniel Suarez said. “And my father told me … ‘here’s the deal, you have 14 races in the season. You have seven races to make the big teams look at you and get you … to drive (for them) so you can move forward in your career.’ “

“The biggest team in Mexico … called me on the very last race because in that race, I won the pole and we were running up front. Then I got wrecked, but I was running up front. … The owner of that big team, he called me and moved someone to the side and he put me in the car.”

At the age of 18, Alejandro suggested his son turn his eye to America.

Daniel Suarez’s first race in America came in the 2011 Toyota All-Star Showdown. He qualified 12th and finished 11th.

“The first practice, we’re like 50,” Suarez said. “Second practice, we’re like 40; third practice, we’re like 30. We qualified 12th and then everything … getting better and better. We ended up racing 11th, which was something no one was expecting.”

The owner, Lori Williams, was excited enough about Suarez’s performance to host the Mexican driver in Buffalo, New York, so Suarez could learn English and get a taste of racing in the K&N Series. Firmly established in the United States, he continued to rise rapidly through the ranks and joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2014 racing in the Xfinity series.

For more, watch the videos above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Burned back can’t keep Daniel Suarez out of go-karts

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniel Suarez’s first taste of auto racing came in go-karts in Mexico, so when he returns to his homeland, he continues to race them.

“The last time I raced, I remember they gave me a brand new car and I knew I was going to have a shot to win the race,” Suarez said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “That was a couple of years ago. … I went to the race, and I won.”

While Suarez has not raced a go-kart in Mexico in a couple of years, he returned to one of the sports’ marquee events during the last off-season: a 12-hour go-kart race in Brazil. In that endurance event, three drivers run stints of about an hour and a half.

“Those go-karts are very demanding,” Suarez said. “You don’t have power steering, you don’t have anything and after three hours in those things, it’s tough.

“It’s maybe one of the toughest races I’ve ever done – the first time I did it because I didn’t know what to expect. The second time I knew, and I was prepared.”

MORE: Thumb feeling better, Daniel Suarez is ready to add memories at Richmond 

It is made even tougher when there is an equipment failure and injury.

In that first 12-hour race, “one of the springs from the shock broke and the shock was in my seat. … It was in the middle of the race and we’re in the top five … and I couldn’t stop because I would mess everything up, so I burned my back.”

It left a scar that can still be seen today, but it prepared him to race with injury – which is something Suarez had to do this spring after injuring his thumb in a crash at Texas.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Noah Gragson addresses where he stands with Todd Gilliland, 2019 plans

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Noah Gragson said he doesn’t know where he’ll race next year but stated Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio where things stood with Todd Gilliland after their last-lap incident Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Gragson attempted to pass Gilliland for the lead on the last corner but made contact. Both trucks spun, allowing Justin Haley to win the playoff-opening race in the Camping World Truck Series and secure a spot to the next round. Gragson finished ninth. Gilliland placed 11th.

Gragson addressed the incident with Gilliland, his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate, on “SiriusXM Speedway.”

“I’ve talked to Todd a little bit,” Gragson told host Dave Moody. “We’re back on good terms. I wanted to get his opinion on that last lap. He wanted to get my opinion. At the end of the day, we were racing for a win. I hate the result for everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Not my intention. We’re both going to move on from it and keep racing each other hard and going out there and trying to beat the rest of the competition.”

As for what car owner Kyle Busch said to him, Gragson said: “I don’t think he’s too happy. He’s been on vacation this week. I’m sure we’ll hear about it later on.”

Another question for Gragson is about his future.

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Wednesday that JR Motorsports is expected to sign Gragson for next season in the Xfinity Series. Gragson would replace Elliott Sadler, who announced earlier this month that this would be his final full-time season in NASCAR.

“I think the key word to that whole phrase,” Gragson told Moody when asked about being a part of the rumor mill, “is rumor. Right now it’s not really my focus. I know my guys at Clutch Management have been working really hard on finding me an opportunity next year. My main focus is to win a championship at Kyle Busch Motorsports and compete for wins on a weekly basis.”

Asked about how quickly he’d like to advance to the Xfinity Series, the 20-year-old Gragson said: “I’m not really sure what I’m going to do next year. I think it would be a great opportunity if I was in position to race in the Xfinity Series.”

Gragson finished second in his Xfinity debut at Richmond in April and followed it with a fourth at Talladega and a seventh at Dover for Joe Gibbs Racing. Those were all Dash 4 Cash races and Cup drivers were not allowed to compete in those events.

Gragson is in the Truck playoffs and is third in the points after one race. He has one win this season.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Daniel Suarez joins Dale Jr. on the show

NBCSN
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back on NASCAR America today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be joined by Rutledge Wood, Dale Jarrett and Daniel Suarez.

On today’s show:

  • It’s another edition of Wednesdays with Dale Jr. from the Big Oak Table at NBC Sports in Charlotte. Joining us today is special guest, Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
  • We’ll get Daniel’s thoughts on the upcoming Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the penultimate race of the regular season.
  • Daniel will also discuss his journey from his native Mexico to the highest of level of NASCAR, as well as his passion for restoring Volkswagens.
  • Plus, Daniel will answer some “rapid fire” questions from today’s panel, in addition to questions from fans, who use #WednesDale
  • We’ll make a Social Pit Stop and also hand out some weekly “shout-outs”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Bump & Run: Bold predictions, favorite Darlington throwbacks

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Give us a bold prediction for the rest of the Cup season.

Nate Ryan: The Big Three of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will return to prominence, winning 11 of the season’s final 12 races (only Talladega Superspeedway will go unclaimed).

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson will not win a race this year but will win the championship.

Daniel McFadin: A playoff driver seeded 12th or lower makes it to the final four and wins it all.

Dan Beaver: Someone other than the Big 3 will win the championship.

What is your favorite Darlington throwback scheme through the years?

Nate Ryan: It’s been done multiple times – this year appropriately by William Byron’s No. 24 – but the schemes that honor Jeff Gordon’s Rainbow Warriors era are striking because they evoke my first memories of following NASCAR closely and watching that car win many of the races I’d watched.

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson’s Mello Yello car in 2015 that paid tribute to the car Kyle Petty once ran.

Daniel McFadin: Going to have to go with Kyle Larson’s Mello Yello scheme from the first year of throwbacks. It had the number, the sponsor and the scheme itself, which is really hard to nail down these days. The only downside to it was that a diecast was never made.

Dan Beaver: Hand’s down, it has to be the 2016 Germain Racing throwback to Smokey Yunick’s iconic black and gold livery. It brought back a flood of stories by one of NASCAR’s true characters.

Will anybody be knocked out of a playoff spot in the last two Cup races of the regular season?

Nate Ryan: Apologies for killing the suspense entirely, but the 16 drivers on the provisional playoff grid will remain the same entering Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Dustin Long: Ditto.

Daniel McFadin: I think the field is set.

Dan Beaver: It is unlikely that any of the drivers outside the cutoff mark will be able to climb up in points, but the contenders on the cusp will have to sweat until the checkers wave over Indy. That race has been decided by pit strategy on too many occasions for them to breathe easy.