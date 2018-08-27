Tony Stewart wins Arctic Cat All Star sprint car race

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced changes to NASCAR Fantasy Live for the playoffs.

With 10 races in the playoffs and a reset of the game, players have unlimited use of drivers – but there is a major catch.

Fantasy Live active rosters drop from five drivers to four. Players have to keep a balance of two drivers who are currently playoff eligible and two who are not. The garage will still be an important part of the game, but if a player has a playoff eligible driver waiting in the wings, he can only be used to replace another playoff contender.

“The NASCAR Playoffs are the most exciting and pressure-packed time of the NASCAR racing season, and the new fantasy game is designed to match the intensity each week of the postseason,” said Tim Clark, vice president, NASCAR Digital Media in a press release. “We look forward to seeing how players adjust their strategies and driver lineups – both leading up to and during each of the 10 NASCAR Playoffs races.”

With this change, maximizing the usage of NASCAR’s Big 3 will be more critical than ever.

Like the regular season, game scoring will follow NASCAR’s official scoring. It will continue to pay bonus points for drivers who win the pole, stages, race, and the winning manufacturer. In addition, players need to lock in a prediction before the opening playoff race in Las Vegas about who they think will win the championship.

“This year, we made it a goal to have all of our fantasy products reflect modern-day NASCAR as closely as possible,” said Clark. “Delivering a game designed specifically for playoffs racing was a big step in bringing that vision to life.”

