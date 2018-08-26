Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Results, point standings after Truck playoff opener

By Daniel McFadinAug 26, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
Justin Haley became the first driver to advance to the second round of the Truck Series playoffs after winning Sunday’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

He stole the win after Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland wrecked in the final corner.

Haley beat John Hunter Nemechek, Brett Moffitt (playoff driver), Timothy Peters and Matt Crafton (playoffs).

Where the rest of the playoff drivers placed:

Johnny Sauter (sixth), Stewart Friesen (seventh), Gragson (ninth), Ben Rhodes (14th), Grant Enfinger (17th).

Points

With Haley’s win, the playoff field is now vying for five spots in the second round.

Here’s the point standings after Sunday’s race.

Sauter leads the way with a six-point advantage over Moffitt.

Gragson is third (-11) followed by Haley (-16), Crafton (-34), Friesen (-34), Rhodes (-35), Enfinger (-46).

Justin Haley wins Truck Series playoff opener in overtime

By Daniel McFadinAug 26, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Justin Haley took advantage of a last turn incident involving teammates Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson to win Sunday’s Truck Series playoff opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in overtime.

Haley took the lead coming to the checkered flag after Gragson, running in second, caught Gilliland and made contact as he tried to make the pass. The contact sent both trucks around.

Haley, one of the eight playoff drivers, claimed his second win of the season.

“That was amazing,” Haley told Fox Sports 1. “I knew going in there Gragson was probably going to do something not the smartest. That was going to line us up pretty good. … I saw it coming and I knew we were in the catbird’s seat.”

The top five was completed John Hunter Nemechek, Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters and Matt Crafton.

Gragson, a playoff driver, finished ninth. Gilliland placed 11th.

Gilliland told FS1 he expected the contact from Gragson.

“Should never have let him get to me,” Gilliland said. “Should have just given him the inside, maybe let him wreck himself, I don’t know. He’s done that to me on like five or six road courses. It sucks. We had the fastest truck and we didn’t win again. I’m going to have to talk to him for sure.”

Gilliland, in his rookie year, added: “I’d go fight him right now, but I can’t. I just need to get my emotions in check and go talk to him. But I’m extremely mad.”

Gragson took the blame for the incident, saying “That one’s on me.”

“I wasn’t trying to take him out,” Gragson told FS1. “Was expecting him just to give me a little bit more room on the bottom. It just wasn’t there. Wasn’t meant to be.”

Gragson also said: “I apologize to Todd, I apologize to the 4 team, apologize to everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports. We’re in the playoffs and I’m trying to get a win. I was squirting the throttle right there in-between (Turns) 9 and 10. … Just wasn’t quite there. Just unfortunate. That one’s on me.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Timothy Peters scored a top five in relief of Spencer Gallagher … Brett Moffitt placed third after starting the day in 17th. … Matt Crafton earned his first top five in four races … Austin Hill placed eight for his fourth top 10 of the year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Austin Wayne Self brought out the final two cautions of the race for incidents. He finished 21st … Roger Reuse placed 27th after wrecking out on Lap 35.

NOTABLE: Jesse Iwuji placed 25th, two laps down in his series debut.

WHAT’S NEXT: World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 on Fox Sports 1

Ben Rhodes wins Truck Series pole at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Ben Rhodes won the pole for Sunday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The qualifying session was the first ever held by the Truck Series in rain conditions.

On a damp track, Rhodes put down a top speed of 97.854 mph around the road course to claim his third pole of the season.

Fellow playoff driver Noah Gragson qualified second (97.395 mph).

The top five is completed by Myatt Snider (96.610), playoff driver Matt Crafton (95.971) and Timothy Peters (95.696).

Where the rest of the playoff drivers qualified:

Johnny Sauter (sixth), Justin Haley (eighth), Grant Enfinger (11th).

Stewart Friesen will start 16th after briefly getting off track during his qualifying run in Round 1. Brett Moffitt qualified 17th.

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Road America

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 6:47 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier claimed his fourth win of the year, a career-best, after leading the final seven laps of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America.

Allgaier beat Matt Tifft, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler.

Tifft earned the best finish of his career and Sadler earned his first top five since the July race at Daytona.

Points

With his win, Allgaier assumed the points lead. He has a five-point advantage over Christopher Bell heading into next week’s race at Darlington Raceway.

The top five is completed by Elliott Sadler (-12 points), Custer (-13) and Hemric (-33).

Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Road America; Bill Elliott places 20th

By Daniel McFadinAug 25, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier won the Johnsonville 180 at Road America, continuing a career year with his fourth victory.

Allgaier led 14 laps and the final seven under green after passing James Davison on a restart in Turn 8.

The top five was completed by Matt Tifft, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler.

James Davison and Justin Marks were competing for second with three laps to go when they made contact and spun in Turn 8.

“The restart there, he kind of left before I did and the 2 (Matt Tifft) gave me a shot … he thought (Davison) was going. I spun the tires really bad after I got hit. I thought I gave it away and when he made the mistake down in (Turn) 8 I just knew I had to be smooth and fast.”

Allgaier has won two of the season’s first three road course races after winning at Mid-Ohio. He placed third at Watkins Glen.

Allgaier came back to win after he and Christopher Bell knocked each other off track on Lap 27.

The race also featured Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who finished 20th despite being involved in two incidents.

“I feel like I hit everything but the lottery,” Elliott told NBCSN. “It was a great day. … It was a heck of a lot of fun. I just felt like I needed more through (Turns) 9 and 10, the carousel, to carry any speed through there. I feel like I just gave up too much in like (Turn) 3. I was not too bad in (Turns) 5, 6, 7, 8. But it seemed like the carousel, I got a little bit free down into (Turn) 11. But all in all I enjoyed it, I had a good time.”

Elliott said “I doubt it” when asked if he’d race again.

“This was a lot of fun, a good time,” Elliott said. “I felt like I held my own pretty good for where I’m at in my career and what I was trying to do.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Matt Tifft

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt Tifft earned his career-best finish in his 67th start … Ross Chastain finished seventh for his second-best result of the season. He earned his sixth top-10 finish of 2018, his most ever in a single season. … Elliott Sadler earned his first top five since the July race at Daytona … Katherine Legge placed 14th in her second NASCAR start, bouncing back from a spin on Lap 24.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Reed was eliminated after he wrecked on a Lap 7 restart in Turn 2 … Austin Cindric was eliminated when his engine expired on Lap 15, right as Daniel Hemric passed him for the lead … Tyler Reddick finished 34th after a fluid leak forced him to retire … Josh Bilicki wrecked out with eight laps to go, plowing into a tire barrier in the Canada Corner.

NOTABLE: Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric locked themselves into the playoffs on points … Conor Daly finished 31st in his series debut due to mechanical issues.

POST-RACE INSPECTION: Cole Custer had one unsecured lug nut.

WHAT’S NEXT: VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 on NBC

 