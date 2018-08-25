Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Road America

Justin Allgaier won the Johnsonville 180 at Road America, continuing a career year with his fourth victory.

Allgaier led 14 laps and the final seven under green after passing James Davison on a restart in Turn 8.

The top five was completed by Matt Tifft, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler.

James Davison and Justin Marks were competing for second with three laps to go when they made contact and spun in Turn 8.

“The restart there, he kind of left before I did and the 2 (Matt Tifft) gave me a shot … he thought (Davison) was going. I spun the tires really bad after I got hit. I thought I gave it away and when he made the mistake down in (Turn) 8 I just knew I had to be smooth and fast.”

Allgaier has won two of the season’s first three road course races after winning at Mid-Ohio. He placed third at Watkins Glen.

Allgaier came back to win after he and Christopher Bell knocked each other off track on Lap 27.

The race also featured Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who finished 20th despite being involved in two incidents.

“I feel like I hit everything but the lottery,” Elliott told NBCSN. “It was a great day. … It was a heck of a lot of fun. I just felt like I needed more through (Turns) 9 and 10, the carousel, to carry any speed through there. I feel like I just gave up too much in like (Turn) 3. I was not too bad in (Turns) 5, 6, 7, 8. But it seemed like the carousel, I got a little bit free down into (Turn) 11. But all in all I enjoyed it, I had a good time.”

Elliott said “I doubt it” when asked if he’d race again.

“This was a lot of fun, a good time,” Elliott said. “I felt like I held my own pretty good for where I’m at in my career and what I was trying to do.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Matt Tifft

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt Tifft earned his career-best finish in his 67th start … Ross Chastain finished seventh for his second-best result of the season. He earned his sixth top-10 finish of 2018, his most ever in a single season. … Elliott Sadler earned his first top five since the July race at Daytona … Katherine Legge placed 14th in her second NASCAR start, bouncing back from a spin on Lap 24.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Reed was eliminated after he wrecked on a Lap 7 restart in Turn 2 … Austin Cindric was eliminated when his engine expired on Lap 15, right as Daniel Hemric passed him for the lead … Tyler Reddick finished 34th after a fluid leak forced him to retire … Josh Bilicki wrecked out with eight laps to go, plowing into a tire barrier in the Canada Corner.

NOTABLE: Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric locked themselves into the playoffs on points … Conor Daly finished 31st in his series debut due to mechanical issues.

POST-RACE INSPECTION: Cole Custer had one unsecured lug nut.

WHAT’S NEXT: VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 on NBC