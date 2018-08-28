Who is Hot, Who is Not in Cup heading to Darlington

It’s time to throwback this weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series competing at Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Here’s a look from Racing Insights at those drivers who are hot and those who are not heading into the next-to-last regular season race of the season.
HOT
Kevin Harvick
• Finished 10th at Bristol (2nd in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2, 8 laps led)
• Won 7 of the last 23 races
• Won 12 stages in 2018 (had 6 in all of 2017)
• Finished in Top 5 in 8 of last 11 races
• Finished in Top 10 in 6 straight races and 10 of last 11
• 24 races in 2018: 20 finishes of 10th or better (including 7 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
• Finished 9th or better in 5 straight Darlington races, including win in 2014
• Finished in Top 5 in 4 of last 5 Darlington races
Chase Elliott
• Finished 3rd at Bristol (4th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 112 laps led)
• Top-10 in the last five races of 2018
• Finished in Top 10 in 8 of last 11 races
• Finished 7th at Bristol (1st in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 121 laps led)
• Finished 7th or better in the last two races and 4 of last 6
• Finished 12th or better in 6 straight races
Erik Jones
• Finished 5th at Bristol (8th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2)
• Top 5 in 3 of last 4 races
• Top 10 in 7 of last 9 races
Joey Logano
• Finished 4th at Bristol (9th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 95 laps led)
• Finished in Top 10 in last two races and 4 of last 6
• Finished in Top 5 in 2 of last 3 Darlington races
Kurt Busch
• Won at Bristol (7th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2, 24 laps led)
• Ended 58-race winless streak
• Finished top 10 in 6 straight races (first time since 2004)
• Finished 6th or better in 2 of last 3 Darlington races, but 14th or worse in 5 of last 7
NOT
Jamie McMurray
• Finished 29th at Bristol (33rd in Stage 1, 33rd in Stage 2)
• Finished 12th or worse in 8 of last 9 races
• Finished 15th or worse in 19 of 24 races this season
• Finished 14th or worse in 5 of last 6 Darlington races
Brad Keselowski
• Finished 16th at Bristol (13th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2)
• Finished 16th or worse in 4 of last 5 races
• Finished outside Top 30 in 3 of last 7 races
• Finished top 10 in 2 of last 3 Darlington races, but 15th or worse in 4 of last 6
Austin Dillon
• Finished 13th at Bristol (16th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 5 of last 6 races
• Finished 12th or worse in 17 of last 19 races
• Finished outside Top 10 in 20 of 23 races since Daytona 500 win
Matt Kenseth
• Finished 13th or worse in 8 starts in 2018 (22.5 avg. finish)
• Finished 6th in 2 straight Darlington races and 6th or better in 5 of last 6 Darlington races
Aric Almirola
• Finished 31st at Bristol (5th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 2 laps led)
• Finished 22nd or worse in 3 of last 4 races (worst 4-race stretch of season)
• Never finished better than 11th in 6 career Darlington starts
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
• Finished 24th at Bristol (29th in Stage 1, 25th in Stage 2)
• Finished out of the top 10 in 13 of last 14 races and 14th or worse in 11 straight races
• Finished 14th or worse in 20 of 24 races in 2018
• Never finished better than 18th in 5 career Darlington starts
Paul Menard
• Finished 36th at Bristol (35th in Stage 1, 36th in Stage 2)
• Finished outside the top-10 in 9 straight races in 2018
• Never finished better than 13th in 11 career Darlington starts
GMS Racing announced that Spencer Gallagher‘s injury will sideline him from the next two races in the Xfinity Series. The team will put Chase Elliott in the No. 23 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The team announced last week that Gallagher reinjured his shoulder during a workout, replacing him in the Camping World Truck Series race Sunday with Timothy Peters.
After winning the April 28 race at Talladega Superspeedway, Gallagher missed seven races after being suspended for a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. He since has started two Xfinity races, finishing 20th at Kentucky Speedway and eighth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Elliott has made five starts in GMS’ No. 23 this season, most recently finishing eighth at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“Due to Spencer Gallagher’s shoulder injury, Chase Elliott will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet beginning this weekend at Darlington Raceway as well (as) next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” GMS Racing president Mike Beam said in a statement released Tuesday. “As Gallagher continues to work with his doctor back home in Vegas, we do not have an exact time frame of when he will return to the seat.”
Matt Tifft‘s Xfinity car this weekend at Darlington Raceway will have a throwback paint scheme that honors the 1976 car Dave Marcis drove, Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday.
Marcis is a longtime friend of car owner Richard Childress and often served as the test driver for Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 team. Marcis’ nephew, Bob, serves as the head of suspension for RCR’s Xfinity Series shop.
“It’s special to see RCR running one of my paint schemes,” said Dave Marcis in a statement from the team. “I spent a lot of time testing for Dale and RCR after we lost Neil Bonnett. Dale just did not like to test, but we had a great relationship. Richard would help me out with restrictor-plate engines for my car in return for helping them with their testing. I’m pretty happy to say that I helped set the car up that Dale won the Daytona 500 with after so many years of trying.”
Said Childress in a statement from the team: “Dave did a lot for Dale and me during those years, and he remains a close friend to RCR. It’s an honor to recognize him and the role he played here with the No. 2 team’s throwback scheme this year. I’m looking forward to seeing one of his schemes on the track this coming weekend in Darlington.”
Marcis ranks fourth in career Cup starts with 883. He trails only Richard Petty (1,182 career Cup starts), Ricky Rudd (906) and Terry Labonte (890).
The Xfinity race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.
Justin Allgaier is having a really good year. Not just overall in the Xfinity Series, but specifically on road courses.
Of his career-best four wins so far, two have come on the road courses of Mid-Ohio and Road America. At the other road course, Watkins Glen, Allgaier placed third.
NASCAR America’s analysts discussed how the veteran JR Motorsports driver’s career-season has been helped along by his improvements on road courses.
“He and I were teammates at Penske and we came up through ARCA together and road courses were tough for him is the lightest way to put it, ” Parker Kligerman said. “He’d come from the short track world, the dirt world … He’s just blossomed into a great roud-course racer and really a great race car driver.”
Allgaier doesn’t just have career-best numbers in wins. He’s also recorded his most laps led (518) and is tied for his most top fives (13).
“This has kind of been building for a while because we’ve seen him at times find ways to take cars that weren’t winning race cars and win races, but he kind of did it spread out over a season or a couple of years,” Kligerman said.
Landon Cassill said he asked Allgaier’s crew chief, Jason Burdett, about why this season has been so different for Allgaier.
“He told me it was because Justin is more in control of his car and his emotions than he’s ever been,” Cassill said.
Watch the above video for more.
The NASCAR community was abuzz for the last 24 hours over the finish to Sunday’s Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
The finish saw Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland spin in the final turn of the last lap after Gragson attempted a pass on the inside.
After a lengthy discussion on the merits of Gragson’s move, NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton wanted to remind everyone about who actually won the race.
Justin Haley avoided the wrecking leader to score his second win of the season and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
“Don’t forget Justin Haley in this,” Burton said. “We’ve spent so much time talking about this wreck and it opened the door for Justin Haley. But what a cool story. Here’s a guy who’s now moved into the second round. I agree, he’s certainly not the guy everyone’s talking about being the favorite. … As good as they’ve run, they’ve made a huge step in the way they’ve performed. You’ve seen him running in the front five a lot this year, especially in the second half of the year. We should not forget about him. He won the race! It’s being overshadowed by what happened.”
Monday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Late Shift,” Gilliland discussed the fallout of incident.
Gilliland said he and Gragson have only texted once since Sunday, but that “I definitely feel a little different than I did. People always say microphones get there fast and you really don’t have much time to think. I’ve just never really been involved in a situation like that. I was surprised how fast everything got there. At that point, I thought I jsut got wrecked in the last corner, I’ve seen it happen before and that’s just what happened to me.”
The rookie driver added “I’d say there’s definitely blame on both sides” for the incident among teammates.
Gilliland said he was done in by racing at “maybe 99 percent” over the last lap, enough to “where I knew I wasn’t going to make a mistake” while Gragson was going at “110 percent.”
“Everything came together perfect,” Gilliland said.
Watch the video below for the discussion on the Gragson and Gilliland wreck.