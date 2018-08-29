NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Daniel Suarez joins Dale Jr. on the show

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back on NASCAR America today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be joined by Rutledge Wood, Dale Jarrett and Daniel Suarez.
On today’s show:
- It’s another edition of Wednesdays with Dale Jr. from the Big Oak Table at NBC Sports in Charlotte. Joining us today is special guest, Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
- We’ll get Daniel’s thoughts on the upcoming Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the penultimate race of the regular season.
- Daniel will also discuss his journey from his native Mexico to the highest of level of NASCAR, as well as his passion for restoring Volkswagens.
- Plus, Daniel will answer some “rapid fire” questions from today’s panel, in addition to questions from fans, who use #WednesDale
- We’ll make a Social Pit Stop and also hand out some weekly “shout-outs”
