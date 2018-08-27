Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tony Stewart wins Arctic Cat All Star sprint car race

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Tony Stewart was victorious Sunday night in an Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions race at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

Stewart claimed his first win of the season in the sprint car series he’s owned since 2015 and his third series win overall.

He took the lead on Lap 18 of the 30-lap feature.

The three-time Cup champion won over Cale Conley, Lance Dewease and Paul McMahan.

Kyle Larson also competed in the race and led the first two laps before a mechanical failure ended his night. He finished 23rd.

NASCAR Fantasy Live undergoes playoff changes

By Dan BeaverAug 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced changes to NASCAR Fantasy Live for the playoffs.

With 10 races in the playoffs and a reset of the game, players have unlimited use of drivers – but there is a major catch.

Fantasy Live active rosters drop from five drivers to four. Players have to keep a balance of two drivers who are currently playoff eligible and two who are not. The garage will still be an important part of the game, but if a player has a playoff eligible driver waiting in the wings, he can only be used to replace another playoff contender.

“The NASCAR Playoffs are the most exciting and pressure-packed time of the NASCAR racing season, and the new fantasy game is designed to match the intensity each week of the postseason,” said Tim Clark, vice president, NASCAR Digital Media in a press release. “We look forward to seeing how players adjust their strategies and driver lineups – both leading up to and during each of the 10 NASCAR Playoffs races.”

With this change, maximizing the usage of NASCAR’s Big 3 will be more critical than ever.

Like the regular season, game scoring will follow NASCAR’s official scoring. It will continue to pay bonus points for drivers who win the pole, stages, race, and the winning manufacturer. In addition, players need to lock in a prediction before the opening playoff race in Las Vegas about who they think will win the championship.

“This year, we made it a goal to have all of our fantasy products reflect modern-day NASCAR as closely as possible,” said Clark. “Delivering a game designed specifically for playoffs racing was a big step in bringing that vision to life.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Some of sport’s top names still in search of a win this year

By Dustin LongAug 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Combined, they won half of the Cup races last season, but those same nine drivers remain winless this season as the series heads to Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Southern 500.

Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Newman and Ryan Blaney continue to search for their first win of the year with less than three months left in the season.

One name stands out in that list to Steve Letarte.

“He’s won 83 races, seven championships in multiple different formats and at every type of race track you can imagine, with different styles of race cars, with different styles of tires, with different rule packages, so, yes, Jimmie Johnson, when I look at this list, has surprised me the most just because of the career-long resume he brings to this list,” Letarte said on Tuesday’s NASCAR America.

It’s a sign of how dominant the Big 3 — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — has been this year. Harvick, Busch and Truex have combined to win 17 of the 24 points races this season.

Of those nine who won races last year but have yet to do so this season, only three have won the Southern 500 at Darlington — Johnson (2004, ’12), Hamlin (2010, ’17) and Kenseth (2013).

“It’s just like the weirdest thing to me is that we’re so far into the season and we’re still talking about these drivers in terms of not getting to Victory Lane,” Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America. “I just find it odd. When I was looking at these numbers, I was almost started.”

For more on what Letarte, Kligerman and Landon Cassill said about this group, check out the video above.

Here’s a look at how those drivers who won last year have fared this year with two races left in the regular season:

Kyle Larson

2017 wins: 4

2018 best finish: 2nd (Auto Club, Bristol I, Pocono I, Chicagoland, Bristol II)

2017 points finish: 8th

2018 points standing: 9th

2017 laps led: 1,352

2018 laps led: 382

2017 top 10s: 20

2018 top 10s: 13

 

Brad Keselowski

2017 wins: 3

2018 best finish: 2nd (Atlanta, Michigan II)

2017 points finish: 4th

2018 points standing: 8th

2017 laps led: 778

2018 laps led: 323

2017 top 10s: 21

2018 top 10s: 12

 

Jimmie Johnson

2017 wins: 3

2018 best finish: 3rd (Bristol I)

2017 points finish: 10th

2018 points standing: 14th

2017 laps led: 217

2018 laps led: 29

2017 top 10s: 11

2018 top 10s: 8

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2017 wins: 2

2018 best finish: 4th (Bristol I)

2017 points finish: 13th

2018 points standing: 16th

2017 laps led: 56

2018 laps led: 121

2017 top 10s: 9

2018 top 10s: 3

 

Denny Hamlin

2017 wins: 2

2018 best finish: 3rd (Daytona 500, Richmond, Coca-Cola 600)

2017 points finish: 6th

2018 points standing: 10th

2017 laps led: 710

2018 laps led: 259

2017 top 10s: 22

2018 top 10s: 12

 

Matt Kenseth

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 13th (Pocono I)

2017 points finish: 7th

2018 points standing: 34th

2017 laps led: 421

2018 laps led: 0

2017 top 10s: 18

2018 top 10s: 0

 

Kasey Kahne

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 4th (Daytona II)

2017 points finish: 15th

2018 points standing: 27th

2017 laps led: 41

2018 laps led: 30

2017 top 10s: 6

2018 top 10s: 1

 

Ryan Newman

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 6th (New Hampshire)

2017 points finish: 16th

2018 points standing: 17th

2017 laps led: 46

2018 laps led: 57

2017 top 10s: 13

2018 top 10s: 6

 

Ryan Blaney

2017 wins: 1

2018 best finish: 2nd (Kentucky)

2017 points finish: 9th

2018 points standing: 7th

2017 laps led: 301

2018 laps led: 585

2017 top 10s: 14

2018 top 10s: 12

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Analyzing Cup playoff drivers, Xfinity Scan All

NBCSN
By NBC SportsAug 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Host Krista Voda is joined by Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill in Stamford, Connecticut, while Steve Letarte joins from Burton’s Garage on today’s NASCAR America. Today’s show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On the show:

  • 12 drivers have qualified for the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs. But even in this group, some drivers haven’t been setting the track on fire, as of late. With 2 races to go in the regular season, we’ll break down who’s in most desperate need of momentum.
  • The Xfinity Series gets the spotlight all to itself in our ‘Tuesday Tradition.’ We’ve got the best sights and sounds from the Wisconsin woods in Scan All: Road America.
  • Parker and Landon get in the NBCSN I-Racing Simulator to show us the myriad challenges that drivers will face over 500 miles Sunday night at Darlington.
  • And get a sneak peek of the latest Dale Jr. Download, as Junior welcomes Cup Series veteran Kasey Kahne to the podcast.

NASCAR fines Xfinity crew chief

By Dustin LongAug 28, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
NASCAR announced Tuesday that it fined crew chief Jeff Meendering $5,000 after officials found one lug nut not secure on Cole Custer‘s car after last weekend’s Xfinity race at Road America.

That was the only penalty from the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series this past weekend.