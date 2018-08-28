Chase Elliott returns to GMS Xfinity car at Darlington and Indianapolis

GMS Racing announced that Spencer Gallagher‘s injury will sideline him from the next two races in the Xfinity Series. The team will put Chase Elliott in the No. 23 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The team announced last week that Gallagher reinjured his shoulder during a workout, replacing him in the Camping World Truck Series race Sunday with Timothy Peters.

After winning the April 28 race at Talladega Superspeedway, Gallagher missed seven races after being suspended for a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. He since has started two Xfinity races, finishing 20th at Kentucky Speedway and eighth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Elliott has made five starts in GMS’ No. 23 this season, most recently finishing eighth at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Due to Spencer Gallagher’s shoulder injury, Chase Elliott will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet beginning this weekend at Darlington Raceway as well (as) next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” GMS Racing president Mike Beam said in a statement released Tuesday. “As Gallagher continues to work with his doctor back home in Vegas, we do not have an exact time frame of when he will return to the seat.”