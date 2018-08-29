Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: A return to Cup would require the right situation for Justin Allgaier

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Justin Allgaier won his fourth Xfinity race of the season last weekend at Road America. That started the conversation as to whether he is ready to return to the Cup series after a three-year hiatus.

Despite modest results in two full seasons in Cup, would he return?

“In a heartbeat,” Allgaier responded to a fan question on Instagram following the race. “I have a lot of unfinished business that I’d like to take care of on the Cup side. But it’d have to be the right opportunity with the right team. The right situation.”

Allgaier, with primary support from his sponsor Brandt, ran fulltime in 2014 and 2015 along with a few races in 2013 and one in 2016. Their effort netted one top-10 at Bristol in April 2015.

“Racing from Saturday to Sunday, from everything I’ve seen over my years, is a major, major step.” Steve Letarte said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“We’ve seen the struggle with Daniel Suarez, we’ve seen the struggle of William Byron, we saw the early struggle of Chase Elliott,” Letarte continued. “So while what Justin Allgaier is doing this year are career numbers – they are impressive and he deserves the accolades – it is a big step on Sunday. And when he says the right equipment, there are only a handful of teams that I consider to be ‘the right equipment.’ “

“Remember: He spent two years there doing the back-end of the Cup thing and trying to figure that out,” Parker Kligerman said. “And I know … he was not enjoying that. And he loved the opportunity to go back to the Xfinity series and get in winning equipment.”

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘It’s fixing to get wild’

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Johnsonville 180 at Road America got off to a bumpy start with Justin Marks wondering early in the race if the No. 11 of Ryan Truex had a spotter after contact from Truex’s car sent him spinning.

He did, and later in the race, his spotter would provide some important information to his driver when Truex got turned by Brandon Jones.

“That was the 19 when you get to him,” Truex’s spotter said.

“You be ready if anything goes down,” Jones said to his spotter.

“Copy that. We got your back, brother,” Jones’ spotter replied.

Here are some other highlights”

  • “Don’t let them drive it in on you,” Chase Elliott, spotting for Bill Elliott
  • “You need to get in here,” Bill Elliott replied
  • “Can’t hardly see; you’ll have to help me get to pit road. Everything seems to be ok – all the stuff in here – just got the hood bowed up on it.” Bill Elliott
  • “Just wanted to get some dirt racing in,” Christopher Bell, after an off-track excursion
  • “Your gonna have a little shootout; it’s fixing to get wild,” Daniel Hemric’s spotter.
  • “You have no idea how much of an honor it is to drive this stuff, so thank you for that,” Justin Allgaier

NASCAR Fantasy Live undergoes playoff changes

By Dan BeaverAug 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced changes to NASCAR Fantasy Live for the playoffs.

With 10 races in the playoffs and a reset of the game, players have unlimited use of drivers – but there is a major catch.

Fantasy Live active rosters drop from five drivers to four. Players have to keep a balance of two drivers who are currently playoff eligible and two who are not. The garage will still be an important part of the game, but if a player has a playoff eligible driver waiting in the wings, he can only be used to replace another playoff contender.

“The NASCAR Playoffs are the most exciting and pressure-packed time of the NASCAR racing season, and the new fantasy game is designed to match the intensity each week of the postseason,” said Tim Clark, vice president, NASCAR Digital Media in a press release. “We look forward to seeing how players adjust their strategies and driver lineups – both leading up to and during each of the 10 NASCAR Playoffs races.”

With this change, maximizing the usage of NASCAR’s Big 3 will be more critical than ever.

Like the regular season, game scoring will follow NASCAR’s official scoring. It will continue to pay bonus points for drivers who win the pole, stages, race, and the winning manufacturer. In addition, players need to lock in a prediction before the opening playoff race in Las Vegas about who they think will win the championship.

“This year, we made it a goal to have all of our fantasy products reflect modern-day NASCAR as closely as possible,” said Clark. “Delivering a game designed specifically for playoffs racing was a big step in bringing that vision to life.”

NASCAR America: Some of sport’s top names still in search of a win this year

By Dustin LongAug 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Combined, they won half of the Cup races last season, but those same nine drivers remain winless this season as the series heads to Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Southern 500.

Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Newman and Ryan Blaney continue to search for their first win of the year with less than three months left in the season.

One name stands out in that list to Steve Letarte.

“He’s won 83 races, seven championships in multiple different formats and at every type of race track you can imagine, with different styles of race cars, with different styles of tires, with different rule packages, so, yes, Jimmie Johnson, when I look at this list, has surprised me the most just because of the career-long resume he brings to this list,” Letarte said on Tuesday’s NASCAR America.

It’s a sign of how dominant the Big 3 — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — has been this year. Harvick, Busch and Truex have combined to win 17 of the 24 points races this season.

Of those nine who won races last year but have yet to do so this season, only three have won the Southern 500 at Darlington — Johnson (2004, ’12), Hamlin (2010, ’17) and Kenseth (2013).

“It’s just like the weirdest thing to me is that we’re so far into the season and we’re still talking about these drivers in terms of not getting to Victory Lane,” Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America. “I just find it odd. When I was looking at these numbers, I was almost started.”

For more on what Letarte, Kligerman and Landon Cassill said about this group, check out the video above.

Here’s a look at how those drivers who won last year have fared this year with two races left in the regular season:

Kyle Larson

2017 wins: 4

2018 best finish: 2nd (Auto Club, Bristol I, Pocono I, Chicagoland, Bristol II)

2017 points finish: 8th

2018 points standing: 9th

2017 laps led: 1,352

2018 laps led: 382

2017 top 10s: 20

2018 top 10s: 13

 

Brad Keselowski

2017 wins: 3

2018 best finish: 2nd (Atlanta, Michigan II)

2017 points finish: 4th

2018 points standing: 8th

2017 laps led: 778

2018 laps led: 323

2017 top 10s: 21

2018 top 10s: 12

 

Jimmie Johnson

2017 wins: 3

2018 best finish: 3rd (Bristol I)

2017 points finish: 10th

2018 points standing: 14th

2017 laps led: 217

2018 laps led: 29

2017 top 10s: 11

2018 top 10s: 8

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2017 wins: 2

2018 best finish: 4th (Bristol I)

2017 points finish: 13th

2018 points standing: 16th

2017 laps led: 56

2018 laps led: 121

2017 top 10s: 9

2018 top 10s: 3

 

Denny Hamlin

2017 wins: 2

2018 best finish: 3rd (Daytona 500, Richmond, Coca-Cola 600)

2017 points finish: 6th

2018 points standing: 10th

2017 laps led: 710

2018 laps led: 259

2017 top 10s: 22

2018 top 10s: 12

 

Matt Kenseth

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 13th (Pocono I)

2017 points finish: 7th

2018 points standing: 34th

2017 laps led: 421

2018 laps led: 0

2017 top 10s: 18

2018 top 10s: 0

 

Kasey Kahne

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 4th (Daytona II)

2017 points finish: 15th

2018 points standing: 27th

2017 laps led: 41

2018 laps led: 30

2017 top 10s: 6

2018 top 10s: 1

 

Ryan Newman

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 6th (New Hampshire)

2017 points finish: 16th

2018 points standing: 17th

2017 laps led: 46

2018 laps led: 57

2017 top 10s: 13

2018 top 10s: 6

 

Ryan Blaney

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 2nd (Kentucky)

2017 points finish: 9th

2018 points standing: 7th

2017 laps led: 301

2018 laps led: 585

2017 top 10s: 14

2018 top 10s: 12

