JR Motorsports

Tyler Reddick honoring Tim Richmond at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick will pay tribute to the late Tim Richmond with his paint scheme for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Reddick’s No. 9 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Old Milwaukee beer and will bear the scheme Richmond had in the Cup Series when the beer sponsored his No. 27 Pontiac LeMans from 1983-85.

Richmond, who died in 1989 at 34 from complications from AIDS, had 13 wins in 189 Cup starts from 1980-87.

His life and career were documented in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Tim Richmond: To the Limit.”

During his Old Milwaukee days, Richmond drove for the Blue Max team owned by Raymond Beadle.

Raymond’s son Ryan is general counsel for JR Motorsports.

“Everything I had heard about Tim Richmond, which a lot of it goes off of the stories I’ve heard from people close to me in the garage, is that he was a guy that when he came up was one of the most talented drivers out here and that he was always really good at trying to have fun and be himself,” Reddick said in a press release. “He was about having fun and enjoying himself and winning races at the same time. I feel like he sometimes just flew under the radar a little bit and I feel like there is a connection there to how I try to go about my life, which makes it that much more special to be running this throwback scheme to him in Darlington.”

 

Goodyear tire info for Darlington Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Cup and Xfinity Series teams will head to Darlington Raceway this weekend with a new tire combination for the 1.366-mile track.

Each series will use the same tire combination. This is the first time teams have run this left-side tire code. The right-side tire was first raced in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Compared to what teams ran last year, this left-side tire features a construction update to align it with what is run at other speedways, while the right-side tire has a compound change to give the cars more grip.

This tire setup came out of a Goodyear test at Darlington on June 5-6. Drivers who participated in that test were Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez.

Here’s the tire info for the weekend.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, One set for qualifying and 13 sets for the race; Xfinity: Seven sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4834; Right-side — D-4736

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,216 mm (87.24 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi

Retro Rundown 2018: Southern 500 paint schemes

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
It’s Southern 500 week!

The 69th running of the race will be held at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

That night will be a blast from the past with paint schemes representing NASCAR’s history as the track celebrates NASCAR’s 70th anniversary.

Here’s a roundup of the paint schemes that have been announced so far.

No. 00 – Landon Cassill: The StarCom Racing driver will pilot a car with Bobby Allison’s 1988 Miller High Life paint scheme. Derrike Cope, StarCom’s team manager, drove for Allison from 1994-96. Matt DiBenedetto drove the scheme in last year’s Southern 500.

No. 1 – Jamie McMurrayThe Chip Ganassi Racing driver will have a paint scheme based on one Bill Elliott drove in 1998. Instead of being dedicated to the 50th anniversary of NASCAR, it’s dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

 

No. 2 – Brad KeselowskiWill drive Rusty Wallace’s paint scheme from the 1990 Cup season.

Team Penske

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick: Will drive a scheme based on Busch Beer’s can design from 1996.

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 6  – Matt Kenseth: The 2013 Southern 500 winner will be sponsored by Oscar Mayer, who was an associate sponsor of Roush Fenway Racing in the early 2000s.

Roush Fenway Racing

No. 9 – Chase Elliott: The Hendrick Motorsports driver will have a scheme based on one driven by his late cousin, Casey Elliott. He passed away from cancer in 1996.

Photo: Dustin Long

No. 10 – Aric Almirola: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will have Helping Hungry Homes, Smithfield’s initiative focused on alleviating hunger & helping Americans become more food secure.

No. 11 – Denny Hamlin: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to his his short track days with the paint scheme he competed in mini-stocks with in 1997.

No. 12 – Ryan Blaney: Will drive a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, raced in the 2003 Cup season.

No. 13 – Ty Dillon: Germain Racing will have its original GEICO paint scheme from the 2009 season when the car was driven by Max Papis.

No. 14 – Clint BowyerBowyer will driver a paint scheme based on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett drove to a win in the 1965 Southern 500.

 

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr: The Roush Fenway Racing driver will have the John Deere paint scheme driven by Chad Little from 1997-2000.

Top: Roush Fenway Racing/Bottom: Getty Images

No. 18 – Kyle Busch: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the original Skittles paint scheme first driven by Ernie Irvan in 1997.

No. 20 – Erik Jones: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pay tribute to the Camping World Truck Series career of his spotter, Rick Carelli.

No. 21 – Paul Menard: Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough’s win in the 1968 Southern 500, which was the first for the team and Yarborough.

No. 22 – Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver will pay tribute to Steve Park with the Pennzoil scheme Park drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in the early 2000s and won two races with.

Logano picture: NBCSN/Steve Park picture: Getty Images

 

No. 24 – William Byron: Will drive Jeff Gordon‘s iconic DuPont “Rainbow Warriors” scheme he raced full-time from 1993 -2000.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31 – Ryan Newman: The Richard Childress Racing driver will honor the late Neil Bonnett with his scheme. The car will be painted like the Mom & Pop’s sponsored car Bonnett drove in two Cup races in 1993. He was the first RCR driver to drive the No. 31.

RCR

No. 32 – Matt DiBenedetto: Will drive Jeff Burton‘s paint scheme from the 2000 Cup season.

 

No. 37 – Chris Buescher: The JTG Daugherty Racing driver’s car will have a scheme dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Busch’s Best Beans.

No. 38 – David RaganWill drive a paint scheme reminiscent of Dale Jarrett’s victory in the 1991 Champion Spark Plug 400 over Davey Allison. 

No. 41 – Kurt BuschWill drive his own paint scheme from the 2003 season when he was part of one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history at Darlington Raceway, losing to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the race.

 

No. 42 – Kyle Larson: The Chip Ganassi Racing car will have a scheme based on Davey Allison’s 1988 rookie paint scheme.

 

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace: The rookie driver will boast the first STP paint scheme Richard Petty drove in 1972 at Riverside International Speedway.

Richard Petty Motorsports

No. 47 – AJ Allmendinger: JTG Daugherty Racing will pay tribute to one of their early entries. Allmendinger’s No. 47 boasts the colors from Robert Pressley’s 1998 car in what was then the Busch Series (Xfinity today).

 

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson: The three-time Darlington winner will drive the scheme he used in 2012 when he won the Southern 500 and gave Hendrick Motorsports its 200th victory.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 66: Timmy HillHill’s car will be a tribute to Darrell Waltrip’s farewell scheme from his final Cup campaign in 2000.

No. 88 – Alex BowmanThe Hendrick Motorsports driver is sponsored by Llumar, but does not have a throwback scheme.

No. 95 – Kasey Kahne: The Leavine Family Racing driver will boast the paint scheme from his 2006 Cup season, when he won a career-best six races and claimed six poles.

No. 96 – Jeffrey Earnhardt – The grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr. will drive a scheme that the seven-time champion drove in 1978.

No. 99 – Derrike Cope: Cope will be sponsored by Bojangles and will have the paint scheme Cope drove in the Cup Series in 1993 when sponsored by the company.

StarCom Racing

 

Cup teams taking part in two-day test at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
NASCAR is holding a two-day organizational test at Richmond Raceway Monday and Tuesday ahead of the Sept. 22 night race at the short track.

One car from each team is permitted to take part in the test.

Drivers taking part in the test: Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Matt Kenseth, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, AJ Allmendinger, David Ragan, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, and Drew Herring.

Grandstands are open Monday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET and Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can enter the track via the Main Gate at the corner of Laburnum Ave. and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Coolers are permitted into the grandstands.

Tony Stewart wins Arctic Cat All Star sprint car race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Tony Stewart was victorious Sunday night in an Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions race at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

Stewart claimed his first win of the season in the sprint car series he’s owned since 2015 and his third series win overall.

He took the lead on Lap 18 of the 30-lap feature.

The three-time Cup champion won over Cale Conley, Lance Dewease and Paul McMahan.

Kyle Larson also competed in the race and led the first two laps before a mechanical failure ended his night. He finished 23rd.