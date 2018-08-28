Matt Tifft’s Darlington Xfinity car to honor Dave Marcis

Matt Tifft‘s Xfinity car this weekend at Darlington Raceway will have a throwback paint scheme that honors the 1976 car Dave Marcis drove, Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday.

Marcis is a longtime friend of car owner Richard Childress and often served as the test driver for Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 team. Marcis’ nephew, Bob, serves as the head of suspension for RCR’s Xfinity Series shop.

“It’s special to see RCR running one of my paint schemes,” said Dave Marcis in a statement from the team. “I spent a lot of time testing for Dale and RCR after we lost Neil Bonnett. Dale just did not like to test, but we had a great relationship. Richard would help me out with restrictor-plate engines for my car in return for helping them with their testing. I’m pretty happy to say that I helped set the car up that Dale won the Daytona 500 with after so many years of trying.”

Said Childress in a statement from the team: “Dave did a lot for Dale and me during those years, and he remains a close friend to RCR. It’s an honor to recognize him and the role he played here with the No. 2 team’s throwback scheme this year. I’m looking forward to seeing one of his schemes on the track this coming weekend in Darlington.”

Marcis ranks fourth in career Cup starts with 883. He trails only Richard Petty (1,182 career Cup starts), Ricky Rudd (906) and Terry Labonte (890).

The Xfinity race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.