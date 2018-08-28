NASCAR America: Justin Allgaier has ‘blossomed’ into ‘great race car driver’

Justin Allgaier is having a really good year. Not just overall in the Xfinity Series, but specifically on road courses.

Of his career-best four wins so far, two have come on the road courses of Mid-Ohio and Road America. At the other road course, Watkins Glen, Allgaier placed third.

NASCAR America’s analysts discussed how the veteran JR Motorsports driver’s career-season has been helped along by his improvements on road courses.

“He and I were teammates at Penske and we came up through ARCA together and road courses were tough for him is the lightest way to put it, ” Parker Kligerman said. “He’d come from the short track world, the dirt world … He’s just blossomed into a great roud-course racer and really a great race car driver.”

Allgaier doesn’t just have career-best numbers in wins. He’s also recorded his most laps led (518) and is tied for his most top fives (13).

“This has kind of been building for a while because we’ve seen him at times find ways to take cars that weren’t winning race cars and win races, but he kind of did it spread out over a season or a couple of years,” Kligerman said.

Landon Cassill said he asked Allgaier’s crew chief, Jason Burdett, about why this season has been so different for Allgaier.

“He told me it was because Justin is more in control of his car and his emotions than he’s ever been,” Cassill said.

