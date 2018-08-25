Truck Series practice report from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Justin Haley was fastest in the final practice session for the Camping World Truck Series Race in Canada.

Haley posted a top speed of 110.467 mph around Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Haley was followed by Todd Gilliland (110.161 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (110.131), Brett Moffitt (109.676) and Stewart Friesen (109.471).

Bo LeMastus recorded the most laps in the session with 23. He was 19th on the chart (104.567).

Qualifying for the Silverado 250 is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

First practice

Noah Gragson led the first practice with a top speed of 109.852 mph around the road course.

The top five was completed by Matt Crafton (109.269 mph), Gilliland (109.200), Nemechek (108.849) and Ben Rhodes (108.700).

Myatt Snider recorded the most laps with 12 and was 15th on the speed chart (106.575).

Harrison Burton went off course during the session. He was sixth fastest (108.388).

