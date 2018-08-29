Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Bump & Run: Bold predictions, favorite Darlington throwbacks

By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Give us a bold prediction for the rest of the Cup season.

Nate Ryan: The Big Three of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will return to prominence, winning 11 of the season’s final 12 races (only Talladega Superspeedway will go unclaimed).

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson will not win a race this year but will win the championship.

Daniel McFadin: A playoff driver seeded 12th or lower makes it to the final four and wins it all.

Dan Beaver: Someone other than the Big 3 will win the championship.

What is your favorite Darlington throwback scheme through the years?

Nate Ryan: It’s been done multiple times – this year appropriately by William Byron’s No. 24 – but the schemes that honor Jeff Gordon’s Rainbow Warriors era are striking because they evoke my first memories of following NASCAR closely and watching that car win many of the races I’d watched.

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson’s Mello Yello car in 2015 that paid tribute to the car Kyle Petty once ran.

Daniel McFadin: Going to have to go with Kyle Larson’s Mello Yello scheme from the first year of throwbacks. It had the number, the sponsor and the scheme itself, which is really hard to nail down these days. The only downside to it was that a diecast was never made.

Dan Beaver: Hand’s down, it has to be the 2016 Germain Racing throwback to Smokey Yunick’s iconic black and gold livery. It brought back a flood of stories by one of NASCAR’s true characters.

Will anybody be knocked out of a playoff spot in the last two Cup races of the regular season?

Nate Ryan: Apologies for killing the suspense entirely, but the 16 drivers on the provisional playoff grid will remain the same entering Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Dustin Long: Ditto.

Daniel McFadin: I think the field is set.

Dan Beaver: It is unlikely that any of the drivers outside the cutoff mark will be able to climb up in points, but the contenders on the cusp will have to sweat until the checkers wave over Indy. That race has been decided by pit strategy on too many occasions for them to breathe easy.

NASCAR announces inspection change for Richmond

By Dustin LongAug 29, 2018, 10:17 AM EDT
NASCAR has announced a change to next month’s schedule for Cup teams at Richmond Raceway. Inspection after qualifying will be moved from Friday night to Saturday, the day of the playoff race.

That means that the results from Friday’s qualifying session won’t be official until the next day.

After qualifying, all cars will be impounded and inspected the next day. Any car that fails inspection, which will serve as post-qualifying/prerace inspection, will have its qualifying time disallowed and start at the rear. There will be no pre-qualifying inspection.

NASCAR has inspected cars this way two other times this season, doing it at Pocono in July and Watkins Glen in August. At Pocono, 13 teams – including both cars on the front row – lost their starting spot after failing inspection the day after qualifying. At Watkins Glen, two cars failed inspection the day after qualifying and lost their starting spot.

NASCAR will have a similar schedule at three of the remaining 12 races: Indianapolis, Richmond and Martinsville.

At each of those events, Cup teams are on site two days. At Indianapolis, Cup qualifying is after the Xfinity race. At Richmond, Cup qualifying will be before the Xfinity race. At Martinsville, Cup qualifying will be after the Camping World Truck Series race.

By moving inspection to the next day (the day of the race), NASCAR can limit how long crews, including NASCAR officials, are at the track the day of qualifying. It takes around 2 hours, 30 minutes to inspect a Cup field. That can be longer if many cars fail and have to go through inspection more than once.

Such schedules also allow teams more time to work on their cars after final practice instead of having a limited amount of time before needing to get in line for inspection before qualifying.

 

 

 

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘It’s fixing to get wild’

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Johnsonville 180 at Road America got off to a bumpy start with Justin Marks wondering early in the race if the No. 11 of Ryan Truex had a spotter after contact from Truex’s car sent him spinning.

He did, and later in the race, his spotter would provide some important information to his driver when Truex got turned by Brandon Jones.

“That was the 19 when you get to him,” Truex’s spotter said.

“You be ready if anything goes down,” Jones said to his spotter.

“Copy that. We got your back, brother,” Jones’ spotter replied.

Here are some other highlights”

  • “Don’t let them drive it in on you,” Chase Elliott, spotting for Bill Elliott
  • “You need to get in here,” Bill Elliott replied
  • “Can’t hardly see; you’ll have to help me get to pit road. Everything seems to be ok – all the stuff in here – just got the hood bowed up on it.” Bill Elliott
  • “Just wanted to get some dirt racing in,” Christopher Bell, after an off-track excursion
  • “Your gonna have a little shootout; it’s fixing to get wild,” Daniel Hemric’s spotter.
  • “You have no idea how much of an honor it is to drive this stuff, so thank you for that,” Justin Allgaier

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: A return to Cup would require the right situation for Justin Allgaier

By Dan BeaverAug 29, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Justin Allgaier won his fourth Xfinity race of the season last weekend at Road America. That started the conversation as to whether he is ready to return to the Cup series after a three-year hiatus.

Despite modest results in two full seasons in Cup, would he return?

“In a heartbeat,” Allgaier responded to a fan question on Instagram following the race. “I have a lot of unfinished business that I’d like to take care of on the Cup side. But it’d have to be the right opportunity with the right team. The right situation.”

Allgaier, with primary support from his sponsor Brandt, ran fulltime in 2014 and 2015 along with a few races in 2013 and one in 2016. Their effort netted one top-10 at Bristol in April 2015.

MORE: Justin Allgaier has ‘blossomed’ into a ‘great race car driver’

“Racing from Saturday to Sunday, from everything I’ve seen over my years, is a major, major step.” Steve Letarte said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“We’ve seen the struggle with Daniel Suarez, we’ve seen the struggle of William Byron, we saw the early struggle of Chase Elliott,” Letarte continued. “So while what Justin Allgaier is doing this year are career numbers – they are impressive and he deserves the accolades – it is a big step on Sunday. And when he says the right equipment, there are only a handful of teams that I consider to be ‘the right equipment.’ “

“Remember: He spent two years there doing the back-end of the Cup thing and trying to figure that out,” Parker Kligerman said. “And I know … he was not enjoying that. And he loved the opportunity to go back to the Xfinity series and get in winning equipment.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR Fantasy Live undergoes playoff changes

By Dan BeaverAug 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced changes to NASCAR Fantasy Live for the playoffs.

With 10 races in the playoffs and a reset of the game, players have unlimited use of drivers – but there is a major catch.

Fantasy Live active rosters drop from five drivers to four. Players have to keep a balance of two drivers who are currently playoff eligible and two who are not. The garage will still be an important part of the game, but if a player has a playoff eligible driver waiting in the wings, he can only be used to replace another playoff contender.

“The NASCAR Playoffs are the most exciting and pressure-packed time of the NASCAR racing season, and the new fantasy game is designed to match the intensity each week of the postseason,” said Tim Clark, vice president, NASCAR Digital Media in a press release. “We look forward to seeing how players adjust their strategies and driver lineups – both leading up to and during each of the 10 NASCAR Playoffs races.”

With this change, maximizing the usage of NASCAR’s Big 3 will be more critical than ever.

MORE: Rotoworld Fantasy Coverage 

Like the regular season, game scoring will follow NASCAR’s official scoring. It will continue to pay bonus points for drivers who win the pole, stages, race, and the winning manufacturer. In addition, players need to lock in a prediction before the opening playoff race in Las Vegas about who they think will win the championship.

“This year, we made it a goal to have all of our fantasy products reflect modern-day NASCAR as closely as possible,” said Clark. “Delivering a game designed specifically for playoffs racing was a big step in bringing that vision to life.”

For more, watch the video above.

