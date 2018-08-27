NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Xfinity, Truck recap; Darlington preview

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the NASCAR action from over the weekend.
Krista Voda hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s garage.
On today’s show:
· The Cup Series was off this past weekend, but there was still plenty of excitement on the track. We’ll have highlights from Bill Elliott’s return to NASCAR in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America, as well as a full discussion of the last-lap incident between Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland that handed Sunday’s Truck Series Playoff opener to Justin Haley.
· We’re four days away from the start of Throwback Weekend at Darlington! As NASCAR gets ready to celebrate seven decades of racing, we’ll break down the key storylines for Sunday’s Southern 500 and reveal some of our favorite vintage paint schemes that will hit the track!
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
The NASCAR community was abuzz for the last 24 hours over the finish to Sunday’s Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
The finish saw Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland spin in the final turn of the last lap after Gragson attempted a pass on the inside.
After a lengthy discussion on the merits of Gragson’s move, NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton wanted to remind everyone about who actually won the race.
Justin Haley avoided the wrecking leader to score his second win of the season and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
“Don’t forget Justin Haley in this,” Burton said. “We’ve spent so much time talking about this wreck and it opened the door for Justin Haley. But what a cool story. Here’s a guy who’s now moved into the second round. I agree, he’s certainly not the guy everyone’s talking about being the favorite. … As good as they’ve run, they’ve made a huge step in the way they’ve performed. You’ve seen him running in the front five a lot this year, especially in the second half of the year. We should not forget about him. He won the race! It’s being overshadowed by what happened.”
Monday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Late Shift,” Gilliland discussed the fallout of incident.
Gilliland said he and Gragson have only texted once since Sunday, but that “I definitely feel a little different than I did. People always say microphones get there fast and you really don’t have much time to think. I’ve just never really been involved in a situation like that. I was surprised how fast everything got there. At that point, I thought I jsut got wrecked in the last corner, I’ve seen it happen before and that’s just what happened to me.”
The rookie driver added “I’d say there’s definitely blame on both sides” for the incident among teammates.
Gilliland said he was done in by racing at “maybe 99 percent” over the last lap, enough to “where I knew I wasn’t going to make a mistake” while Gragson was going at “110 percent.”
“Everything came together perfect,” Gilliland said.
Watch the video below for the discussion on the Gragson and Gilliland wreck.
Throwback Weekend is here for NASCAR as the Cup and Xfinity Series return to Darlington Raceway, the 1.366-mile track that’s “Too Tough To Tame.”
The weekend is capped off by Sunday’s 69th Southern 500.
Here are the entry lists for each race.
Cup – Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)
There are 41 entries for the race.
One car will fail to qualify.
There is no driver attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 Chevrolet.
Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race after overtaking Martin Truex Jr. with three laps to go. Hamlin beat Kyle and Kurt Busch.
Click here for the entry list.
MORE: Throwback paint schemes for Southern 500
Xfinity – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)
There are 41 entries for the race. One car will fail to qualify.
Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ty Dillon and Hamlin are entered.
Ross Chastain will make his first start for Chip Ganassi Racing in its No. 42 Chevrolet.
No driver is listed for the No. 0 Chevrolet owned by JD Motorsports. Garrett Smithley is that car’s regular driver. Smithley will take Chastain’s place in the No. 4 Chevrolet.
Last year, Hamlin won from the pole after leading 33 laps. He beat Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.
Click here for the entry list.
Tyler Reddick will pay tribute to the late Tim Richmond with his paint scheme for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Reddick’s No. 9 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Old Milwaukee beer and will bear the scheme Richmond had in the Cup Series when the beer sponsored his No. 27 Pontiac LeMans from 1983-85.
Richmond, who died in 1989 at 34 from complications from AIDS, had 13 wins in 189 Cup starts from 1980-87.
His life and career were documented in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Tim Richmond: To the Limit.”
During his Old Milwaukee days, Richmond drove for the Blue Max team owned by Raymond Beadle.
Raymond’s son Ryan is general counsel for JR Motorsports.
“Everything I had heard about Tim Richmond, which a lot of it goes off of the stories I’ve heard from people close to me in the garage, is that he was a guy that when he came up was one of the most talented drivers out here and that he was always really good at trying to have fun and be himself,” Reddick said in a press release. “He was about having fun and enjoying himself and winning races at the same time. I feel like he sometimes just flew under the radar a little bit and I feel like there is a connection there to how I try to go about my life, which makes it that much more special to be running this throwback scheme to him in Darlington.”
Cup and Xfinity Series teams will head to Darlington Raceway this weekend with a new tire combination for the 1.366-mile track.
Each series will use the same tire combination. This is the first time teams have run this left-side tire code. The right-side tire was first raced in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Compared to what teams ran last year, this left-side tire features a construction update to align it with what is run at other speedways, while the right-side tire has a compound change to give the cars more grip.
This tire setup came out of a Goodyear test at Darlington on June 5-6. Drivers who participated in that test were Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez.
Here’s the tire info for the weekend.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, One set for qualifying and 13 sets for the race; Xfinity: Seven sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4834; Right-side — D-4736
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,216 mm (87.24 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 48 psi