Today’s Xfinity race at Road America: Start time, lineup and more

After spending a week on the short track of Bristol, the Xfinity Series has its third road course race in four weeks, competing today at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Here is all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Robert Henderson, maintenance technician from Johnsonville, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:21 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 45 laps (182.2 miles) around the 4.048-mile road course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 10. Stage 2 ends on Lap 20.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m.Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12 p.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.
NATIONALANTHEM: Christi Lueck will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies and a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
NASCAR hosts a pair of road course races in two different countries this week with the Xfinity Series tackling Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and the Camping World Truck Series racing at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.
Qualification for both series and the Xfinity race highlight today’s action.
Making his return to NASCAR, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott (105.791) posted the 26th fastest time.
Last year’s winner, Jeremy Clements had a left front tire go flat in turn five 20 minutes into final practice and brought out a red flag.
Kaz Grala and Brian Henderson had off-course excursions in Canada Corner.
After driving off course in the rain in practice one, Tyler Reddick spun with Katherine Legge in Turn 5 with 50 minutes remaining in the session. Both drivers returned to the pits under their own power. Reddick had damage on the right front; Legge had damage on the left rear.
Legge (106.524) ended the session 23rd on the chart.
Wet conditions kept most of the competitors off track in the first practice session.
Rookies Reddick and Conor Daly were the only two drivers to take to the track.
Reddick made several laps practicing his entry onto pit road. Only one circuit was completed at speed (152.280).
Midway through the session, Reddick had an off-course excursion.
“Got a little wheel hop in the brakes and as soon as I tried to go down into the next gear, it went into neutral and didn’t catch third,” Reddick said on the NBCSN Sports App. “At that point, just hoping that when I hit the sand pit it wouldn’t do too bad a damage, but unfortunately it tore the splitter up pretty bad. “
Scooter Gennett pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Dale Earnhardt Sr. is gone, but certainly not forgotten.
His legacy lives on – not only in NASCAR, but in Major League Baseball as well.
Cincinnati Red second baseman Scooter Gennett will carry a tribute to the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver in the MLB Players Weekend with a jersey emblazoned with Dal3 on the back and Goodwrench-inspired shoes.
The 69th Southern 500 is just around the corner. It won’t be long before the Sept. 2 race at Darlington Raceway, which will air on NBCSN.
That night will be a blast from the past with paint schemes representing NASCAR’s history as the track celebrates NASCAR’s 70th anniversary.
Here’s a roundup of the paint schemes that have been announced so far.
No. 00 – Landon Cassill: The StarCom Racing driver will pilot a car with Bobby Allison’s 1988 Miller High Life paint scheme. Derrike Cope, StarCom’s team manager, drove for Allison from 1994-96. Matt DiBenedetto drove the scheme in last year’s Southern 500.
No. 10 – Aric Almirola: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will have Helping Hungry Homes, Smithfield’s initiative focused on alleviating hunger & helping Americans become more food secure.
No. 11 – Denny Hamlin: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to his his short track days with the paint scheme he competed in mini-stocks with in 1997.
No. 12 – Ryan Blaney: Will drive a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, raced in the 2003 Cup season.
No. 13 – Ty Dillon: Germain Racing will have its original GEICO paint scheme from the 2009 season when the car was driven by Max Papis.
No. 14 – Clint Bowyer: Bowyer will driver a paint scheme based on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett drove to a win in the 1965 Southern 500.
No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr: The Roush Fenway Racing driver will have the John Deere paint scheme driven by Chad Little from 1997-2000.
No. 18 – Kyle Busch: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the original Skittles paint scheme first driven by Ernie Irvan in 1997.
No. 20 – Erik Jones: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pay tribute to the Camping World Truck Series career of his spotter, Rick Carelli.
No. 21 – Paul Menard: Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough’s win in the 1968 Southern 500, which was the first for the team and Yarborough.
No. 22 – Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver will pay tribute to Steve Park with the Pennzoil scheme Park drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in the early 2000s and won two races with.
No. 24 – William Byron: Will drive Jeff Gordon‘s iconic DuPont “Rainbow Warriors” scheme he raced full-time from 1993 -2000.
No. 31 – Ryan Newman: The Richard Childress Racing driver will honor the late Neil Bonnett with his scheme. The car will be painted like the Mom & Pop’s sponsored car Bonnett drove in two Cup races in 1993. He was the first RCR driver to drive the No. 31.
No. 32 – Matt DiBenedetto: Will drive Jeff Burton‘s paint scheme from the 2000 Cup season.
No. 37 – Chris Buescher: The JTG Daugherty Racing driver’s car will have a scheme dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Busch’s Best Beans.
No. 38 – David Ragan: Will drive a paint scheme reminiscent of Dale Jarrett’s victory in the 1991 Champion Spark Plug 400 over Davey Allison.
No. 41 – Kurt Busch: Will drive his own paint scheme from the 2003 season when he was part of one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history at Darlington Raceway, losing to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the race.
No. 42 – Kyle Larson: The Chip Ganassi Racing car will have a scheme based on Davey Allison’s 1988 rookie paint scheme.
No. 43 – Bubba Wallace: The rookie driver will boast the first STP paint scheme Richard Petty drove in 1972 at Riverside International Speedway.
No. 47 – AJ Allmendinger: JTG Daugherty Racing will pay tribute to one of their early entries. Allmendinger’s No. 47 boasts the colors from Robert Pressley’s 1998 car in what was then the Busch Series (Xfinity today).
No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson: The three-time Darlington winner will drive the scheme he used in 2012 when he won the Southern 500 and gave Hendrick Motorsports its 200th victory.
No. 95 – Kasey Kahne: The Leavine Family Racing driver will boast the paint scheme from his 2006 Cup season, when he won a career-best six races and claimed six poles.
No. 99 – Derrike Cope: Cope will be sponsored by Bojangles and will have the paint scheme Cope drove in the Cup Series in 1993 when sponsored by the company.