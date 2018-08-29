Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Daniel Suarez joins Dale Jr. on the show

By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back on NASCAR America today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be joined by Rutledge Wood, Dale Jarrett and Daniel Suarez.

On today’s show:

  • It’s another edition of Wednesdays with Dale Jr. from the Big Oak Table at NBC Sports in Charlotte. Joining us today is special guest, Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
  • We’ll get Daniel’s thoughts on the upcoming Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the penultimate race of the regular season.
  • Daniel will also discuss his journey from his native Mexico to the highest of level of NASCAR, as well as his passion for restoring Volkswagens.
  • Plus, Daniel will answer some “rapid fire” questions from today’s panel, in addition to questions from fans, who use #WednesDale
  • We’ll make a Social Pit Stop and also hand out some weekly “shout-outs”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Noah Gragson addresses where he stands with Todd Gilliland, 2019 plans

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noah Gragson said he doesn’t know where he’ll race next year but stated Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio where things stood with Todd Gilliland after their last-lap incident Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Gragson attempted to pass Gilliland for the lead on the last corner but made contact. Both trucks spun, allowing Justin Haley to win the playoff-opening race in the Camping World Truck Series and secure a spot to the next round. Gragson finished ninth. Gilliland placed 11th.

Gragson addressed the incident with Gilliland, his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate, on “SiriusXM Speedway.”

“I’ve talked to Todd a little bit,” Gragson told host Dave Moody. “We’re back on good terms. I wanted to get his opinion on that last lap. He wanted to get my opinion. At the end of the day, we were racing for a win. I hate the result for everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Not my intention. We’re both going to move on from it and keep racing each other hard and going out there and trying to beat the rest of the competition.”

As for what car owner Kyle Busch said to him, Gragson said: “I don’t think he’s too happy. He’s been on vacation this week. I’m sure we’ll hear about it later on.”

Another question for Gragson is about his future.

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Wednesday that JR Motorsports is expected to sign Gragson for next season in the Xfinity Series. Gragson would replace Elliott Sadler, who announced earlier this month that this would be his final full-time season in NASCAR.

“I think the key word to that whole phrase,” Gragson told Moody when asked about being a part of the rumor mill, “is rumor. Right now it’s not really my focus. I know my guys at Clutch Management have been working really hard on finding me an opportunity next year. My main focus is to win a championship at Kyle Busch Motorsports and compete for wins on a weekly basis.”

Asked about how quickly he’d like to advance to the Xfinity Series, the 20-year-old Gragson said: “I’m not really sure what I’m going to do next year. I think it would be a great opportunity if I was in position to race in the Xfinity Series.”

Gragson finished second in his Xfinity debut at Richmond in April and followed it with a fourth at Talladega and a seventh at Dover for Joe Gibbs Racing. Those were all Dash 4 Cash races and Cup drivers were not allowed to compete in those events.

Gragson is in the Truck playoffs and is third in the points after one race. He has one win this season.

Bump & Run: Bold predictions, favorite Darlington throwbacks

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Give us a bold prediction for the rest of the Cup season.

Nate Ryan: The Big Three of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will return to prominence, winning 11 of the season’s final 12 races (only Talladega Superspeedway will go unclaimed).

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson will not win a race this year but will win the championship.

Daniel McFadin: A playoff driver seeded 12th or lower makes it to the final four and wins it all.

Dan Beaver: Someone other than the Big 3 will win the championship.

What is your favorite Darlington throwback scheme through the years?

Nate Ryan: It’s been done multiple times – this year appropriately by William Byron’s No. 24 – but the schemes that honor Jeff Gordon’s Rainbow Warriors era are striking because they evoke my first memories of following NASCAR closely and watching that car win many of the races I’d watched.

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson’s Mello Yello car in 2015 that paid tribute to the car Kyle Petty once ran.

Daniel McFadin: Going to have to go with Kyle Larson’s Mello Yello scheme from the first year of throwbacks. It had the number, the sponsor and the scheme itself, which is really hard to nail down these days. The only downside to it was that a diecast was never made.

Dan Beaver: Hand’s down, it has to be the 2016 Germain Racing throwback to Smokey Yunick’s iconic black and gold livery. It brought back a flood of stories by one of NASCAR’s true characters.

Will anybody be knocked out of a playoff spot in the last two Cup races of the regular season?

Nate Ryan: Apologies for killing the suspense entirely, but the 16 drivers on the provisional playoff grid will remain the same entering Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Dustin Long: Ditto.

Daniel McFadin: I think the field is set.

Dan Beaver: It is unlikely that any of the drivers outside the cutoff mark will be able to climb up in points, but the contenders on the cusp will have to sweat until the checkers wave over Indy. That race has been decided by pit strategy on too many occasions for them to breathe easy.

NASCAR announces inspection change for Richmond

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 10:17 AM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR has announced a change to next month’s schedule for Cup teams at Richmond Raceway. Inspection after qualifying will be moved from Friday night to Saturday, the day of the playoff race.

That means that the results from Friday’s qualifying session won’t be official until the next day.

After qualifying, all cars will be impounded and inspected the next day. Any car that fails inspection, which will serve as post-qualifying/prerace inspection, will have its qualifying time disallowed and start at the rear. There will be no pre-qualifying inspection.

NASCAR has inspected cars this way two other times this season, doing it at Pocono in July and Watkins Glen in August. At Pocono, 13 teams – including both cars on the front row – lost their starting spot after failing inspection the day after qualifying. At Watkins Glen, two cars failed inspection the day after qualifying and lost their starting spot.

NASCAR will have a similar schedule at three of the remaining 12 races: Indianapolis, Richmond and Martinsville.

At each of those events, Cup teams are on site two days. At Indianapolis, Cup qualifying is after the Xfinity race. At Richmond, Cup qualifying will be before the Xfinity race. At Martinsville, Cup qualifying will be after the Camping World Truck Series race.

By moving inspection to the next day (the day of the race), NASCAR can limit how long crews, including NASCAR officials, are at the track the day of qualifying. It takes around 2 hours, 30 minutes to inspect a Cup field. That can be longer if many cars fail and have to go through inspection more than once.

Such schedules also allow teams more time to work on their cars after final practice instead of having a limited amount of time before needing to get in line for inspection before qualifying.

 

 

 

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘It’s fixing to get wild’

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Johnsonville 180 at Road America got off to a bumpy start with Justin Marks wondering early in the race if the No. 11 of Ryan Truex had a spotter after contact from Truex’s car sent him spinning.

He did, and later in the race, his spotter would provide some important information to his driver when Truex got turned by Brandon Jones.

“That was the 19 when you get to him,” Truex’s spotter said.

“You be ready if anything goes down,” Jones said to his spotter.

“Copy that. We got your back, brother,” Jones’ spotter replied.

Here are some other highlights”

  • “Don’t let them drive it in on you,” Chase Elliott, spotting for Bill Elliott
  • “You need to get in here,” Bill Elliott replied
  • “Can’t hardly see; you’ll have to help me get to pit road. Everything seems to be ok – all the stuff in here – just got the hood bowed up on it.” Bill Elliott
  • “Just wanted to get some dirt racing in,” Christopher Bell, after an off-track excursion
  • “Your gonna have a little shootout; it’s fixing to get wild,” Daniel Hemric’s spotter.
  • “You have no idea how much of an honor it is to drive this stuff, so thank you for that,” Justin Allgaier

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter